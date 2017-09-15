Sampha

Sampha Wins Mercury Prize 2017 For 'Process'

The incredible singer's debut album beat out competition from Stormzy and The xx...

Friday, September 15, 2017 - 16:16

Sampha has been awarded this year's Mercury Prize for his incredible debut album, beating Ed Sheeran, Stormzy and The xx.

The 'Blood on Me' singer won the coveted award at the Hyundai Mercury Prize Awards last night for Process, his first full-length LP that was released in February this year.

He said he felt like he was "dreaming" after Idris Elba presented him with the prestigious prize, which is awarded to the best album in British and Irish music from the past 12 months, chosen by a panel of industry experts and musicians.

Sampha dedicated the award to his parents, saying "They came over from Sierra Leone and just wanted to give us the best life possibe."

"I’d like to thank all my brothers for always giving me encouragement and making me believe in myself," he also said before going on to thank the teams at his label Young Turks and XL.

The singer also performed at the show alongside all other nominees - besides Ed Sheeran - and last year's winner Skepta, who won the 2016 prize for Konnichiwa.

Getty Images

Process won after being shortlisted with other amazing albums including Stormzy's Gang Signs & Prayer, J Hus' Common Sense, Ed Sheeran's hugely successful Divide, and even Sampha's labelmates The xx's I See You.

It's been a huge year for Sampha and this is the cherry on top!

Congratulations, Sampha. 💜

By Ross McNeilage

Listen to your favourite tracks no matter where you are with the MTV TRAX music app. No ads, no limits, no monkey business. Download it now for FREE at mtvtrax.com.  

Latest News

Sam Smith's 'Too Good At Goodbyes' Is His Sixth UK Number One

Miley Cyrus Returned To Live Lounge And Performed 'See You Again' In The Year 2017

Sampha Wins Mercury Prize 2017 For 'Process'

Dylan O'Brien Reveals He Struggled With Panic Attacks After Maze Runner Set Injury

Teen Mom UK’s Megan Salmon-Ferrari Hits Back At Relationship Issues With Dylan Siggers In The Best Way

Niall Horan Reveals The First Ever One Direction Gig Was 'The Worst Night Of His Life'

Lady Gaga Is In Hospital After Cancelling Rock In Rio Show

Nadine Makes A Fierce Return In The Fabulous 'Go To Work' Video

Teen Mom UK’s Chloe Patton Hits Back At Haters That Trolled Her For Buying A Mercedes

James Hype

James Hype Picks Out His Top 10 Remixes Right Now - Listen!

The Weird Celebrity Branded Condoms You Never Knew Existed

Dylan Sprouse Wore Crocs And A Diaper To The Airport Because Comfort Is Key

New Music Round-Up: Niall Horan, Craig David, Nick Jonas and More

Teen Mom UK's Amber Butler Comes Clean About Her Current Relationship Status With Ste Rankine

Make Up Lovers Are Worried The iPhone X Won't Recognise Their Faces

This Is How Selena Gomez Met Her Best Friend And Kidney Doner Francia Raisa

Bella Thorne Has Literally No Time In The Day For Being Body-Shamed

Niall Horan Releases 'Too Much To Ask' and Reveals 'Flicker' Release Date

Kim Kardashian Fangirls Over Jennifer Lawrence's Obsession With KUWTK

Francia Raisa Reveals She Is 'Beyond Grateful' To Have Helped Save Selena Gomez's Life With Kidney Transplant

More From Sampha

Sampha Wins Mercury Prize 2017 For 'Process'

Music

Sampha Had Us Feeling All Loved Up After His Show At The Roundhouse London

FIF: Sampha Sisay

This Week’s New Music Round Up: Ariana Grande, John Legend, Big Sean, Stormzy & More

Trending Articles

Geordie Shore Spoiler Video: Gaz Beadle Drops A Relationship Bombshell On The House As He Finally Returns Following Emma McVey Split

The Extravagant Gift Gaz Beadle Bought Emma McVey In Honour Of Her Birthday

Geordie Shore&#039;s Marnie Simpson breaks down ahead of Aaron Chalmers&#039; MMA fight

Geordie Shore Spoiler Video: Marnie Simpson Breaks Down As Aaron Chalmers Takes To The MMA Ring And WINS His First Fight

Geordie Shore's Abbie Holborn Has A Stern Word For Haters Who Called Out Her Stained Bed Sheet

Gaz Beadle Shares Selfie With Pregnant Emma McVey After Returning From Australia

Chloe Ferry Reveals The One Event That Would Result In Her Leaving Geordie Shore

Aaron Chalmers Wants To Fight Marty McKenna In The Ring Ahead Of Latest Bamma Match

Medics Called As Charlotte Crosby Throws Up During Celebrity Ghost Hunt Live

Selena Gomez and best friend Francia Raisa

Who Is Francia Raisa? Selena Gomez's Best Friend Who Donated Her Kidney

Teen Mom UK's Amber Butler Comes Clean About Her Current Relationship Status With Ste Rankine

Teen Mom UK’s Chloe Patton Hits Back At Haters That Trolled Her For Buying A Mercedes

Teen Mom UK&#039;s Mia Boardman confronts Manley Geddes&#039; ex Erin Corrigan

Teen Mom UK Spoiler Video: Mia Boardman Confronts Manley Geddes’ Ex Erin Corrigan About Whether She's Getting Back Together With Him