Sam Smith Was Spotted Kissing 13 Reasons Why’s Brandon Flynn And Fans Are Thrilled

We weren't ready for this but we're already on board the Brandon and Sam ship.

Wednesday, October 4, 2017 - 09:00

Just when we thought there were more celebs breaking up than making up, Sam Smith only went and started the romance that 2017 truly needed.

Well, potential romance. You see the Brit singer has been spotted kissing 13 Reasons Why star and total babe Brandon Flynn, as per these pics obtained by TMZ.

The two are seen walking the streets of New York’s Greenwich Village, stopping for the occasional peck and super cute hand hold. Did someone say honeymoon period? Because this is the dictionary definition.

But while it’s all very exciting to see these pics, it’s important to remember that neither Sam nor Brandon have confirmed the news as of yet. Though what with them having liked several of each others Instagram pics in recent weeks, we’re already shipping them like there’s no tomorrow.

Meanwhile fans have been busy expressing their own feelings towards the whole situation on Twitter, all but (understandably) screaming from the rooftops about it all.

This of course comes after Brandon and 13RW co-star Miles Heizer were somewhat forced to put an end to rumours suggesting that they were a thing earlier this year, with a rep telling PageSix at the time: “This is a false report. Miles and Brandon are friends from the show but are not dating.”

We guess we’ll just have to wait for Sam Smith’s 2019 album to hear how this relationship plays out, but in the mean time we’ll just wait patiently for a loved up Insta selfie of the two.

