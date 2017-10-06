Sam Smith

Sam Smith Announces Second Album 'The Thrill Of It All'

The superstar singer is returning with promise of some happier times...

Friday, October 6, 2017 - 11:13

After a thousand different rumours, Sam Smith has finally confirmed everything we need to know about his new album.

The 'Omen' singer has revealed his highly-anticipated second album is titled 'The Thrill Of It All', posting the serious(ly gorg) black-and-white artwork online this morning.

That's not all! We will be able to hear the album when it drops... NEXT MONTH.

'The Thrill Of It All' will be released on November 3 and can be pre-ordered now, with the number one lead single 'Too Good At Goodbyes' available immediately.

'Too Good At Goodbyes' has spent three consecutive weeks at the top of the UK Singles Chart after being released last month so he doesn't exactly have to drop another song before the album but we hope to get another song before November!

Especially when we know he's been working with the likes of Timbaland, Clean Bandit and StarGate... we know he's got a few bangers waiting for us.

Sam has also announced a string of live shows in North America next summer, meaning a UK tour could be announced any day now. Fingers crossed!

Words: Ross McNeilage

