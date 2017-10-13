Sam Smith

Sam Smith Opens Up About His Romance With 13 Reasons Why Star Brandon Flynn

The singer has also explained how he learned to love himself

Sunday, October 15, 2017 - 13:30

Sam Smith has not only confirmed he is dating 13 Reasons Why star Brandon Flynn but he has given a little insight into their romance.

The 25-year-old heartbreak hit maker was linked to the 24-year-old American actor earlier this month.

Sam and Brandon were spotted walking arm and arm and kissing in public while out together in New York.

And now Sam has been dishing the tiniest of details about his romance with the TV actor.

Asked by the Daily Star if they were dating, Sam replied: “Yes. I’m really happy but it’s always important for me to keep my private life private.”

While Sam admits he’s thrilled to be finding love with Brandon, he has also revealed his latest album details how he learned to love himself.

“This album is more about my relationship with myself,” he said.

We can always do better. Super excited for @dobetterbox, a pretty inventive and personal way to talk about what is going on in our community, in our country, in our world... with this box, there is the potential to do more than just spread awareness, there is a chance to do better. Check out their page and their kickstarter! LINK IN BIO

“I didn’t respect myself a lot, I didn’t like myself last year. It was about me getting to a good place with myself,” he continued.

“It wasn’t about an other guys. I didn’t like what I saw in the mirror, so I worked on that and now I really do,” he said.

WATCH! Shocking Celebrity Surgery Complications

Latest News

Liam Payne

Liam Payne Shared A Bonkers Story About Being In A Lift With Ed Sheeran, Taylor Swift And Harry Styles

Scarlett Moffatt keeps it real with hilarious sun bathing selfie

Scarlett Moffatt Reveals Her Terrifying Cancer Scare From When She Was A Child

Ed Sheehan&#039;s Glastonbury rider has been leaked and he&#039;s all about the drinks... soft drinks

You Won't Believe The Crazy Purchase Ed Sheeran Made When He Was Drunk

Little Mix Babe Jade Thirlwall Explains Why Her Relationship Is 'A Bit Sh*t'

Sam Smith has been spotted kissing Brandon Flynn.

Sam Smith Opens Up About His Romance With 13 Reasons Why Star Brandon Flynn

#TOWIE

This TOWIE Star Is Quitting The Show....

Holly Hagan

Holly Hagan Absolutely Sizzled On A Night Out (Before Things Got Messy)

Scotty T Has Been Showing Off His Marine Engineering Degree Skills And Fans Are Well Impressed

Khloe Kardashian&#039;s rumoured to be craving sugar during her pregnancy

You’ll Never Guess What Khloe Kardashian Is Apparently Craving

Chris Hughes wants marriage and babies with Love Island Girlfriend Olivia Attwood

Chris Hughes Wants Marriage And Babies With Olivia Attwood Really Soon

Vicky Pattison is prepping for her engagement party by getting super fit

Vicky Pattison’s Looking Fitter Than Ever As She Prepares For Her Engagement Party

New Stranger Things series 2 trailer is totally epic

The Full Stranger Things Series 2 Trailer Is Here And It Is So Totally Amazing

Kylie Jenner fuels pregnancy rumours after she wears a coat in a heatwave

Kylie Jenner Keeps Pregnancy Rumours Going By Wearing A Coat In A Heatwave, Looks Gorgeous With No Make Up

Megan McKenna has been left traumatised after robbers ransacked her home and stole items given to her by her grandparents

Megan McKenna’s Feeling ‘Totally Traumatised’ After Thieves Ransack Her Home

Jemma Lucy reveals new silver grey hair on Instagram but it&#039;s just a wig

Jemma Lucy Experiments With Grey Hair And Totally Pulls It Off

Gary Beadle and girlfriend Emma McVey will be connected to royalty as they plan to have their son in royal hospital

Gary Beadle And His Baby Are Going To Have An Impressive Connection To Wills And Kate

Charli XCX on the cover of Attitude&#039;s Awards Issue as the 2017 recipient of the Music Award

Charli XCX, Laverne Cox and Nyle DiMarco Cover Attitude's Awards Issue

8 Reality Star Couples Who've Teased That They're Getting Married Soon

17 Daily Struggles That Are All Too Real For A Lazy Person

Dua Lipa

'New Rules' Is Dua Lipa's Third Platinum Single In The UK

More From Sam Smith

Sam Smith has been spotted kissing Brandon Flynn.
Celebrity

Sam Smith Opens Up About His Romance With 13 Reasons Why Star Brandon Flynn

Sam Smith - Pray - Official Audio
Sam Smith

Pray (Official Audio)

Sam Smith Announces Second Album 'The Thrill Of It All'

Sam Smith has been spotted kissing Brandon Flynn.

Sam Smith Was Spotted Kissing 13 Reasons Why’s Brandon Flynn And Fans Are Thrilled

Sam Smith - Too Good At Goodbyes - Music Videos
Sam Smith

Too Good At Goodbyes

Music

Sam Smith Debuts His Stunning 'Too Good at Goodbyes' Music Video

Sam Smith's 'Too Good At Goodbyes' Is His Sixth UK Number One

Sam Smith Almost Quit Music Before Making His "Sexy" Second Album

Celebrity

Sam Smith Opens Up About Mental Health Battle Endured Following His International Success

Music

New Music Out This Week (8th September 2017)

Sam Smith Is Here To Break Our Hearts With 'Too Good At Goodbyes'

Sam Smith's New Single 'Too Good At Goodbyes' Coming This Week

Trending Articles

Thanks To Geordie Shore's Marnie Simpson Big Brother Winner Isabelle Warburton Is Completely Unrecognisable Now

All The Geordie Lasses' Incredible Transformations

Reality Stars With Seriously Shocking Surgery Complications

TV Shows

Check Out These Proper Mint Spoilers From The Geordie Shore Series 15 FINALE!

Jemma Lucy reveals new silver grey hair on Instagram but it&#039;s just a wig

Jemma Lucy Experiments With Grey Hair And Totally Pulls It Off

Fifty Shades Freed
Movies

Watch Ana Become MRS GREY In The First Teaser Trailer For Fifty Shades Freed

Gary Beadle and girlfriend Emma McVey will be connected to royalty as they plan to have their son in royal hospital
Celebrity

Gary Beadle And His Baby Are Going To Have An Impressive Connection To Wills And Kate

Celebrity

Scotty T Has Been Showing Off His Marine Engineering Degree Skills And Fans Are Well Impressed

Geordie Shore Spoiler Video: OI OI! Gaz Beadle Hits The Sh*g Pad For A Buck With Chloe Ferry's Ibiza Weekender BFF Bethan Kershaw

Holly Hagan
Celebrity

Holly Hagan Absolutely Sizzled On A Night Out (Before Things Got Messy)

Celebrity

11 Unbelievable Transformations Of Forgotten Reality Stars That Will Leave You Shook

Love Island's Chloe Crowhurst Is Head Over Heels For THIS Ex On The Beach Hunk After Bitter Split From TOWIE's Jon Clark