Sam Smith Debuts His Stunning 'Too Good at Goodbyes' Music Video
The 'Stay With Me' singer is back...
Sam Smith came back with a bang this month. Not only did his new single 'Too Good at Goodbyes' receive rave reviews from critics and fans alike but it also soared to Number 1 on the UK Singles Charts. The single is now Sam's sixth UK Number 1.
Now, less than two weeks after its release, Sam has released the music video for the single and it's amazing.
The 'Too Good at Goodbyes' visual sees Sam croon in beautiful locations in front of a piano.
It also shows him and other actors in relationships that, as the song suggests, are ending.
The visual is stunning from start to finish and as emotional as the song itself.
Not only that but it is a racially diverse video that puts LGBTQIA+ love front and centre.
Not only is Sam's lover in the video a man but the visual also stars a lesbian couple.
The clip was filmed in the UK and it was helmed by accalimed director Luke Monaghan. This isn't the first time that Monaghan and Sam have worked together. Monaghan directed Sam's 'Leave Your Lover' and 'I'm Not the Only One' videos too.
Sam's sophomore album is expected to come out later this year.
We can't wait to hear it!
Words: Sam Prance
