Sam Smith's 'Too Good At Goodbyes' Is His Sixth UK Number One

Sam Smith’s massive comeback single 'Too Good At Goodbyes' has stormed into the UK Singles Chart at Number 1 this week.

Now THAT is a comeback story!

OfficialCharts.com

‘Too Good At Goodbyes’ debuts at the top of the charts in its first week, making it the singer’s SIXTH number one hit in the UK. Congratulations!

He is now tied with Britney Spears, Justin Bieber and Queen (no biggie) who have also had six chart-toppers here. Although, Sam has matched their records in just four and a half years… Crazy!

This puts an end to Taylor Swift’s reign as ‘Look What You Made Me Do’ falls to Number 3 as Dua Lipa holds onto her Number 2 spot with ‘New Rules’, weeks after it hit the top spot for two weeks before Taylor.

View the lyrics Not tryna be indie

Not tryna be cool

Just tryna be in this

Tell me, are you too?

Can you feel where the wind is?

Can you feel it through

All of the windows

Inside this room?



'Cause I wanna touch you baby

And I wanna feel you too

I wanna see the sunrise

On your sins just me and you



Light it up, on the run

Let's make love tonight

Make it up, fall in love, try



But you'll never be alone

I'll be with you from dusk till dawn

I'll be with you from dusk till dawn

Baby, I am right here

I'll hold you when things go wrong

I'll be with you from dusk till dawn

I'll be with you from dusk till dawn

Baby, I am right here



I'll be with you from dusk till dawn

Baby, I am right here



We were shut like a jacket

So do your zip

We would roll down the rapids

To find a wave that fits

Can you feel where the wind is?

Can you feel it through

All of the windows

Inside this room?



'Cause I wanna touch you baby

And I wanna feel it too

I wanna see the sunrise

On your sins just me and you



Light it up, on the run

Let's make love tonight

Make it up, fall in love, try



But you'll never be alone

I'll be with you from dusk till dawn

I'll be with you from dusk till dawn

Baby, I am right here

I'll hold you when things go wrong

I'll be with you from dusk till dawn

I'll be with you from dusk till dawn

Baby, I am right here



I'll be with you from dusk till dawn

Baby, I am right here



Could give love to your body

So, only you that can stop it

Go, give love to your body

So, only you that can stop it

Go, give love to your body

So, only you that can stop it

Go, give love to your body

Go, give love to your body



But you'll never be alone

I'll be with you from dusk till dawn

I'll be with you from dusk till dawn

Baby, I am right here

I'll hold you when things go wrong

I'll be with you from dusk till dawn

I'll be with you from dusk till dawn

Baby, I am right here



I'll be with you from dusk till dawn

Baby, I am right here



I'll be with you from dusk till dawn

Baby, I am right here Writer(s): Zayn Malik, Greg Kurstin, Sia Furler Lyrics powered by www.musixmatch.com Hide the lyrics

Congratulations are also in order for Zayn, whose beautiful new single ‘Dusk Till Dawn’, featuring Sia, debuts at Number 5. Meanwhile, P!nk sits nicely at Number 4 with the anthem ‘What About Us’.

Elsewhere on the chart Camila Cabello achieves her first solo UK Top 10 hit with ‘Havana’, which is absolutely incredible considering there is no music video and she hasn’t even started promo yet. Get it, queen!

Kelly Clarkson’s ‘Piece By Piece’ re-enters the Top 40 at a new peak position of Number 27 after the song was performed on X factor last weekend, while Logic gets his first UK hit as the brilliant single ‘1-800-273-8255’ climbs to Number 16.

Getty Images

Over on the Official Albums Chart, The National can celebrate their first Number 1 album with their seventh Sleep Well Beast.

Ed Sheeran has been pushed off the Number 2 spot for the first time in forever as Nothing But Thieves’ latest LP Broken Machine debuts at second place.

The Script’s Freedom Child, last week’s Number 1 album, falls to Number 5.

By Ross McNeilage

