Sam Gowland

Sam Gowland Hilariously Trolls Chloe Ferry's Chicken Nugget Proposal Hint

The Love Island lad had the best response when Chloe dropped the nugget engagement bomb.

Rachel Davies-Day
Monday, December 11, 2017 - 15:27

Chloe Ferry can be called a lot of things. For a start, she's a top-notch radgie, and the girlfriend of Love Island turned Geordie Shore lad Sam Gowland. But without a shadow of a doubt, her most deserved title has to be Chloe Ferry: Lover Of Chicken Nuggets.

But any chances of Sam incorporating his lady's fave food into a super romantic proposal have pretty much been shattered after he trolled her hint for him to pop-corn chicken the question.

Take a look at the video to see some celebs who got engaged super fast...

It all started when a fan spotted a news story about someone who had proposed via an engagement ring tucked into a chicken nugget. Obviously, they just had to @ the nugget queen herself.

"@Chloe_GShore this is some that we all know Chloe would love to happen to her (sic)," wrote the fan that clearly knows Chlo all too well.

Of course, with Chloe being next level loved up with Sam rn, it was only right that she drew his attention to the phenomenal gesture by tagging him in the post.

Instead of taking notes, Sam used the opportunity to totally troll his lady.

"You'd probably eat it and not see the ring ur that greedy." Awks! To be fair we can see how the whole thing would be a total hazard.

Following Sam's rejection, Chloe made a smooth recovery: "F*** the ring a was on about the chicken nuggets you radgie (sic)," she wrote back.

That's when Sam delivered his second burn of the evening: "Aye the only ring you’d be getting off me is to tell ya that the boozer is having a lock in and am not coming home."

Well then, something tells us Chloe isn't going to be getting her chicken nugget proposal of dreams anytime soon.

Never mind, pet.

Now why not get to know brand new radgie Sam a bit better... 

 

More From Sam Gowland

Sam Gowland Hilariously Trolls Chloe Ferry's Chicken Nugget Proposal Hint
Geordie Shore’s Abbie Holborn Opens Up About Being Trolled Over That Make Up Mistake: ‘I Didn’t Want To Leave The House’ - EXCLUSIVE
TV Shows
Geordie Shore’s Aaron Chalmers Reveals Plans To Get Entire Front Torso Tattoo Removed – EXCLUSIVE
Geordie Shore 16: Everything You Need To Know About The Brand New Series From New Radgies To New Adventures
TV Shows
Who Is Sam Gowland? Everything You Need To Know About The New Geordie Shore Lad And Chloe Ferry's Boyfriend

Trending Articles

Celebrity
Charlotte Crosby Just Got Another Ex's Tattoo Removed After Her Split With Stephen Bear
It Looks Like Sam Gowland Has Some Competition For Chloe Ferry's Heart
Celebrity
Sophie Kasaei Ripped Into Geordie Shore's Kyle Christie In The Funniest Way As She Hung With Charlotte Crosby And Holly Hagan
Kylie Jenner fuels pregnancy rumours after she wears a coat in a heatwave
Celebrity
Fans Think Kylie Jenner Just Announced The Sex Of Her Baby With A Christmas Picture
Geordie Shore’s Abbie Holborn Opens Up About Being Trolled Over That Make Up Mistake: ‘I Didn’t Want To Leave The House’ - EXCLUSIVE
Vicky Pattison Has A Set Of Rock Solid Abs And Fans Are Beyond Impressed
Charlotte Crosby, Holly Hagan, And Sophie Kasaei Had A Reunion In The Weirdest Location
Did Kim Kardashian Just Confirm Kylie Jenner And Khloe Kardashian's Pregnancies?
Celebrity
Charlotte Crosby Is Backing THIS I'm A Celebrity Campmate To Take The Jungle Crown
Kem Cetinay and Amber Davies split
Amber Davies Is 'Back With' Her Ex-Boyfriend After Kem Cetinay Split
Sophie Kasaei
Celebrity
Sophie Kasaei’s Underboob Selfie Has Left Everyone Gobsmacked
Stephen Bear Breaks His Silence On The Possibility Of Charlotte Crosby Reunion