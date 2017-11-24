Sam Smith's 'Palace' Soundtracks Apple's Christmas Advert
The 'Pray' singer puts himself in the running for Christmas number one...
Apple are giving John Lewis some competition with their beautiful new Christmas advert.
The tech giant enlist the help of Sam Smith for this year's festive ad, borrowing his song 'Palace' from the number one album The Thrill Of It All.
While his latest single 'One Last Song' is currently climbing the charts, this puts another song in the running for that all-important UK Christmas number one.
I'm young and I'm foolish, I've made bad decisions
I block out the news, turn my back on religion
Don't have no degree, I'm somewhat naïve
I've made it this far on my own
But lately, that shit ain't been gettin' me higher
I lift up my head and the world is on fire
There's dread in my heart and fear in my bones
And I just don't know what to say
Maybe I'll pray, pray
Maybe I'll pray
I have never believed in You, no
But I'm gonna pray
You won't find me in church (no) reading the Bible (no)
I am still here and I'm still your disciple
I'm down on my knees, I'm beggin' you, please
I'm broken, alone, and afraid
I'm not a saint, I'm more of a sinner
I don't wanna lose, but I fear for the winners
When I tried to explain, the words ran away
That's why I am stood here today
And I'm gonna pray (Lord), pray (Lord), maybe I'll pray
Pray for a glimmer of hope
Maybe I'll pray (Lord), pray (Lord), maybe I'll pray
I've never believed in you, no, but I'm gonna...
Won't You call me?
Can we have a one-on-one, please?
Let's talk about freedom
Everyone prays in the end
Everyone prays in the end
Ohh, won't you call me?
Can we have a one-on-one, please?
Let's talk about freedom
Everyone prays in the end
Everyone prays in the end
Oh, I'm gonna pray, I'm gonna pray, I'm gonna pray
Pray for a glimmer of hope
Maybe I'll pray, pray, maybe I'll pray
I've never believed in you, no, but I'm gonna pray
The advert follows a girl dancing through the streets to Smith's gorgeous song, where she finds a man to join her in some good old fashioned ballet in the snow.
The dancers are truly incredible to watch and make for a lovely mini-music video for 'Palace'.
Smith previously attempted to nab the top spot on the Christmas charts back in 2014 with a cover of 'Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas'.
Of course, this isn't an official release but songs that feature in Christmas adverts always find their way into the charts, like Lily Allen's cover of 'Somewhere Only We Know', which reached number one in 2013.
Will 'Palace' become the unofficial festive anthem of 2017? Time will only tell, but it sure sounds gorgeous with a snowy backdrop...
Words: Ross McNeilage
