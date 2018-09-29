Are Sam Smith and Brandon Flynn Getting Back Together?

Just days after Sam Smith broke his silence on the end of his most recent relationship, his ex-boyfriend Brandon Flynn has seemingly responded via social media to let his own feelings be heard too.

Speaking candidly about his relationships with The Times this week, the ‘Promises’ singer revealed that his split with actor Flynn had been totally amicable, as all of his romantic relationships had ended.

"It's still quite raw. I'm still trying to figure out what I took from that relationship," he revealed, while saying that Brandon is a "wonderful" person.

Now the 13 Reasons Why actor seems to have made a cryptic response via Instagram Stories - aka everyone’s personal jukebox where we post our screenshots of what we’re listening to these days - that will absolutely break your heart.

Instagram

Brandon posted a screenshot of Shania Twain’s legendary love song ‘You’re Still The One’, which suggests a lot more than it sounds - trust us.

While he very well could have just been listening to the iconic song and wanted to remind everyone of the country legend’s discography, sharing it on his Insta story most likely means he’s wanting to tell somebody something.

For those somehow unaware of the song's lyrics, it goes a little something like this: "You're still the one that I love / The only one I dream of / You're still the one I want for life."

Instagram Stories @flynnagin11

Come on, haven’t you posted a semi-emo song before when you’ve stopped talking to somebody? Or maybe dropped Jessica Simpson’s ‘I Think I’m In Love With You’ in the honeymoon phase and it sends alarm bells ringing to your beau?

Either way, we are glad to know that Brandon has impeccable taste in music but also hope he isn’t hurting too bad if things were meant to be taken literally.

Instagram

As for Sam’s own personal jukebox? He doesn’t seem to have retaliated with any throwback time of his own, although he has been showing Rita Ora’s latest single ‘Let You Love Me’ some big love...

Who knows what’s going on with these two right now but if it’s true love then we hope they’ll find their way!