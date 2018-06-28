Sam Smith And Brandon Flynn Have Reportedly Split After Nine Months Of Dating

It’s being reported that Sam Smith and Brandon Flynn have called time on their relationship after nine months of dating.

They might have been everyone’s favourite celeb couple, but Page Six have claimed that the pair have decided to call it quits after finding it tough to balance their relationship with their busy workloads.

In related news, let's get checking out a bunch of celebrities who went back to their ex...

“Sam and Brandon had a real whirlwind romance. They really fell for each other," the source began. "But they are both so busy with their careers and unfortunately things just haven’t worked out. Sam is obviously devastated.

The insider continued: “This is the most significant relationship he [Sam] has ever had. Thankfully he is on tour across the US at the moment which has been a welcome distraction."

Even people with a healthy scepticism of celeb insiders have spotted that Sam has deleted all pictures featuring the 13 Reasons Why actor from his Instagram account.

As you can imagine, the internet isn’t taking these rumours massively well.

If rumors are true about the breakup of sam smith and brandon flynn sorry but I don’t believe in love anymore — emma (@iktfmendes) June 27, 2018

brandon flynn and sam smith broke up? during pride month? bitch i didn’t sign up for this — mar 15 (@MCNAMARVEL) June 27, 2018

sam smith and brandon flynn breaking up feels like someone is stabbing a knife into my heart all over again & again. love is officially dead. pls dont talk to me anymore today — leila (@bluefoolstroye) June 27, 2018

While neither have directly addressed the split reports, Brandon posted a photo last night with the Allen Ginsberg quote: “It's that time of night, lying in bed, thinking what you really think, making the private world public, that's what the poet does."

Last month, he penned an emotional message in honour of his then-boyfriend’s 26th birthday: “He’s an angel! He makes me so f*cking happy and I hope everyone goes and shares all the birthday love, it ain’t easy getting old but he’s doing it with grace thank you for everything, Samuel!”

Some things just aren’t meant to be.