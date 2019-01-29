Sam Gowland Shares Heartbreaking Post Following The Death Of His Best Friend Luke Jobson

Geordie Shore star Sam Gowland is mourning the loss of one of his best friends after 22-year-old Luke Jobson's body was found in a river on Monday.

Sam paid a heartbreaking tribute to Luke, admitting that life won't be the same without "one of the nicest and most genuine lads out there."

Sam took to Twitter to urge fans to donate to a GoFundMe page raising money for the Teesside lad's family during this difficult time.

"Genuinely can’t believe I am having to write this in memory of one of the nicest most genuine lads out there !! Still doesn’t seem real and I don’t that it ever will !! Life won’t be the same without u brother ❤️ 🙏," he wrote.

Luke Jobson

Sam also took to Instagram to share some of the memories he has with Luke.

"Genuinely can’t get my head round this and Can’t believe I am having to write this in memory of one of my best mates Luke," Sam began his caption.

He added: "One of the most genuine nicest lads I’ve ever met who was cruely taking away from us on Saturday morning !! Not gunna be the same without u brother ❤️🙏 [sic]."

Luke's body was found in a river in Yarm, Teesside on Monday after it was reported he'd been "chased" by a group outside a pub in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Police confirmed that six teenage males came forward following an appeal for information.

Holly Hagan, who is from the same town as Luke, also paid tribute to the lad and asked her followers to donate.

The GoFundMe page set up in Luke's memory has already raised over £50,000, surpassing it's £2,000 goal.

"On behalf of everyone, we would like to thank you all for your help and support over the last few days in the search for Luke who has sadly lost his life over the weekend. Luke was a popular, funny and infectious lad who could light up any room with his contagious smile," it says on the page.



"We would like to make a donation page to help raise funds together for his family whilst they are going through this difficult time. Any donations welcome."

Our thoughts are with everyone who has been impacted by this tragedy, RIP Luke.