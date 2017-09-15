Sampha Wins Mercury Prize 2017 For 'Process'

Sampha has been awarded this year's Mercury Prize for his incredible debut album, beating Ed Sheeran, Stormzy and The xx.

The 'Blood on Me' singer won the coveted award at the Hyundai Mercury Prize Awards last night for Process, his first full-length LP that was released in February this year.

He said he felt like he was "dreaming" after Idris Elba presented him with the prestigious prize, which is awarded to the best album in British and Irish music from the past 12 months, chosen by a panel of industry experts and musicians.

Sampha dedicated the award to his parents, saying "They came over from Sierra Leone and just wanted to give us the best life possibe."

"I’d like to thank all my brothers for always giving me encouragement and making me believe in myself," he also said before going on to thank the teams at his label Young Turks and XL.

The singer also performed at the show alongside all other nominees - besides Ed Sheeran - and last year's winner Skepta, who won the 2016 prize for Konnichiwa.

Getty Images

Process won after being shortlisted with other amazing albums including Stormzy's Gang Signs & Prayer, J Hus' Common Sense, Ed Sheeran's hugely successful Divide, and even Sampha's labelmates The xx's I See You.

It's been a huge year for Sampha and this is the cherry on top!

Congratulations, Sampha. 💜

By Ross McNeilage

