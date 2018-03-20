Sam Smith Mourns Fifth Harmony’s Hiatus on Twitter
We are all Sam Smith right now...
It's no secret that we're still not over the fact that Fifth Harmony are going on a hiatus. While we're excited to see what each of the girls will do solo, we're also super sad to bid the girl group indefinitely goodbye. This marks the end of an era of bops and bangers.
And it turns out, we're not the only ones. Alongside harmonizers worldwide, Sam Smith is mourning the hiatus too.
WATCH FIFTH HARMONY'S BRILLIANT 'HE LIKE THAT' VIDEO HERE...
You got that good boy attitude and yeah, I kinda like it
You got the tats on your arm, got a bad girl excited
You put that bass in the beat, won't you beat it up inside it?
I got that pumps and a bump and you know you wanna try it
Pumps and a bump, pumps and a bump
He like the girls with the pumps and a bump
Pumps and a bump, pumps and a bump
I be that girl with the pumps and a bump
He like that bang, bang, bang
He like that bomb, bomb, bomb
He like that love, love, love
I'm like that drug, drug, drug
He trip when he on it, one taste and he want it
He like that bang, bang, bang
He like that bomb, bomb, bomb
He like that love, love, love
I'm like that drug, drug, drug
He trip when he on it, one taste and he want it
He got that rough neck swaggy, but he know how to hide it
He got that dope boy cash, but he get it nine to five-ing
He got a thing for them girls that make their money overnight-ing
I know he bad for my health, but I still wanna try it
Pumps and a bump (oh), pumps and a bump
He like the girls with the pumps and a bump
Pumps and a bump (oh), pumps and a bump
I be that girl with the pumps and a bump
He like that bang, bang, bang
He like that bomb, bomb, bomb
He like that love, love, love
I'm like that drug, drug, drug
He trip when he on it, one taste and he want it
He like that bang, bang, bang
He like that bomb, bomb, bomb
He like that love, love, love
I'm like that drug, drug, drug
He trip when he on it, one taste and he want it
He love that bang
He love that bomb, bomb, bomb
He love that thang
He love that hit and run
He lose his brain
He going to stupid dumb
He stupid dumb, all he ever want is some
Pumps and a bump, pumps and a bump
He like the girls with the pumps and a bump (oh)
Pumps and a bump,
pumps and a bump (you know he wants some, wants some)
I be that girl with the pumps and a bump
He like that bang, bang, bang
He like that bom, bom, bom
He like that love, love, love
I'm like that drug, drug, drug
He trip when he on it, one taste and he want it
He like that bang, bang, bang
He like that bom, bom, bom
He like that love, love, love
I'm like that drug, drug, drug
He trip when he on it, one taste and he want it
YES. IT'S TRUE. SAM SMITH IS JUST AS UPSET AS WE ARE BY FIFTH HARMONY'S UPCOMING BREAK.
After months of speculation, the 'Down' hitmakers confirmed yesterday that they would be taking "some time for now to go on a hiatus from Fifth Harmony in order to pursue solo endeavors". Fans including Sam Smith then took to Twitter to express their sadness.
The 'Too Good at Goodbyes' star wrote: "FIFTH HARMONY!!!!! NO!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!". We agree.
This isn't the first time that Sam has confirmed that he's a big Fifth Harmony fan either. The Brit Award winner has mentioned in multiple interviews how much he loves them and James Corden even surprised him with the girls during his stint on Carpool Karaoke.
After singing along to 'Work from Home', James invited Lauren, Dinah, Ally and Normani to join them both.
And not only did they deliver huge vocals together but afterwards, Sam revealed: 'That's made my year'.
Taking this into consideration, we can only imagine how upset Sam is about the hiatus.
Nevertheless, as the girls have stated, it is what's best for them and we support them.
Still, we sympathise with Sam too. We love them and we will miss them together.
Words: Sam Prance