Sam Smith

Are Sam Smith and Brandon Flynn Getting Back Together?

Our hearts are fully breaking rn...

Saturday, September 29, 2018 - 09:47

Just days after Sam Smith broke his silence on the end of his most recent relationship, his ex-boyfriend Brandon Flynn has seemingly responded via social media to let his own feelings be heard too.

Speaking candidly about his relationships with The Times this week, the ‘Promises’ singer revealed that his split with actor Flynn had been totally amicable, as all of his romantic relationships had ended.

View the lyrics
Are you drunk enough?
Not to judge what I'm doin'
Are you high enough?
To excuse that I'm ruined
'Cause I'm ruined
Is it late enough?
For you to come and stay over
'Cause we're free to love
So tease me, hmmm

I make no promises, I can't do golden rings
But I'll give you everything (tonight)
Magic is in the air, there ain't no science here
So come get your everything (tonight)
I make no promises, I can't do golden rings
But I'll give you everything (tonight)
Magic is in the air, there ain't no science here
So come get your everything (tonight)

Tonight
(Your everything tonight)

Is it loud enough?
'Cause my body is calling for you, calling for you
I need someone, to do the things that I do, hmmm
I'm heating up, energy's taking control
I'm speeding up
My heartbeat's dancing alone

I make no promises, I can't do golden rings
But I'll give you everything (tonight)
Magic is in the air, there ain't no science here
So come get your everything (tonight)
I make no promises, I can't do golden rings
But I'll give you everything (tonight)
Magic is in the air, there ain't no science here
So come get your everything (tonight)

Tonight
(Your everything tonight)

'Cause I need your green light
Day and night, say that you're mine
'Cause I need your green light
Day and night, say that you're mine
Say that you're mine
Say that you're mine

I make no promises, I can't do golden rings
But I'll give you everything (tonight)
Magic is in the air, there ain't no science here
So come get your everything (tonight)
I make no promises, I can't do golden rings
But I'll give you everything (tonight)
Magic is in the air, there ain't no science here
So come get your everything (tonight)

Tonight
Writer(s): SAM SMITH, CALVIN HARRIS, JESSIE REYEZ Lyrics powered by www.musixmatch.com

"It's still quite raw. I'm still trying to figure out what I took from that relationship," he revealed, while saying that Brandon is a "wonderful" person.

Now the 13 Reasons Why actor seems to have made a cryptic response via Instagram Stories - aka everyone’s personal jukebox where we post our screenshots of what we’re listening to these days - that will absolutely break your heart.

Instagram

Brandon posted a screenshot of Shania Twain’s legendary love song ‘You’re Still The One’, which suggests a lot more than it sounds - trust us.

While he very well could have just been listening to the iconic song and wanted to remind everyone of the country legend’s discography, sharing it on his Insta story most likely means he’s wanting to tell somebody something.

For those somehow unaware of the song's lyrics, it goes a little something like this: "You're still the one that I love / The only one I dream of / You're still the one I want for life."

Instagram Stories @flynnagin11

Come on, haven’t you posted a semi-emo song before when you’ve stopped talking to somebody? Or maybe dropped Jessica Simpson’s ‘I Think I’m In Love With You’ in the honeymoon phase and it sends alarm bells ringing to your beau?

Either way, we are glad to know that Brandon has impeccable taste in music but also hope he isn’t hurting too bad if things were meant to be taken literally.

Instagram

As for Sam’s own personal jukebox? He doesn’t seem to have retaliated with any throwback time of his own, although he has been showing Rita Ora’s latest single ‘Let You Love Me’ some big love...

Who knows what’s going on with these two right now but if it’s true love then we hope they’ll find their way!

Latest News

Geordie Shore’s Holly Hagan Admits It ‘Feels Like She Never Left’ The House As She Returns For The New Series – EXCLUSIVE
Geordie Shore’s Sam Gowland Asked Chloe Ferry This X-Rated Question Again And Her Reaction Was Priceless - EXCLUSIVE
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West get married
Most Expensive Celebrity Wedding Dresses: Including Kim Kardashian and Victoria Beckham
Olivia Buckland and Alex Bowen on their wedding day, shown on Alex and Olivia Say Yes! on TLC in September 2018
Olivia Buckland’s Wedding: All of the Details Of Her Gorgeous Wedding Dress
Chloe Ferry and dog Ivy on Instagram
Chloe Ferry Accidentally Ate Her Dog Ivy’s Poo and Sam Gowland Can’t Handle It
Sam Smith and Brandon Flynn
Are Sam Smith and Brandon Flynn Getting Back Together?
Kendall Jenner and Naomi Campbell, Heidi Klum walk the runway at the Fashion for Relief event during the 70th annual Cannes Film Festival at Aeroport Cannes Mandelieu on May 21, 2017 in Cannes, France
Naomi Campbell Throws Shade At Kendall Jenner’s Modelling Career Choices
Celebs who had mega showdowns with their ex&#039;s new flame
From Justin Bieber To Blac Chyna: 7 Celebs Who Had Showdowns With Their Ex’s New Flame
Celebrity Pregnancies We Didn't See Coming In 2018: From Cardi B To Chantelle Connelly
Love Island&#039;s Ellie Brown and Charlie Brake
Love Island's Charlie Brake 'Cheated' On Ellie Brown With 'Mystery Blonde'
Dylan Sprouse and Selena Gomez were each other&#039;s first kiss.
Selena Gomez And Dylan Sprouse Were Each Other’s First Kiss
True Thompson and Khloe Kardashian
Khloe Kardashian Calls Out 'Nasty' Remarks About True Thompson's Skin Colour
New Music Round-Up: Lady Gaga, Jess Glynne, Kanye West, Olly Murs
New Music Round-Up: Lady Gaga, Kanye West, Jess Glynne, Shawn Mendes & More!
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner at the US Open Tennis Championships 2018.
Joes Jonas Introduced Sophie Turner To Her Celeb Crush Justin Bieber And It Got Awks
Ariana Grande gets emotional following mac miller&#039;s death
Ariana Grande Asks For 'One Okay Day' In Emotional Outburst On Social Media
Ex On The Beach Spoiler: Natalee Harris Breaks Down As She Tells Matty B He’s ‘Playing A Game’
Geordie Shore’s Abbie Holborn Admits She’s In A ‘Different Headspace’ With Lads In The New Series - EXCLUSIVE
Chelcee Grimes
Get To Know: Chelcee Grimes
Kendall Jenner and Anwar Hadid both sport lovebites
Did Kendall Jenner And Anwar Hadid Give Each Other These Massive Love Bites?
Channing Tatum And Jenna Dewan Are Both ‘Casually Dating’ Other People After Their Split

More From Sam Smith

Sam Smith and Brandon Flynn
Are Sam Smith and Brandon Flynn Getting Back Together?
Sam Smith and Brandon Flynn
Sam Smith Talks About His Brandon Flynn Breakup For The First Time And Our Hearts Hurt
Calvin Harris
Calvin Harris Officially Has The Most No.1 Hits This Decade
Calvin Harris &amp; Sam Smith in their &#039;Promises&#039; Music Video
Calvin Harris & Sam Smith Just Dropped The Sparkling New Music Video For ‘Promises’
Calvin Harris &amp; Sam Smith - Promises - Music Video
Calvin Harris & Sam Smith
Promises
Calvin Harris &amp; Sam Smith - Promises - Lyric Video
Calvin Harris & Sam Smith
Promises (Lyric Video)
Sam Smith Faces Backlash After Admitting He Doesn’t Like Michael Jackson
Sam Smith - Baby You Make Me Crazy - Acoustic Music Video
Sam Smith
Baby, You Make Me Crazy (Acoustic)
Sam Smith has been spotted kissing Brandon Flynn.
Sam Smith And Brandon Flynn Have Reportedly Split After Nine Months Of Dating
Celebs including Sam Smith, Lili Reinhart, Miley Cyrus, Zayn Malik, Holly Hagan discuss their mental health
Celebs Who’ve Been Honest AF About Treating Their Mental Health
Sam Smith Ft. Logic - Pray - Music Video
Sam Smith
Pray (Ft. Logic) [Explicit]
From Chris Pratt To Ed Sheeran: 9 Male Celebrities Who Opened Up About Body Image

Trending Articles

Celebrity Pregnancies We Didn't See Coming In 2018: From Cardi B To Chantelle Connelly
Geordie Shore&#039;s Chloe Ferry in gym wear
Chloe Ferry Is Called Out For Interesting Take On "Perfect" Gym Clothes
Sophie Kasaei Finally Shows Off Her New Boyfriend And They Make The Cutest Couple
Kylie Jenner splashes the cash on gold jewellery collection in honour of Baby Stormi.
Kylie Jenner Just Spent A Small Fortune On Tribute To Baby Stormi
True Thompson and Khloe Kardashian
Khloe Kardashian Calls Out 'Nasty' Remarks About True Thompson's Skin Colour
Geordie Shore’s New Radgie Faith Mullen Reveals Whether She’s Got Her Eye On Any Lads In The House – EXCLUSIVE
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner at the US Open Tennis Championships 2018.
Joes Jonas Introduced Sophie Turner To Her Celeb Crush Justin Bieber And It Got Awks
Chloe Ferry and dog Ivy on Instagram
Chloe Ferry Accidentally Ate Her Dog Ivy’s Poo and Sam Gowland Can’t Handle It
Charlotte Crosby will not appear on I&#039;m A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!
Charlotte Crosby Is Exposed For Lying About I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! Appearance
Olivia Buckland and Alex Bowen on their wedding day, shown on Alex and Olivia Say Yes! on TLC in September 2018
Olivia Buckland’s Wedding: All of the Details Of Her Gorgeous Wedding Dress
Sam Smith and Brandon Flynn
Are Sam Smith and Brandon Flynn Getting Back Together?
Kendall Jenner and Naomi Campbell, Heidi Klum walk the runway at the Fashion for Relief event during the 70th annual Cannes Film Festival at Aeroport Cannes Mandelieu on May 21, 2017 in Cannes, France
Naomi Campbell Throws Shade At Kendall Jenner’s Modelling Career Choices