Sam Smith

Sam Smith Is Dropping His New Single Any Minute Now

The 'Stay With Me' singer is finally about to make a comeback...

Thursday, August 31, 2017 - 16:18

It's been two years since Sam Smith last released a song but the wait for new music is almost over.

The 'Lay Me Down' powerhouse, who became a worldwide household name with his 2014 debut, has announced his imminent return with a surprise e-mail (how traditionally Gossip Girl) sent to his fans.

The update starts with the singer thanking his fans for their patience, acknowledging the two-year silence that's come from him taking his time with the new music.

"The wait is so nearly over. Something is coming very very very very soon." How soon exactly is 4x 'very', Sam?

"I am scared & excited at the same time. I've poured my soul and heart into this record. Love you all, and see you in the not so distant future."

So, we have 4 lots of 'very soon' and the 'not so distant future', shall we say... tomorrow? It is New Music Friday, after all.

Getty Images

His third solo single 'Stay With Me' catapulted him to worldwide superstardom, reaching the top-end of the charts around the world and subsequently becoming his signature song.

He also, very impressively, has five number one singles in the UK (four as the lead artist!) so his return is bound to be huge.

We're ready when you are, Sam...

A post shared by Sam Smith (@samsmithworld) on

By Ross McNeilage

Listen to your favourite tracks no matter where you are with the MTV TRAX music app. No ads, no limits, no monkey business. Download it now for FREE at mtvtrax.com.

WATCH SAM SMITH'S 'WRITING'S ON THE WALL' BELOW

Latest News

Geordie Shore&#039;s Chloe Ferry admits she&#039;d look &#039;totally different&#039; if she wasn&#039;t on the show

Geordie Shore's Chloe Ferry Explains Why She'd Look 'Totally Different' If She Wasn't On The Show And It Involves Surgery - EXCLUSIVE

Aaron Chalmers explains why he&#039;d choose to stay on Geordie Shore forever

Geordie Shore's Aaron Chalmers Reveals He'd Choose To Stay On The Show Forever And This Is Why - EXCLUSIVE

Harry Styles Announces Live Album With New Version of 'Two Ghosts'

Kendall Jenner Has Been Named The Fashion Icon Of The Decade

Teen Mom UK’s Megan Salmon-Ferrari Hits Back At Haters Criticising Her For Buying A Horse While Living In A Hostel

Sam Smith Is Dropping His New Single Any Minute Now

Teen Mom UK’s Mia Boardman Responds After Shocking Feud With Manley Geddes: ‘There Are Two Sides To Every Story’

Get to Know: Kojey Radical

13 Reasons Why Star Katherine Langford Wrote A Song For Her High School Crush

Ed Westwick Still Doesn’t Know Who Gossip Girl Is

Fifth Harmony Are "Sick Of Being Sweet" Behind The Scenes Of 'Angel' Video

Jay-Z Reveals He Wanted To Help Amy Winehouse Before Her Death: 'I Told Her To Stay With Us'

11 Reality Show Reunions That We Were So Here For

Miley Cyrus and Family Take A Trip To Nostalgia In 'Carpool Karaoke'

Would our Geordie Shore radgies rather fight Vicky Pattison or Boss Anna?

Geordie Shore Radgies Reveal Whether They'd Rather Fight Vicky Pattison Or Anna The Boss - EXCLUSIVE

TOWIE's James Argent Reveals He's Set To Undergo A £6500 Nose Job

12 Things You’ll Understand If You’re Funnier Online Than IRL

TOWIE's Megan McKenna Faces Harsh Rejection In Her Upcoming Reality Show

This Harry Potter Inspired Liquid Eyeliner Is Every Muggle's Dream

Does This Mean Cheryl Will Never Ever Return To The X Factor?

More From Sam Smith

Sam Smith Is Dropping His New Single Any Minute Now

Music

There's A First Hint Of Sam Smith's New Music As He's Pictured With Super Producer Timbaland

Nailed It Failed It

Nailed It Failed It (25 Feb - 3 Mar)

Celebrity

Sam Smith Has Quit Twitter Following A Backlash Over His Oscars Speech

Music

These Are Sam Smith's 10 Official Best Selling Songs

Celebrity

Sam Smith Apologises To Dustin Lance Black After Oscars Confusion

Oscars 2016

Watch Sam Smith's Oscars Acceptance Speech!

Life

Dustin Lance Black Accuses Sam Smith Of Texting Tom Daley in Oscars Feud

Sam Smith | Official Top 10

Life

Sam Smith’s Twitter Rant Against Racism Has Actually Annoyed Quite A Few People

Music

"It's Going To Be A Really Good Year For Music" Frances Chats Her Debut Album, Sold Out Shows & How 2016 Will Be Her Best Year Yet

Music

Jack Garratt Tops The BBC Sound Of 2016 List

Trending Articles

Stephen Bear Had The Best Response To Claims He’s ‘Controlling’ Charlotte Crosby

Marnie Simpson Breaks Her Silence On Gaz Beadle Expecting A Baby With Emma McVey

Teen Mom UK’s Mia Boardman Responds After Shocking Feud With Manley Geddes: ‘There Are Two Sides To Every Story’

Geordie Shore's Marnie Simpson Admits It's 'Hard To Defend' Chloe Ferry After Nathan Henry Feud - EXCLUSIVE

Teen Mom UK’s Megan Salmon-Ferrari Hits Back At Haters Criticising Her For Buying A Horse While Living In A Hostel

Would our Geordie Shore radgies rather fight Vicky Pattison or Boss Anna?

Geordie Shore Radgies Reveal Whether They'd Rather Fight Vicky Pattison Or Anna The Boss - EXCLUSIVE

Marnie Simpson And Nathan Henry Think ‘It Would Make Sense’ For Gaz Beadle To Quit Geordie Shore

Liam Payne Shares Rare Image Of Son Bear As He Rings In His 24th Birthday

Geordie Shore Ex's Marnie Simpson And Aaron Chalmers Awkwardly Discuss New Relationships In Front Of Eachother

Celebrity

11 Reality Show Reunions That We Were So Here For

Geordie Shore Fans Praise Abbie Holborn As She Enters The House As A Full Time Family Member

Pretty Little Liars Actor Brandon Jones Is Sentenced To Jail Over Gun Dispute