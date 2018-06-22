Sam Gowland Reveals ‘Disgusting’ Abuse Is Still Being Left On His Instagram

Sam Gowland has revealed that he still has to wade through dozens of cruel comments on his Instagram feed despite the fact that fans and reality stars alike have recently spoken up about the impact of trolls.

The Geordie Shore lad made reference to the death of Love Island star Sophie Gradon earlier this week and said that he is yet to see a decline in nasty messages being left on his social profiles.

Let's get checking out a bunch of celebrities who got real af about their experience with mental health...

Taking to Twitter to make his point, the 22-year-old said: “After all the terrible news that we’ve all seen over the past couple of weeks why on Earth are people still leaving disgusting comments on instagram photos.

He continued: “Just read my comments on one of me photos a put on the other day and I’m actually shocked!!”

Fans came out in full force to throw their support behind Sam, writing: “Ignore the bad comments, they tend to come from those hurting themselves and their quickest outlet is cyber anger.”

Just three months ago, Sophie had given an interview to Radio Aie in which she discussed the emotional impact of trolls: “It was very hard to deal with because you take it like you’re being judged. It can really get into your mind and really affect you.

“The harsh reality is, it can end up with that person taking their own life. And as you’ve seen in the media, that is what happens. Can you imagine being responsible for that?”

Friendly reminder that celebrities are just as vulnerable as the rest of us and that a word of kindness on social-media can go a long way.