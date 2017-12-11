Sam Gowland Hilariously Trolls Chloe Ferry's Chicken Nugget Proposal Hint

Chloe Ferry can be called a lot of things. For a start, she's a top-notch radgie, and the girlfriend of Love Island turned Geordie Shore lad Sam Gowland. But without a shadow of a doubt, her most deserved title has to be Chloe Ferry: Lover Of Chicken Nuggets.

But any chances of Sam incorporating his lady's fave food into a super romantic proposal have pretty much been shattered after he trolled her hint for him to pop-corn chicken the question.

It all started when a fan spotted a news story about someone who had proposed via an engagement ring tucked into a chicken nugget. Obviously, they just had to @ the nugget queen herself.

"@Chloe_GShore this is some that we all know Chloe would love to happen to her (sic)," wrote the fan that clearly knows Chlo all too well.

@Chloe_GShore this is some we all know that Chloe would love to happen to her pic.twitter.com/Raa6XAfpmw — Toni bieber (@ToniHanna18) December 10, 2017

Of course, with Chloe being next level loved up with Sam rn, it was only right that she drew his attention to the phenomenal gesture by tagging him in the post.

Instead of taking notes, Sam used the opportunity to totally troll his lady.

"You'd probably eat it and not see the ring ur that greedy." Awks! To be fair we can see how the whole thing would be a total hazard.

You’d probably eat it and not see the ring ur that greedy 😂😂 — Sam Gowland (@SamGowland123) December 10, 2017

Fuck the ring a was on about the chicken nuggets you radgie https://t.co/IXNb7YXCvI — Chloe ferry (@Chloe_GShore) December 10, 2017

Following Sam's rejection, Chloe made a smooth recovery: "F*** the ring a was on about the chicken nuggets you radgie (sic)," she wrote back.

That's when Sam delivered his second burn of the evening: "Aye the only ring you’d be getting off me is to tell ya that the boozer is having a lock in and am not coming home."

Aye the only ring you’d be getting off me is to tell ya that the boozer is having a lock in and am not coming home 😄 https://t.co/OFhImErZ4R — Sam Gowland (@SamGowland123) December 10, 2017

Well then, something tells us Chloe isn't going to be getting her chicken nugget proposal of dreams anytime soon.

Never mind, pet.

