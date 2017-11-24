Sam Smith's 'Palace' Soundtracks Apple's Christmas Advert

Apple are giving John Lewis some competition with their beautiful new Christmas advert.

The tech giant enlist the help of Sam Smith for this year's festive ad, borrowing his song 'Palace' from the number one album The Thrill Of It All.

While his latest single 'One Last Song' is currently climbing the charts, this puts another song in the running for that all-important UK Christmas number one.

I'm young and I'm foolish, I've made bad decisions

I block out the news, turn my back on religion

Don't have no degree, I'm somewhat naïve

I've made it this far on my own

But lately, that shit ain't been gettin' me higher

I lift up my head and the world is on fire

There's dread in my heart and fear in my bones

And I just don't know what to say



Maybe I'll pray, pray

Maybe I'll pray

I have never believed in You, no

But I'm gonna pray



You won't find me in church (no) reading the Bible (no)

I am still here and I'm still your disciple

I'm down on my knees, I'm beggin' you, please

I'm broken, alone, and afraid

I'm not a saint, I'm more of a sinner

I don't wanna lose, but I fear for the winners

When I tried to explain, the words ran away

That's why I am stood here today



And I'm gonna pray (Lord), pray (Lord), maybe I'll pray

Pray for a glimmer of hope

Maybe I'll pray (Lord), pray (Lord), maybe I'll pray

I've never believed in you, no, but I'm gonna...



Won't You call me?

Can we have a one-on-one, please?

Let's talk about freedom

Everyone prays in the end

Everyone prays in the end

Ohh, won't you call me?

Can we have a one-on-one, please?

Let's talk about freedom

Everyone prays in the end

Everyone prays in the end



Oh, I'm gonna pray, I'm gonna pray, I'm gonna pray

Pray for a glimmer of hope

Maybe I'll pray, pray, maybe I'll pray

The advert follows a girl dancing through the streets to Smith's gorgeous song, where she finds a man to join her in some good old fashioned ballet in the snow.

The dancers are truly incredible to watch and make for a lovely mini-music video for 'Palace'.

Smith previously attempted to nab the top spot on the Christmas charts back in 2014 with a cover of 'Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas'.

Of course, this isn't an official release but songs that feature in Christmas adverts always find their way into the charts, like Lily Allen's cover of 'Somewhere Only We Know', which reached number one in 2013.

Will 'Palace' become the unofficial festive anthem of 2017? Time will only tell, but it sure sounds gorgeous with a snowy backdrop...

Words: Ross McNeilage

