Sam Smith

Sam Smith's 'Palace' Soundtracks Apple's Christmas Advert

The 'Pray' singer puts himself in the running for Christmas number one...

Friday, November 24, 2017 - 12:34

Apple are giving John Lewis some competition with their beautiful new Christmas advert.

The tech giant enlist the help of Sam Smith for this year's festive ad, borrowing his song 'Palace' from the number one album The Thrill Of It All.

While his latest single 'One Last Song' is currently climbing the charts, this puts another song in the running for that all-important UK Christmas number one.

View the lyrics
Mhm

I'm young and I'm foolish, I've made bad decisions
I block out the news, turn my back on religion
Don't have no degree, I'm somewhat naïve
I've made it this far on my own
But lately, that shit ain't been gettin' me higher
I lift up my head and the world is on fire
There's dread in my heart and fear in my bones
And I just don't know what to say

Maybe I'll pray, pray
Maybe I'll pray
I have never believed in You, no
But I'm gonna pray

You won't find me in church (no) reading the Bible (no)
I am still here and I'm still your disciple
I'm down on my knees, I'm beggin' you, please
I'm broken, alone, and afraid
I'm not a saint, I'm more of a sinner
I don't wanna lose, but I fear for the winners
When I tried to explain, the words ran away
That's why I am stood here today

And I'm gonna pray (Lord), pray (Lord), maybe I'll pray
Pray for a glimmer of hope
Maybe I'll pray (Lord), pray (Lord), maybe I'll pray
I've never believed in you, no, but I'm gonna...

Won't You call me?
Can we have a one-on-one, please?
Let's talk about freedom
Everyone prays in the end
Everyone prays in the end
Ohh, won't you call me?
Can we have a one-on-one, please?
Let's talk about freedom
Everyone prays in the end
Everyone prays in the end

Oh, I'm gonna pray, I'm gonna pray, I'm gonna pray
Pray for a glimmer of hope
Maybe I'll pray, pray, maybe I'll pray
I've never believed in you, no, but I'm gonna pray
Writer(s): Larrance Levar Dopson, Timothy Z. Mosley, Samuel Frederick Smith, Jose Angel Velazquez, James John Napier Lyrics powered by www.musixmatch.com

The advert follows a girl dancing through the streets to Smith's gorgeous song, where she finds a man to join her in some good old fashioned ballet in the snow.

The dancers are truly incredible to watch and make for a lovely mini-music video for 'Palace'.

Smith previously attempted to nab the top spot on the Christmas charts back in 2014 with a cover of 'Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas'.

Getty Images

Of course, this isn't an official release but songs that feature in Christmas adverts always find their way into the charts, like Lily Allen's cover of 'Somewhere Only We Know', which reached number one in 2013.

Will 'Palace' become the unofficial festive anthem of 2017? Time will only tell, but it sure sounds gorgeous with a snowy backdrop...

Holiday - Sway - Apple

Words: Ross McNeilage

Listen to your favourite tracks no matter where you are with the MTV TRAX music app. No ads, no limits, no monkey business. Download it now for FREE at mtvtrax.com.  

WATCH SAM SMITH'S 'TOO GOOD AT GOODBYES' VIDEO BELOW

View the lyrics
You must think that I'm stupid
You must think that I'm a fool
You must think that I'm new to this
But I have seen this all before

I'm never gonna let you close to me
Even though you mean the most to me
'Cause every time I open up, it hurts
So I'm never gonna get too close to you
Even when I mean the most to you
In case you go and leave me in the dirt

And every time you hurt me, the less that I cry
And every time you leave me, the quicker these tears dry
And every time you walk out, the less I love you
Baby, we don't stand a chance, it's sad but it's true

I'm way too good at goodbyes
(I'm way too good at goodbyes)
I'm way too good at goodbyes
(I'm way too good at goodbyes)

I know you're thinkin' I'm heartless
I know you're thinkin' I'm cold
I'm just protectin' my innocence
I'm just protectin' my soul

I'm never gonna let you close to me
Even though you mean the most to me
'Cause every time I open up, it hurts
So I'm never gonna get too close to you
Even when I mean the most to you
In case you go and leave me in the dirt

And every time you hurt me, the less that I cry
And every time you leave me, the quicker these tears dry
And every time you walk out, the less I love you
Baby, we don't stand a chance, it's sad but it's true

I'm way too good at goodbyes
(I'm way too good at goodbyes)
I'm way too good at goodbyes
(I'm way too good at goodbyes)
No way that you'll see me cry
(No way that you'll see me cry)
I'm way too good at goodbyes
(I'm way too good at goodbyes)

No
No, no, no, no, no
(I'm way too good at goodbyes)
No, no, no, no
No, no, no
(I'm way too good at goodbyes)
(No way that you'll see me cry)
(I'm way too good at goodbyes)
Ahhh

'Cause every time you hurt me, the less that I cry
And every time you leave me, the quicker these tears dry
And every time you walk out, the less I love you
Baby, we don't stand a chance, it's sad but it's true
I'm way too good at goodbyes
Writer(s): Tor Hermansen, Sam Smith, Mikkel Eriksen, James Napier Lyrics powered by www.musixmatch.com

More From Sam Smith

Sam Smith arrives at the Bambi Awards 2017 at Stage Theater on November 16, 2017 in Berlin, Germany

Sam Smith's 'Palace' Soundtracks Apple's Christmas Advert

Demi Lovato

Demi Lovato and Sam Smith Stan Each Other on Twitter

am Smith with his Official Number 1 Album Award for &#039;The Thrill Of It All&#039;

Sam Smith's 'The Thrill Of It All' Debuts At Number One

Brandon Flynn Gave Sam Smith The Cutest Shoutout And Our Hearts Can't Cope

Sam Smith

Sam Smith | Official Top 10 Singles

Music

New Music Out This Week (3rd November 2017)

Sam Smith and Fifth Harmony Team Up for Epic Carpool Karaoke

Sam Smith - Burning (Live From The Hackney Round Chapel)
Sam Smith

Burning (Live From The Hackney Round Chapel)

New Music Friday - 27th October 2017
Music

New Music Out This Week (27th October 2017)

Sam Smith Confirms He's Dating 13 Reasons Why Actor Brandon Flynn

Sam Smith Announces First UK Arena Tour For 2018

The Major Pop Albums Still To Be Released In 2017

Trending Articles

Abbie Holborn Reveals She's Addicted To Plastic Surgery After Undergoing Eight Procedures

Scotty T Puts His Sizeable Bulge On Display In This NSFW Underwear Selfie

Geordie Shore's Abbie Holborn's Amazing Transformation

Marnie Simpson Is Raging After Being Denied Entry To A Restaurant For Wearing A Tracksuit

Geordie Shore Star Chantelle Connelly Doesn't Look Like This Anymore

Stephen Bear Shares Photo Of Charlotte Crosby In Bed And Declares He Misses Her

From Jack Maynard to Brandi Glanville: Celebs Who Were Dramatically Kicked Off Reality Shows

Geordie Shore's Chantelle Connelly's Amazing Transformation Over The Years

Holly Hagan Looks Like An Actual Goddess In These Thigh-High PVC Boots

Celebrity

10 Celebrities That Got Dramatically Kicked Off Reality Shows

Celebrity

11 Reality Stars Who've Had The Most Plastic Surgery Procedures: Ranked

Chloe Ferry Goes In On Troll Who Claimed Sam Gowland Has Dropped His Standards