Sarah Hyland

Sarah Hyland Opens Up About Experiencing Depression And Suicidal Thoughts

Her chronic health issues have had an impact on her mental health

Monday, January 14, 2019 - 10:36


Sarah Hyland has opened up about experiencing depression and suicidal thoughts following a range of chronic health issues.

The Modern Family actor has been candid about living with kidney dysplasia; a condition that resulted in her undergoing a transplant from her father back in 2012. The organ was rejected by her body four years later, meaning she had to undergo a second transplant in 2017.

Getty Images

In an interview on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the 27-year-old opened up about the emotional impact of a lifetime of health problems.

“I have an amazing job, an amazing support system, but … after 26, 27 years of just always being sick and being in chronic pain every single day, you don't know when you're going to have the next good day. It's really, really hard,” she said.

Getty

“I would write letters in my head to loved ones of why I did it and my reasoning behind it, how it was nobody's fault and I didn't want to write it down on paper because I didn't want anyone to find it because that's how serious I was.”

Admitting that she was “very close” to taking her own life, Sarah credited therapy with helping her to finally overcome these feelings: “Just saying it out loud helped immensely because I kept it to myself for months and months at a time and saying it out loud really helped.”

If you need to talk about any of the issues discussed here, contact Samaritans on 08457 90 90 90 or visit their website at www.samaritans.org.

Faith Mullen talks body positivity.
Geordie Shore’s Faith Mullen Talks Body Positivity: “I Love That I’m Fat”
Marnie Simpson
Marnie Simpson's Fresh Out Of Bed Underwear Pic Is Driving Everyone Wild
Fans Think Khloe Kardashian Is The Spitting Image Of Kylie Jenner In This Photo

