Sam Smith Opens Up About His Romance With 13 Reasons Why Star Brandon Flynn

Sam Smith has not only confirmed he is dating 13 Reasons Why star Brandon Flynn but he has given a little insight into their romance.

The 25-year-old heartbreak hit maker was linked to the 24-year-old American actor earlier this month.

Sam and Brandon were spotted walking arm and arm and kissing in public while out together in New York.

And now Sam has been dishing the tiniest of details about his romance with the TV actor.

Asked by the Daily Star if they were dating, Sam replied: “Yes. I’m really happy but it’s always important for me to keep my private life private.”

While Sam admits he’s thrilled to be finding love with Brandon, he has also revealed his latest album details how he learned to love himself.

“This album is more about my relationship with myself,” he said.

“I didn’t respect myself a lot, I didn’t like myself last year. It was about me getting to a good place with myself,” he continued.

“It wasn’t about an other guys. I didn’t like what I saw in the mirror, so I worked on that and now I really do,” he said.

