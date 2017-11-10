Sam Smith

Sam Smith's 'The Thrill Of It All' Debuts At Number One

The 'Pray' singer now has two chart-toppers, while Camila Cabello rules the Singles Chart for a second week...

Friday, November 10, 2017 - 18:00

Sam Smith has just made it 2 out of 2 as his second album The Thrill Of It All debuts at Number 1 on the Official Albums Chart!

The incredible new album comes more than three years after the release of his Grammy Award-nominated debut album In The Lonely Hour and it's clear that he was missed.

With a massive 97,000 copies sold in its first week, Sam makes his deserved return to the top as expected by everyone - except from him, it seems.

Mhm

I'm young and I'm foolish, I've made bad decisions
I block out the news, turn my back on religion
Don't have no degree, I'm somewhat naïve
I've made it this far on my own
But lately, that shit ain't been gettin' me higher
I lift up my head and the world is on fire
There's dread in my heart and fear in my bones
And I just don't know what to say

Maybe I'll pray, pray
Maybe I'll pray
I have never believed in You, no
But I'm gonna pray

You won't find me in church (no) reading the Bible (no)
I am still here and I'm still your disciple
I'm down on my knees, I'm beggin' you, please
I'm broken, alone, and afraid
I'm not a saint, I'm more of a sinner
I don't wanna lose, but I fear for the winners
When I tried to explain, the words ran away
That's why I am stood here today

And I'm gonna pray (Lord), pray (Lord), maybe I'll pray
Pray for a glimmer of hope
Maybe I'll pray (Lord), pray (Lord), maybe I'll pray
I've never believed in you, no, but I'm gonna...

Won't You call me?
Can we have a one-on-one, please?
Let's talk about freedom
Everyone prays in the end
Everyone prays in the end
Ohh, won't you call me?
Can we have a one-on-one, please?
Let's talk about freedom
Everyone prays in the end
Everyone prays in the end

Oh, I'm gonna pray, I'm gonna pray, I'm gonna pray
Pray for a glimmer of hope
Maybe I'll pray, pray, maybe I'll pray
I've never believed in you, no, but I'm gonna pray
“My heart is so full and happy with this news. Thank you to every single person who has got The Thrill Of It All," he told OfficialCharts.com. "This is a dream come true for me, thank you.”

We love a humble superstar! Even after six number one singles on the UK Singles Chart, he still can't quite believe his own success.

While The Thrill Of It All sits pretty at the top of the charts, his debut has returned to the Top 20 to Number 15 for its 114th week (!) in the Top 40.

It's fair to say that Sam has plenty to celebrate this weekend! Congratulations!

Roy Orbison enter this week's charts just behind Sam at Number 2 with the new album A Love So Beautiful, while last week's chart-topper - Michael Ball & Alfie Boe's Together Again - moves to Number 3.

Elsewhere, Ed Sheeran climbs to Number 4 (probably thanks to the 'Perfect' music video dropping) and P!nk's Beautiful Trauma stays in the Top 5 at 5.

What about the UK Singles Chart, you ask? Well, Camilizers, our girl Camila Cabello has made it two weeks at the top with the brilliant 'Havana'. 

Despite Post Malone and 21 Savage’s former chart-topper 'Rockstar' being the most streamed song of the week, Camila stayed over 10,000 sales ahead thanks to good old downloads. Slay, queen!

Congratulations are also in order for our MTV EMA host Rita Ora who lands in at Number 5 this week with the massive pop banger 'Anywhere', her eleventh Top 10 hit.

Elsewhere, Stormzy and MNEK’s 'Blinded By Your Grace – Pt 2' climbs to Number 22, while Rihanna helps give N.E.R.D their first Top 40 hit in thirteen (!!) years with their bad-ass collab, 'Lemon', sitting at Number 31.

Hey

Havana, ooh na-na (ayy)
Half of my heart is in Havana, ooh-na-na (ayy, ayy)
He took me back to East Atlanta, na-na-na
Oh, but my heart is in Havana (ayy)
There's somethin' 'bout his manners (uh huh)
Havana, ooh na-na (uh)

He didn't walk up with that "how you doin'?" (uh)
(When he came in the room)
He said there's a lot of girls I can do with (uh)
(But I can't without you)
I knew him forever in a minute (hey)
(That summer night in June)
And papa says he got malo in him (uh)
He got me feelin' like

Oooh-oooh-ooh, I knew it when I met him
I loved him when I left him
Got me feelin' like
Oooh-oooh-ooh, and then I had to tell him
I had to go, oh na-na-na-na-na

Havana, ooh na-na (ayy, ayy)
Half of my heart is in Havana, ooh-na-na (ayy, ayy)
He took me back to East Atlanta, na-na-na (uh huh)
Oh, but my heart is in Havana (ayy)
My heart is in Havana (ayy)
Havana, ooh na-na

Jeffery, just graduated, fresh on campus, mm
Fresh out East Atlanta with no manners, damn (fresh out East Atlanta)
Bump-bump-bump-bump her, like a traffic jam
Hey, I was quick to pay that girl like Uncle Sam (here you go, ayy)
Back it on me, shawty cravin' on me
Get to eatin' on me (on me)
She waited on me (then what?)
Shawty cakin' on me, got the bacon on me (wait up)
This is history in the makin', on me (on me)
Point blank, close range, that B
If it cost a million, that's me (that's me)
I was gettin' mula, baby

Havana, ooh na-na (ayy, ayy)
Half of my heart is in Havana, ooh-na-na (oh, ayy, ayy)
He took me back to East Atlanta, na-na-na (oh no)
Oh, but my heart is in Havana (ayy)
My heart is in Havana (ayy)
Havana, ooh na-na

Ooh na-na, oh na-na-na (oo-ooh)
Take me back, back, back like
Ooh na-na, oh na-na-na (yeah, babe)
Take me back, back, back like
Ooh na-na, oh na-na-na (yea, yeah)
Take me back, back, back like
Ooh na-na, oh na-na-na (yea, babe)
Take me back, back, back
(Hey, hey)
Oooh-oooh-ooh (hey)
Oooh-oooh-ooh (hey)
Take me back to my Havana...

Havana, ooh na-na
Half of my heart is in Havana, ooh-na-na (oh, yeah)
He took me back to East Atlanta, na-na-na (ayy, ayy)
Oh, but my heart is in Havana (ayy)
My heart is in Havana (ayy)
Havana, ooh na-na

Uh huh
Oh na-na-na
(oh na, yeah)
Oh na-na-na
Oh na-na-na
No, no, no, take me back
Oh na-na-na
Havana, ooh na-na
