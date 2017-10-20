Sam Smith

Sam Smith Announces First UK Arena Tour For 2018

The 'Stay With Me' superstar is taking his second album out on the road...

Friday, October 20, 2017 - 12:38

He's coming back!

Sam Smith has announced a massive arena tour in the UK and around Europe for next year, meaning there's a much bigger chance of you getting a ticket than last time.

Despite having one of the biggest songs of the decade with 'Stay With Me', the singer stayed humble and played theatres on his last UK run in 2015.

Mhm

I'm young and I'm foolish, I've made bad decisions
I block out the news, turn my back on religion
Don't have no degree, I'm somewhat naive
I've made it this far on my own
But lately, that shit ain't been gettin' me higher
I lift up my head and the world is on fire
There's dread in my heart and fear in my bones
And I just don't know what to say

Maybe I'll pray, pray
Maybe I'll pray
I have never believed in you, no
But I'm gonna pray

You won't find me in church (no) reading the Bible (no)
I am still here and I'm still your disciple
I'm down on my knees, I'm beggin' you, please
I'm broken, alone, and afraid
I'm not a saint, I'm more of a sinner
I don't wanna lose, but I fear for the winners
When I tried to explain, the words ran away
That's why I am stood here today

And I'm gonna pray (Lord), pray (Lord), maybe I'll pray
Pray for a glimmer of hope
Maybe I'll pray (Lord), pray (Lord), maybe I'll pray
I've never believed in you, no, but I'm gonna...

Won't You call me?
Can we have a one-on-one, please?
Let's talk about freedom
Everyone prays in the end
Everyone prays in the end
Ohh, won't you call me?
Can we have a one-on-one, please?
Let's talk about freedom
Everyone prays in the end
Everyone prays in the end

Oh, I'm gonna pray, I'm gonna pray, I'm gonna pray
Pray for a glimmer of hope
Maybe I'll pray, pray, maybe I'll pray
I've never believed in you, no, but I'm gonna pray
Sam will perform tracks from his upcoming second album The Thrill Of It All and his debut on the 8-date jaunt, kicking off in Sheffield on March 20 and wrapping up in London's famous O2 Arena.

"Unbelievably excited to announce UK & European live shows," he posted on Instagram. "I can't wait to see your beautiful faces and sing with you again."

The tour will also stop at Newcastle, Glasgow, Manchester, Dublin and Birmingham, with plenty of space between each date for those anticipated high-demand second dates in each city.

If you fancy hopping off to Barcelona, Lisbon, Paris or another sunny European city instead, he will be performing in Europe's biggest cities between April and May, also.

The Thrill Of It All will be released on November 3rd and is set to have a huge debut, especially after its lead single 'Too Good At Goodbyes' spent an incredible three weeks at number one in the UK.

Tickets to see Sam in 2018 go on sale next Friday (Oct. 27) - you can find all dates below...

Unbelievably excited to announce UK & European live shows!! I can't wait to see your beautiful faces and sing with you again xx

You must think that I'm stupid
You must think that I'm a fool
You must think that I'm new to this
But I have seen this all before

I'm never gonna let you close to me
Even though you mean the most to me
'Cause every time I open up, it hurts
So I'm never gonna get too close to you
Even when I mean the most to you
In case you go and leave me in the dirt

And every time you hurt me, the less that I cry
And every time you leave me, the quicker these tears dry
And every time you walk out, the less I love you
Baby, we don't stand a chance, it's sad but it's true

I'm way too good at goodbyes
(I'm way too good at goodbyes)
I'm way too good at goodbyes
(I'm way too good at goodbyes)

I know you're thinkin' I'm heartless
I know you're thinkin' I'm cold
I'm just protectin' my innocence
I'm just protectin' my soul

I'm never gonna let you close to me
Even though you mean the most to me
'Cause every time I open up, it hurts
So I'm never gonna get too close to you
Even when I mean the most to you
In case you go and leave me in the dirt

And every time you hurt me, the less that I cry
And every time you leave me, the quicker these tears dry
And every time you walk out, the less I love you
Baby, we don't stand a chance, it's sad but it's true

I'm way too good at goodbyes
(I'm way too good at goodbyes)
I'm way too good at goodbyes
(I'm way too good at goodbyes)
No way that you'll see me cry
(No way that you'll see me cry)
I'm way too good at goodbyes
(I'm way too good at goodbyes)

No
No, no, no, no, no
(I'm way too good at goodbyes)
No, no, no, no
No, no, no
(I'm way too good at goodbyes)
(No way that you'll see me cry)
(I'm way too good at goodbyes)
Ahhh

'Cause every time you hurt me, the less that I cry
And every time you leave me, the quicker these tears dry
And every time you walk out, the less I love you
Baby, we don't stand a chance, it's sad but it's true
I'm way too good at goodbyes
