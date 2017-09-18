Sam Smith Debuts His Stunning 'Too Good at Goodbyes' Music Video

Sam Smith came back with a bang this month. Not only did his new single 'Too Good at Goodbyes' receive rave reviews from critics and fans alike but it also soared to Number 1 on the UK Singles Charts. The single is now Sam's sixth UK Number 1.

Now, less than two weeks after its release, Sam has released the music video for the single and it's amazing.

View the lyrics You and me, we made a vow

for better or for worse

I can't believe you let me down

But the proof is in the way it hurts

For months on end I've had my doubts

Denying every tear

I wish this would be over now

But I know that I still need you here



You say I'm crazy

'Cause you don't think I know what you've done

But when you call me baby

I know I'm not the only one



You've been so unavailable

Now sadly I know why

Your heart is unobtainable

Even though Lord knows you kept mine



You say I'm crazy

'Cause you don't think I know what you've done

But when you call me baby

I know I'm not the only one



I have loved you for many years

Maybe I am just not enough

You've made me realize my deepest fear

By lying and tearing us up



You say I'm crazy

'Cause you don't think I know what you've done

But when you call me baby

I know I'm not the only one



You say I'm crazy

'Cause you don't think I know what you've done

But when you call me baby

I know I'm not the only one

I know I'm not the only one

I know I'm not the only one

And I know, and I know, and I know

And I know, and I know, and I know, know

I know I'm not the only one. Writer(s): Samuel Frederick Smith, James John Napier Lyrics powered by www.musixmatch.com Hide the lyrics

The 'Too Good at Goodbyes' visual sees Sam croon in beautiful locations in front of a piano.

It also shows him and other actors in relationships that, as the song suggests, are ending.

The visual is stunning from start to finish and as emotional as the song itself.

Not only that but it is a racially diverse video that puts LGBTQIA+ love front and centre.

Not only is Sam's lover in the video a man but the visual also stars a lesbian couple.

The clip was filmed in the UK and it was helmed by accalimed director Luke Monaghan. This isn't the first time that Monaghan and Sam have worked together. Monaghan directed Sam's 'Leave Your Lover' and 'I'm Not the Only One' videos too.

Sam's sophomore album is expected to come out later this year.

We can't wait to hear it!

Words: Sam Prance

