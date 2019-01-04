Sam Smith & Normani Announce Their Joint Single Together ‘Dancing With A Stranger’

Here’s a collaboration you didn’t know you needed: Sam Smith and Normani.

Well, now you have it (well, next week you will). Mark your calendars for Friday the 11th of January guys because next week you’ll have a brand spanking new single from the duo, it’s called ‘Dancing With A Stranger’ and it’s about to blow your minds.

Are you drunk enough?

Not to judge what I'm doin'

Are you high enough?

To excuse that I'm ruined

'Cause I'm ruined

Is it late enough?

For you to come and stay over

'Cause we're free to love

So tease me, hmmm



I make no promises, I can't do golden rings

But I'll give you everything (tonight)

Magic is in the air, there ain't no science here

So come get your everything (tonight)

I make no promises, I can't do golden rings

But I'll give you everything (tonight)

Magic is in the air, there ain't no science here

So come get your everything (tonight)



Tonight

(You're everything tonight)



Is it loud enough?

'Cause my body is calling for you, calling for you

I need someone, to do the things that I do, hmmm

I'm heating up, energy's taking control

I'm speeding up

My heartbeat's dancing alone



I make no promises, I can't do golden rings

But I'll give you everything (tonight)

Magic is in the air, there ain't no science here

So come get your everything (tonight)

I make no promises, I can't do golden rings

But I'll give you everything (tonight)

Magic is in the air, there ain't no science here

So come get your everything (tonight)



Tonight

(You're everything tonight)



'Cause I need your green light

Day and night, say that you're mine

'Cause I need your green light

Day and night, say that you're mine

Say that you're mine

Say that you're mine



I make no promises, I can't do golden rings

But I'll give you everything (tonight)

Magic is in the air, there ain't no science here

So come get your everything (tonight)

I make no promises, I can't do golden rings

But I'll give you everything (tonight)

Magic is in the air, there ain't no science here

So come get your everything (tonight)



Tonight Writer(s): SAM SMITH, CALVIN HARRIS, JESSIE REYEZ

Although we know the duo have been fans of one another for a long time (remember THAT Carpool Karaoke with James Corden back in 2017 when Sam had a fangirl meltdown after James surprised him with the Fifth Harmony girls? Yeah, we still can’t believe that happened either), we really weren’t ready for the prospect of a collaboration from the two. Somebody hold us.

The idea of a collab came about when the pair bumped into each other in the studio in LA, it was instantly a no-brainer for the two of them that they had to get into the studio and make some music together.

The official announcement came this morning from the pairs Instagram’s and the official photos are enough to make us cry already:

Credit: Steve Schofield

With Sam hot off a world tour for his latest album ‘The Thrill Of It All’ which sold over 1 million tickets in 2018, and Normani entering 2019 with a hugely successful year behind her in her debut singles with the likes of ‘Love Lies’ featuring Khalid and ‘Checklist’ with Calvin Harris, there’s never been a better time for the two hugely successful artists to drop a song together.

Sam Smith and Normani released these statements on the hugely anticipated upcoming single together:

Sam: “I’m so excited for everyone to hear “Dancing With a Stranger,” which I wrote on The Thrill Of It All tour last year. For me, it bottles everything I was feeling whilst juggling my personal life and touring. It is also such a beautiful moment for me as I’m a huge, huge fan of Normani and everything she is. I’m so excited to watch her light shine. I hope everyone enjoys hearing this song as much as I do.”

Normani: “I’m truly blessed having the opportunity to create with one of the greatest vocalists of this decade. I think about the artists that I frequently listen to daily and Sam Smith has definitely been one of them for some time now. I never thought in a trillion years that I would be able to state that I have a record with this extremely gifted being. I’m super proud to share this song with Sam and cannot wait for the rest of the world to experience it - from the first moment that I heard the song I knew how special it was. I’m deeply in love with this body of work and I hope that you all will be too. I’m so thankful that Sam put his trust in me to help him bring this song to life. To my fans, thank you for all of your continued support. I love y’all!!! I pray you guys enjoy this.”

We can’t wait to hear it! These two are going to be THE iconic duo of 2019.