Sam Smith Announces Second Album 'The Thrill Of It All'

After a thousand different rumours, Sam Smith has finally confirmed everything we need to know about his new album.

The 'Omen' singer has revealed his highly-anticipated second album is titled 'The Thrill Of It All', posting the serious(ly gorg) black-and-white artwork online this morning.

That's not all! We will be able to hear the album when it drops... NEXT MONTH.

View the lyrics You must think that I'm stupid

You must think that I'm a fool

You must think that I'm new to this

But I have seen this all before



I'm never gonna let you close to me

Even though you mean the most to me

'Cause every time I open up, it hurts

So I'm never gonna get too close to you

Even when I mean the most to you

In case you go and leave me in the dirt



And every time you hurt me, the less that I cry

And every time you leave me, the quicker these tears dry

And every time you walk out, the less I love you

Baby, we don't stand a chance, it's sad but it's true



I'm way too good at goodbyes

(I'm way too good at goodbyes)

I'm way too good at goodbyes

(I'm way too good at goodbyes)



I know you're thinkin' I'm heartless

I know you're thinkin' I'm cold

I'm just protectin' my innocence

I'm just protectin' my soul



I'm never gonna let you close to me

Even though you mean the most to me

'Cause every time I open up, it hurts

So I'm never gonna get too close to you

Even when I mean the most to you

In case you go and leave me in the dirt



And every time you hurt me, the less that I cry

And every time you leave me, the quicker these tears dry

And every time you walk out, the less I love you

Baby, we don't stand a chance, it's sad but it's true



I'm way too good at goodbyes

(I'm way too good at goodbyes)

I'm way too good at goodbyes

(I'm way too good at goodbyes)

No way that you'll see me cry

(No way that you'll see me cry)

I'm way too good at goodbyes

(I'm way too good at goodbyes)



No

No, no, no, no, no

(I'm way too good at goodbyes)

No, no, no, no

No, no, no

(I'm way too good at goodbyes)

(No way that you'll see me cry)

(I'm way too good at goodbyes)

Ahhh



'Cause every time you hurt me, the less that I cry

And every time you leave me, the quicker these tears dry

And every time you walk out, the less I love you

Baby, we don't stand a chance, it's sad but it's true

I'm way too good at goodbyes Writer(s): Tor Hermansen, Sam Smith, Mikkel Eriksen, James Napier Lyrics powered by www.musixmatch.com Hide the lyrics

'The Thrill Of It All' will be released on November 3 and can be pre-ordered now, with the number one lead single 'Too Good At Goodbyes' available immediately.

'Too Good At Goodbyes' has spent three consecutive weeks at the top of the UK Singles Chart after being released last month so he doesn't exactly have to drop another song before the album but we hope to get another song before November!

Especially when we know he's been working with the likes of Timbaland, Clean Bandit and StarGate... we know he's got a few bangers waiting for us.

Sam has also announced a string of live shows in North America next summer, meaning a UK tour could be announced any day now. Fingers crossed!

My second album 'The Thrill Of It All' is yours Nov 3rd!! You can pre-order now and find out about live shows at https://t.co/BIA41Fd2zZ xx pic.twitter.com/qh338MCAHb — Sam Smith (@samsmithworld) October 6, 2017

Words: Ross McNeilage

Listen to your favourite tracks no matter where you are with the MTV TRAX music app. No ads, no limits, no monkey business. Download it now for FREE at mtvtrax.com.

WATCH SAM SMITH'S 'WRITING'S ON THE WALL' BELOW