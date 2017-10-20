Sam Smith Announces First UK Arena Tour For 2018

He's coming back!

Sam Smith has announced a massive arena tour in the UK and around Europe for next year, meaning there's a much bigger chance of you getting a ticket than last time.

Despite having one of the biggest songs of the decade with 'Stay With Me', the singer stayed humble and played theatres on his last UK run in 2015.

View the lyrics Mhm



I'm young and I'm foolish, I've made bad decisions

I block out the news, turn my back on religion

Don't have no degree, I'm somewhat naive

I've made it this far on my own

But lately, that shit ain't been gettin' me higher

I lift up my head and the world is on fire

There's dread in my heart and fear in my bones

And I just don't know what to say



Maybe I'll pray, pray

Maybe I'll pray

I have never believed in you, no

But I'm gonna pray



You won't find me in church (no) reading the Bible (no)

I am still here and I'm still your disciple

I'm down on my knees, I'm beggin' you, please

I'm broken, alone, and afraid

I'm not a saint, I'm more of a sinner

I don't wanna lose, but I fear for the winners

When I tried to explain, the words ran away

That's why I am stood here today



And I'm gonna pray (Lord), pray (Lord), maybe I'll pray

Pray for a glimmer of hope

Maybe I'll pray (Lord), pray (Lord), maybe I'll pray

I've never believed in you, no, but I'm gonna...



Won't You call me?

Can we have a one-on-one, please?

Let's talk about freedom

Everyone prays in the end

Everyone prays in the end

Ohh, won't you call me?

Can we have a one-on-one, please?

Let's talk about freedom

Everyone prays in the end

Everyone prays in the end



Oh, I'm gonna pray, I'm gonna pray, I'm gonna pray

Pray for a glimmer of hope

Maybe I'll pray, pray, maybe I'll pray

Writer(s): Larrance Levar Dopson, Timothy Z. Mosley, Samuel Frederick Smith, Jose Angel Velazquez, James John Napier Lyrics powered by www.musixmatch.com

Sam will perform tracks from his upcoming second album The Thrill Of It All and his debut on the 8-date jaunt, kicking off in Sheffield on March 20 and wrapping up in London's famous O2 Arena.

"Unbelievably excited to announce UK & European live shows," he posted on Instagram. "I can't wait to see your beautiful faces and sing with you again."

The tour will also stop at Newcastle, Glasgow, Manchester, Dublin and Birmingham, with plenty of space between each date for those anticipated high-demand second dates in each city.

Getty Images

If you fancy hopping off to Barcelona, Lisbon, Paris or another sunny European city instead, he will be performing in Europe's biggest cities between April and May, also.

The Thrill Of It All will be released on November 3rd and is set to have a huge debut, especially after its lead single 'Too Good At Goodbyes' spent an incredible three weeks at number one in the UK.

Tickets to see Sam in 2018 go on sale next Friday (Oct. 27) - you can find all dates below...

Words: Ross McNeilage

