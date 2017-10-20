Sam Smith Announces First UK Arena Tour For 2018
The 'Stay With Me' superstar is taking his second album out on the road...
He's coming back!
Sam Smith has announced a massive arena tour in the UK and around Europe for next year, meaning there's a much bigger chance of you getting a ticket than last time.
Despite having one of the biggest songs of the decade with 'Stay With Me', the singer stayed humble and played theatres on his last UK run in 2015.
Sam will perform tracks from his upcoming second album The Thrill Of It All and his debut on the 8-date jaunt, kicking off in Sheffield on March 20 and wrapping up in London's famous O2 Arena.
"Unbelievably excited to announce UK & European live shows," he posted on Instagram. "I can't wait to see your beautiful faces and sing with you again."
The tour will also stop at Newcastle, Glasgow, Manchester, Dublin and Birmingham, with plenty of space between each date for those anticipated high-demand second dates in each city.
If you fancy hopping off to Barcelona, Lisbon, Paris or another sunny European city instead, he will be performing in Europe's biggest cities between April and May, also.
The Thrill Of It All will be released on November 3rd and is set to have a huge debut, especially after its lead single 'Too Good At Goodbyes' spent an incredible three weeks at number one in the UK.
Tickets to see Sam in 2018 go on sale next Friday (Oct. 27) - you can find all dates below...
Words: Ross McNeilage
WATCH SAM SMITH'S 'TOO GOOD AT GOODBYES' VIDEO BELOW
