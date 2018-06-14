Sam Gowland Slips Into Chloe Ferry's Skin-Tight Animal Print Dress, But Who Wore It Better?

Geordie Shore's power couple Chloe Ferry and Sam Gowland love a little giggle, which is exactly what they had when Sam slipped into Chloe's dress on Thursday.

The former Love Island lad was obvs in the moo-d to play dress up, as he was easily convinced to put on Chloe's rather unique cow-print ensemble.

Hit play on the video to watch Chloe successfully convince Sam to put on the skin-tight cow print dress she was wearing...

Who knew Sam was such a worldie?

While we must admit the bodycon look totally suits the lad, the big question is who wore it better? Well, it was pretty close.

However, ultimately it was Sam who came out victorious as fans voted him the better wearer of the dress (by just 4% though). Plus he's 20 quid richer since Chlo bet him he wouldn't put it on.

He's winning all around.

While the whole thing was pretty funny, it was all in the name of making money as it was a classic #ad for Lasula. They've gotta pay the mortgage on their gorgeous new house somehow, right?

Instagram/Chloegshore1

Talk about milking it!

Now hit play on the video for a little tour of the house Chloe and Sam's just bought together (sign us up for the #ad life if it'll help us get one of these)...