Sam Smith's 'The Thrill Of It All' Debuts At Number One
The 'Pray' singer now has two chart-toppers, while Camila Cabello rules the Singles Chart for a second week...
Sam Smith has just made it 2 out of 2 as his second album The Thrill Of It All debuts at Number 1 on the Official Albums Chart!
The incredible new album comes more than three years after the release of his Grammy Award-nominated debut album In The Lonely Hour and it's clear that he was missed.
With a massive 97,000 copies sold in its first week, Sam makes his deserved return to the top as expected by everyone - except from him, it seems.
“My heart is so full and happy with this news. Thank you to every single person who has got The Thrill Of It All," he told OfficialCharts.com. "This is a dream come true for me, thank you.”
We love a humble superstar! Even after six number one singles on the UK Singles Chart, he still can't quite believe his own success.
While The Thrill Of It All sits pretty at the top of the charts, his debut has returned to the Top 20 to Number 15 for its 114th week (!) in the Top 40.
It's fair to say that Sam has plenty to celebrate this weekend! Congratulations!
Roy Orbison enter this week's charts just behind Sam at Number 2 with the new album A Love So Beautiful, while last week's chart-topper - Michael Ball & Alfie Boe's Together Again - moves to Number 3.
Elsewhere, Ed Sheeran climbs to Number 4 (probably thanks to the 'Perfect' music video dropping) and P!nk's Beautiful Trauma stays in the Top 5 at 5.
What about the UK Singles Chart, you ask? Well, Camilizers, our girl Camila Cabello has made it two weeks at the top with the brilliant 'Havana'.
Despite Post Malone and 21 Savage’s former chart-topper 'Rockstar' being the most streamed song of the week, Camila stayed over 10,000 sales ahead thanks to good old downloads. Slay, queen!
Congratulations are also in order for our MTV EMA host Rita Ora who lands in at Number 5 this week with the massive pop banger 'Anywhere', her eleventh Top 10 hit.
Elsewhere, Stormzy and MNEK’s 'Blinded By Your Grace – Pt 2' climbs to Number 22, while Rihanna helps give N.E.R.D their first Top 40 hit in thirteen (!!) years with their bad-ass collab, 'Lemon', sitting at Number 31.
Words: Ross McNeilage
