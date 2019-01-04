Sam Smith

Sam Smith & Normani Announce Their Joint Single Together ‘Dancing With A Stranger’

These two are coming for the top spot in 2019.

Claire Rowden
Friday, January 4, 2019 - 12:36

Here’s a collaboration you didn’t know you needed: Sam Smith and Normani.

Well, now you have it (well, next week you will). Mark your calendars for Friday the 11th of January guys because next week you’ll have a brand spanking new single from the duo, it’s called ‘Dancing With A Stranger’ and it’s about to blow your minds.

View the lyrics
Are you drunk enough?
Not to judge what I'm doin'
Are you high enough?
To excuse that I'm ruined
'Cause I'm ruined
Is it late enough?
For you to come and stay over
'Cause we're free to love
So tease me, hmmm

I make no promises, I can't do golden rings
But I'll give you everything (tonight)
Magic is in the air, there ain't no science here
So come get your everything (tonight)
I make no promises, I can't do golden rings
But I'll give you everything (tonight)
Magic is in the air, there ain't no science here
So come get your everything (tonight)

Tonight
(You're everything tonight)

Is it loud enough?
'Cause my body is calling for you, calling for you
I need someone, to do the things that I do, hmmm
I'm heating up, energy's taking control
I'm speeding up
My heartbeat's dancing alone

I make no promises, I can't do golden rings
But I'll give you everything (tonight)
Magic is in the air, there ain't no science here
So come get your everything (tonight)
I make no promises, I can't do golden rings
But I'll give you everything (tonight)
Magic is in the air, there ain't no science here
So come get your everything (tonight)

Tonight
(You're everything tonight)

'Cause I need your green light
Day and night, say that you're mine
'Cause I need your green light
Day and night, say that you're mine
Say that you're mine
Say that you're mine

I make no promises, I can't do golden rings
But I'll give you everything (tonight)
Magic is in the air, there ain't no science here
So come get your everything (tonight)
I make no promises, I can't do golden rings
But I'll give you everything (tonight)
Magic is in the air, there ain't no science here
So come get your everything (tonight)

Tonight
Writer(s): SAM SMITH, CALVIN HARRIS, JESSIE REYEZ

Although we know the duo have been fans of one another for a long time (remember THAT Carpool Karaoke with James Corden back in 2017 when Sam had a fangirl meltdown after James surprised him with the Fifth Harmony girls? Yeah, we still can’t believe that happened either), we really weren’t ready for the prospect of a collaboration from the two. Somebody hold us.

The idea of a collab came about when the pair bumped into each other in the studio in LA, it was instantly a no-brainer for the two of them that they had to get into the studio and make some music together.

The official announcement came this morning from the pairs Instagram’s and the official photos are enough to make us cry already:

Credit: Steve Schofield

January 11th 2019
View this post on Instagram

January 11th 2019

A post shared by Sam Smith (@samsmith) on

With Sam hot off a world tour for his latest album ‘The Thrill Of It All’ which sold over 1 million tickets in 2018, and Normani entering 2019 with a hugely successful year behind her in her debut singles with the likes of ‘Love Lies’ featuring Khalid and ‘Checklist’ with Calvin Harris, there’s never been a better time for the two hugely successful artists to drop a song together.

Sam Smith and Normani released these statements on the hugely anticipated upcoming single together:

Sam:  “I’m so excited for everyone to hear “Dancing With a Stranger,” which I wrote on The Thrill Of It All tour last year. For me, it bottles everything I was feeling whilst juggling my personal life and touring.  It is also such a beautiful moment for me as I’m a huge, huge fan of Normani and everything she is. I’m so excited to watch her light shine. I hope everyone enjoys hearing this song as much as I do.”

Normani: “I’m truly blessed having the opportunity to create with one of the greatest vocalists of this decade. I think about the artists that I frequently listen to daily and Sam Smith has definitely been one of them for some time now. I never thought in a trillion years that I would be able to state that I have a record with this extremely gifted being. I’m super proud to share this song with Sam and cannot wait for the rest of the world to experience it - from the first moment that I heard the song I knew how special it was. I’m deeply in love with this body of work and I hope that you all will be too. I’m so thankful that Sam put his trust in me to help him bring this song to life. To my fans, thank you for all of your continued support. I love y’all!!! I pray you guys enjoy this.”

We can’t wait to hear it! These two are going to be THE iconic duo of 2019.

Holly Hagan undergoes cosmetic procedure on smile lines
Holly Hagan Shares Before And After Cheek Filler And Smile Line Removal Procedure
Instagram accounts that will cure your wanderlust.
Cure Your Wanderlust With These Instagram Babes
Rage 2
6 HUGE Game Sequels Finally Coming Out This Year
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West.
Kanye West Confirms He’s Expecting A Fourth Child With Kim Kardashian
Charlotte Crosby And Chloe Ferry Plan To Reach HUGE Relationship Milestones This Year
BTS Member Jimin Has Broken Drake's SoundCloud Streaming Record With New Song 'Promise'
Stills from Netflix&#039;s To All The Boys I&#039;ve Loved Before.
Noah Centineo Hopes The ‘To All Boys I’ve Loved Before’ Sequel Will Be Like Twilight
Dermot Kenned
Dermot Kennedy Officially Releases Fan Favourite ‘For Island Fires and Family’
Chloe Ferry in Lasula
Chloe Ferry Reveals Her Shock Dream Career And It's Not For The Faint Hearted
Kim Kardashian Faces Backlash After Promoting Flat Tummy Shakes Online
Netflix movies
The Best Netflix Movies Of 2018
New Year Dating Resolutions
Dating Resolutions To Make If You Want To Find Love In 2019
Beautiful Boy
EXCLUSIVE New Look At Timothée Chalamet In His New Movie, 'Beautiful Boy’
32 Thoughts A Gay Man Has On A First Date
BLACKPINK Make It As The First K-Pop Girl Group To Perform At Coachella
Chrysten Zenoni and her baby Leo
Geordie Shore's Chrysten Zenoni Blasts Troll Who Criticised Her For Not Breastfeeding Newborn
Rihanna's Fenty Beauty Is Launching Concealers In 50 Different Shades
Zayn Malik And Gigi Hadid Have Been 'Spending Time Apart' Amid Split Rumours
Love Island's Olivia Buckland Reveals She Got Mad With Sophie Kasaei For Filming At Her Wedding

Sam Smith - Fire On Fire - Music Video
Sam Smith
Fire On Fire
Sam Smith and Brandon Flynn
Are Sam Smith and Brandon Flynn Getting Back Together?
Sam Smith and Brandon Flynn
Sam Smith Talks About His Brandon Flynn Breakup For The First Time And Our Hearts Hurt
Calvin Harris
Calvin Harris Officially Has The Most No.1 Hits This Decade
Calvin Harris &amp; Sam Smith in their &#039;Promises&#039; Music Video
Calvin Harris & Sam Smith Just Dropped The Sparkling New Music Video For ‘Promises’
Calvin Harris &amp; Sam Smith - Promises - Music Video
Calvin Harris & Sam Smith
Promises
Calvin Harris &amp; Sam Smith - Promises - Lyric Video
Calvin Harris & Sam Smith
Promises (Lyric Video)
Sam Smith Faces Backlash After Admitting He Doesn't Like Michael Jackson
Sam Smith - Baby You Make Me Crazy - Acoustic Music Video
Sam Smith
Baby, You Make Me Crazy (Acoustic)
Sam Smith has been spotted kissing Brandon Flynn.
Sam Smith And Brandon Flynn Have Reportedly Split After Nine Months Of Dating
Celebs including Sam Smith, Lili Reinhart, Miley Cyrus, Zayn Malik, Holly Hagan discuss their mental health
Celebs Who’ve Been Honest AF About Treating Their Mental Health

Scotty T girlfriend Chloe Elizabeth
Geordie Shore's Scotty T Goes Instagram Official With Girlfriend Chloe Elizabeth Wilson
Holly Hagan undergoes cosmetic procedure on smile lines
Holly Hagan Shares Before And After Cheek Filler And Smile Line Removal Procedure
Chrysten Zenoni and her baby Leo
Geordie Shore's Chrysten Zenoni Blasts Troll Who Criticised Her For Not Breastfeeding Newborn
Charlotte Crosby And Chloe Ferry Plan To Reach HUGE Relationship Milestones This Year
Chloe Ferry in Lasula
Chloe Ferry Reveals Her Shock Dream Career And It's Not For The Faint Hearted
BTS Member Jimin Has Broken Drake's SoundCloud Streaming Record With New Song 'Promise'
BLACKPINK Make It As The First K-Pop Girl Group To Perform At Coachella
Love Island's Olivia Buckland Reveals She Got Mad With Sophie Kasaei For Filming At Her Wedding
Kyle Christie&#039;s new girlfriend
Geordie Shore's Kyle Christie Credits Girlfriend Vicky For The Best Year Of His Life
The Girl On The Train
The Girl On The Train Cast Reveal The Secrets Behind THAT Steamy Sex Scene
Marnie Simpson hair
Marnie Simpson's Short Hair Selfie Is Seriously Dividing Fans
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West.
Kanye West Confirms He’s Expecting A Fourth Child With Kim Kardashian