Sam Smith Opens Up About Mental Health Battle Endured Following His International Success
The star says he struggled after being thrown into the spotlight
Sam Smith has opened up about the stress his worldwide fame put on his mental health.
The 25-year-old shot to fame in 2012 and has collaborated with huge music stars including Disclosure, topped charts around the globe, and even bagged an Oscar with his Bond theme tune, Writing's On The Wall.
But the glamorous lifestyle was actually quite stressful - and Sam says he reached the brink of a mental breakdown after he was thrown into the spotlight from releasing his single in 2012 to winning the Academy Award in 2015.
“I really struggled in that three years. There was a moment – people call it ‘the loop the loop’ – when you either come out the other end or you don’t with stuff like that," he explained to The Sun on Sunday.
“From Latch to the Oscars, it’s such a huge life change in such a short space of time.”
Sam says he is thankful his fame has brought him the finances to be able to keep his family near him at all times as he relies on them as a support network - but adds that jetting all over the world to perform and promote his music can bring him down.
“I can afford to fly my mum, dad and sisters out now, which is great," he said.
“Sleep deprivation is the thing. I am very sensitive and emotional, so hopefully I won’t get too sad,” he added.
Stay strong Sam!
