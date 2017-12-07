Sam Smith Weighs In On Kim Kardashian And Taylor Swift's Complicated Feud

Because some fueds will probably still be rolling on when the rest of us are just bones and dust, Sam Smith has waded in on Kim Kardashian's longstanding clash with Taylor Swift.

The singer made an appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen and was forced to reveal where his loyalties lie on the situation.

"What do you think of the feud? And are you Team Taylor or Team Kim?" Andy asked.

Sam took a bit of time to mull the question over: "Taylor Swift - I don't know her too well. It's been made out that we know each other, but I don't know her too well. I've only met her five times.

When Andy pointed out that Sam attended Taylor's birthday party and was introduced by her onstage, he replied: "Yeah, but I think a lot of people went. I got asked to go and it was great, but I didn't get to chat one-on-one with her.

And giving a pretty strong indication that he's firmly team Kim, Sam finished up with: "I know Kim more than I know Taylor, so yeah..."

When pushed about what he actually thinks of their feud, Sam kept things pretty civil with his reply: "I'd love to know all the details," he said.

Who wouldn't?