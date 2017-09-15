Sam Smith

Sam Smith's 'Too Good At Goodbyes' Is His Sixth UK Number One

The 'Stay With Me' singer's comeback debuts at the top spot...

Friday, September 15, 2017 - 18:00

Sam Smith’s massive comeback single 'Too Good At Goodbyes' has stormed into the UK Singles Chart at Number 1 this week.

Now THAT is a comeback story!

OfficialCharts.com

‘Too Good At Goodbyes’ debuts at the top of the charts in its first week, making it the singer’s SIXTH number one hit in the UK. Congratulations!

He is now tied with Britney Spears, Justin Bieber and Queen (no biggie) who have also had six chart-toppers here. Although, Sam has matched their records in just four and a half years… Crazy!

This puts an end to Taylor Swift’s reign as ‘Look What You Made Me Do’ falls to Number 3 as Dua Lipa holds onto her Number 2 spot with ‘New Rules’, weeks after it hit the top spot for two weeks before Taylor.

View the lyrics

Congratulations are also in order for Zayn, whose beautiful new single ‘Dusk Till Dawn’, featuring Sia, debuts at Number 5. Meanwhile, P!nk sits nicely at Number 4 with the anthem ‘What About Us’.

Elsewhere on the chart Camila Cabello achieves her first solo UK Top 10 hit with ‘Havana’, which is absolutely incredible considering there is no music video and she hasn’t even started promo yet. Get it, queen!

Kelly Clarkson’s ‘Piece By Piece’ re-enters the Top 40 at a new peak position of Number 27 after the song was performed on X factor last weekend, while Logic gets his first UK hit as the brilliant single ‘1-800-273-8255’ climbs to Number 16.

Getty Images

Over on the Official Albums Chart, The National can celebrate their first Number 1 album with their seventh Sleep Well Beast.

Ed Sheeran has been pushed off the Number 2 spot for the first time in forever as Nothing But Thieves’ latest LP Broken Machine debuts at second place.

The Script’s Freedom Child, last week’s Number 1 album, falls to Number 5.

By Ross McNeilage

Listen to your favourite tracks no matter where you are with the MTV TRAX music app. No ads, no limits, no monkey business. Download it now for FREE at mtvtrax.com.  

View the lyrics

Latest News

Sam Smith's 'Too Good At Goodbyes' Is His Sixth UK Number One

Miley Cyrus Returned To Live Lounge And Performed 'See You Again' In The Year 2017

Sampha Wins Mercury Prize 2017 For 'Process'

Dylan O'Brien Reveals He Struggled With Panic Attacks After Maze Runner Set Injury

Teen Mom UK’s Megan Salmon-Ferrari Hits Back At Relationship Issues With Dylan Siggers In The Best Way

Niall Horan Reveals The First Ever One Direction Gig Was 'The Worst Night Of His Life'

Lady Gaga Is In Hospital After Cancelling Rock In Rio Show

Nadine Makes A Fierce Return In The Fabulous 'Go To Work' Video

Teen Mom UK’s Chloe Patton Hits Back At Haters That Trolled Her For Buying A Mercedes

James Hype

James Hype Picks Out His Top 10 Remixes Right Now - Listen!

The Weird Celebrity Branded Condoms You Never Knew Existed

Dylan Sprouse Wore Crocs And A Diaper To The Airport Because Comfort Is Key

New Music Round-Up: Niall Horan, Craig David, Nick Jonas and More

Teen Mom UK's Amber Butler Comes Clean About Her Current Relationship Status With Ste Rankine

Make Up Lovers Are Worried The iPhone X Won't Recognise Their Faces

This Is How Selena Gomez Met Her Best Friend And Kidney Doner Francia Raisa

Bella Thorne Has Literally No Time In The Day For Being Body-Shamed

Niall Horan Releases 'Too Much To Ask' and Reveals 'Flicker' Release Date

Kim Kardashian Fangirls Over Jennifer Lawrence's Obsession With KUWTK

Francia Raisa Reveals She Is 'Beyond Grateful' To Have Helped Save Selena Gomez's Life With Kidney Transplant

More From Sam Smith

Sam Smith's 'Too Good At Goodbyes' Is His Sixth UK Number One

Sam Smith Almost Quit Music Before Making His "Sexy" Second Album

Celebrity

Sam Smith Opens Up About Mental Health Battle Endured Following His International Success

Music

New Music Out This Week (8th September 2017)

Sam Smith Is Here To Break Our Hearts With 'Too Good At Goodbyes'

Sam Smith's New Single 'Too Good At Goodbyes' Coming This Week

Sam Smith Is Dropping His New Single Any Minute Now

Music

There's A First Hint Of Sam Smith's New Music As He's Pictured With Super Producer Timbaland

Nailed It Failed It

Nailed It Failed It (25 Feb - 3 Mar)

Celebrity

Sam Smith Has Quit Twitter Following A Backlash Over His Oscars Speech

Music

These Are Sam Smith's 10 Official Best Selling Songs

Celebrity

Sam Smith Apologises To Dustin Lance Black After Oscars Confusion

Trending Articles

Geordie Shore Spoiler Video: Gaz Beadle Drops A Relationship Bombshell On The House As He Finally Returns Following Emma McVey Split

The Extravagant Gift Gaz Beadle Bought Emma McVey In Honour Of Her Birthday

Geordie Shore&#039;s Marnie Simpson breaks down ahead of Aaron Chalmers&#039; MMA fight

Geordie Shore Spoiler Video: Marnie Simpson Breaks Down As Aaron Chalmers Takes To The MMA Ring And WINS His First Fight

Geordie Shore's Abbie Holborn Has A Stern Word For Haters Who Called Out Her Stained Bed Sheet

Teen Mom UK's Amber Butler Comes Clean About Her Current Relationship Status With Ste Rankine

Teen Mom UK’s Megan Salmon-Ferrari Hits Back At Relationship Issues With Dylan Siggers In The Best Way

Chloe Ferry Reveals The One Event That Would Result In Her Leaving Geordie Shore

Teen Mom UK’s Chloe Patton Hits Back At Haters That Trolled Her For Buying A Mercedes

Gaz Beadle Shares Selfie With Pregnant Emma McVey After Returning From Australia

Aaron Chalmers Wants To Fight Marty McKenna In The Ring Ahead Of Latest Bamma Match

Medics Called As Charlotte Crosby Throws Up During Celebrity Ghost Hunt Live

Fifty Shades Freed
Movies

Watch Ana Become MRS GREY In The First Teaser Trailer For Fifty Shades Freed