Sam Smith Is Dropping His New Single Any Minute Now

It's been two years since Sam Smith last released a song but the wait for new music is almost over.

The 'Lay Me Down' powerhouse, who became a worldwide household name with his 2014 debut, has announced his imminent return with a surprise e-mail (how traditionally Gossip Girl) sent to his fans.

The update starts with the singer thanking his fans for their patience, acknowledging the two-year silence that's come from him taking his time with the new music.

"The wait is so nearly over. Something is coming very very very very soon." How soon exactly is 4x 'very', Sam?

"I am scared & excited at the same time. I've poured my soul and heart into this record. Love you all, and see you in the not so distant future."

So, we have 4 lots of 'very soon' and the 'not so distant future', shall we say... tomorrow? It is New Music Friday, after all.

His third solo single 'Stay With Me' catapulted him to worldwide superstardom, reaching the top-end of the charts around the world and subsequently becoming his signature song.

He also, very impressively, has five number one singles in the UK (four as the lead artist!) so his return is bound to be huge.

We're ready when you are, Sam...

By Ross McNeilage

