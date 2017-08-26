Sarah Harding

Sarah Harding Wins Celebrity Big Brother And Admits She’d Like A Future With Chad Johnson

Sarah Harding walked out of the CBB house as this summer’s winner!

Saturday, August 26, 2017 - 10:32

Sarah Harding has been voted the winner of this summer's Celebrity Big Brother. And she’s also sort of won herself a new boyfriend while she was on the show. So yay for that, too.  

During her exit interview with Emma Willis, the former Girls Aloud star admitted that being in the CBB house was tough on her. Like, no kidding. 

“It’s been a rough ride I was so out of my comfort zone. I just thought what better way to get out of my comfort zone and to show the viewers at home I’m just a normal girl. I’ve gone through a whole spectrum of emotions,” she said.

But despite all the arguments and all the craziness Sarah revealed that she’s actually ‘grateful’ for the CBB experience.

“I’ve been through ups and downs. I’m so grateful, it’s made me stronger and tougher. Once I got more adjusted, I was definitely feeling more settled. It’s made me a stronger person, I’ve grown a thicker skin, I am an anxious character that’s just me,” she added.

As for her romance/showmance with Chad Johnson and her boyfriend on the outside - it sounds like Sarah has no regrets about what went down in the house. 

“I was in a short team relationship, I was dating somebody. We [her and Chad] found some common ground and started hanging around together, he became my best friend in the house, he has been my rock. I had to make a difficult decision.

“It’s like we’ve known each other for months and months,” she added before admitting, “We are going to see what happens, I would definitely like a future with Chad!”

As for the rest of eviction night. Chad Johnson and Jemma Lucy left the house together in fifth and sixth place, Derek Acorah was voted fourth, Sam Thompson finished third, and Amelia Lily was runner up. 

 

Words: Olivia Cooke 

