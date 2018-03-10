Sam Gowland

Geordie Shore Fans Left Shocked By Close Up Of Sam Gowland's Chloe Ferry Tattoo

Geordie Shore fans are fully shook by the Love Island lad's commitment.

Rachel Davies-Day
Friday, March 16, 2018 - 11:21

Last weekend, Geordie Shore's Sam Gowland took to Instagram to reveal he and Chloe Ferry decided to take the huge step of getting each other's names permanently inked on their skin.

While Chloe's wrist tattoo was clear to see in the snap, Sam's was a little more difficult to spot. But luckily for us, Chlo just got up close and personal on her man's proof of commitment.

GRAPHIC CONTENT WARNING! Take a look at the video to see Chloe Ferry's severely wounded foot...

The lass simply captioned the topless Instagram snap of Sam: "Chloe💉," as she placed her hand beneath his new tat.

Sam's massive smile tells us he's pretty pleased with his collarbone ink, but a few fans couldn't contain their shock at the not-so-subtle tribute to his lass.

Chloe💉

Chloe💉

A post shared by Chloe Ferry💀 (@chloegshore1) on

"!!!! Omgggg😭," wrote one fan as another added: "no fookin way man (sic)." 

"omg he got her name tattooed," wrote someone else.

While some were left totally shook, there was plenty of fans who couldn't help but gush about Chloe and Sam's incredible relationship.

2 words speak a thousand memories 💉🔍

2 words speak a thousand memories 💉🔍

A post shared by Sam Gowland (@samgowland) on

"THIS IS WHY THEY ARE MY GOALS 😍😭," wrote one fan as another added: "So what he has got his girlfriend's name on him!! It's lovely.. they are such a cute couple 💓💓💓."

Another wrote: "This is lovely! Finally you find someone who treats you like a princess, I’m so happy for you xx @chloegshore1 @samgowland."

We’re back!!!!! 🎥🌍🇦🇺 Lashes from new range coming soon👀 @chloeferrycosmetics

Sam opted to have 'Chloe' delicately written on his collarbone, tying in perfectly with his chest piece while Chloe went for the words 'Sam' followed by a cute love heart on her wrist.

It's certainly a big commitment, but something tells us these radgies are going to go the distance.

Now get checking out some seriously explosive reactions from Just Tattoo Of Us...

