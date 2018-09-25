Sam Smith Talks About His Brandon Flynn Breakup For The First Time And Our Hearts Hurt

We're used to Sam Smith spilling his heart out in his music, but he's remained quiet about his breakup from 13 Reasons Why Star, Brandon Flynn.... Until now.

But it looks like it's still difficult for him to talk about, as he admitted he's still trying to make sense of it all in an interview with The Times.

"I'm still trying to figure out what I took from that relationship," he revealed.

He added: "It's still quite raw."

But Sam hailed his ex a "wonderful" person, and hinted their split was amicable: "All my relationships have ended in a nice way, never nasty," he said.

The end of any relationship is always difficult, regardless of how it happens, so it's understandable that it's still a sensitive subject for Sam.

News of their split broke in June after they dated for about 9 months. At the time, Sam told people at his concert that he was "going through some sh*t," before later deleting all traces of Brandon from his Insta.

Still, it looks like he has no regrets about bringing the world along with them while they were together (remember *that kiss*), and he recognised that: "Seeing gay relationships [in a public way] is important and refreshing. You don't see it loads."

The Oscar winner also got candid about his relationship with fame, revealing he's started undergoing therapy to help deal with some of his insecurities surrounding his job.

“I find it amazing. I never want to complain about fame, it’s such a privilege, but I have to pretend that I know what I’m doing when really I don’t. It’s a mindf***," he said.

He added: "My biggest fear in life is that I’ll never be satisfied, and therapy helps with that."