Sam Smith

Sam Smith Mourns Fifth Harmony’s Hiatus on Twitter

We are all Sam Smith right now...

Tuesday, March 20, 2018 - 14:42

It's no secret that we're still not over the fact that Fifth Harmony are going on a hiatus. While we're excited to see what each of the girls will do solo, we're also super sad to bid the girl group indefinitely goodbye. This marks the end of an era of bops and bangers.

And it turns out, we're not the only ones. Alongside harmonizers worldwide, Sam Smith is mourning the hiatus too.

YES. IT'S TRUE. SAM SMITH IS JUST AS UPSET AS WE ARE BY FIFTH HARMONY'S UPCOMING BREAK.

After months of speculation, the 'Down' hitmakers confirmed yesterday that they would be taking "some time for now to go on a hiatus from Fifth Harmony in order to pursue solo endeavors". Fans including Sam Smith then took to Twitter to express their sadness.

The 'Too Good at Goodbyes' star wrote: "FIFTH HARMONY!!!!! NO!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!". We agree.

This isn't the first time that Sam has confirmed that he's a big Fifth Harmony fan either. The Brit Award winner has mentioned in multiple interviews how much he loves them and James Corden even surprised him with the girls during his stint on Carpool Karaoke.

After singing along to 'Work from Home', James invited Lauren, Dinah, Ally and Normani to join them both.

And not only did they deliver huge vocals together but afterwards, Sam revealed: 'That's made my year'.

Carpool Karaoke w/ Sam Smith ft. Fifth Harmony

Taking this into consideration, we can only imagine how upset Sam is about the hiatus.

Nevertheless, as the girls have stated, it is what's best for them and we support them.

Still, we sympathise with Sam too. We love them and we will miss them together.

Words: Sam Prance

