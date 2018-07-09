Sarah Hyland

Sarah Hyland Shows Off Her Kidney Transplant Scars In This Empowering Selfie

The bikini shot was taken on July 4th with the caption #ScarsOnDisplay

Monday, July 9, 2018 - 15:21

Sarah Hyland has proudly put her kidney transplant scars on full display after sharing an image of herself in a bikini. 

The Modern Family actor has opened up about being born with a condition called kidney dysplasia, having undergone a transplant from her dad back in 2012 in order to combat the problem. 

Getty Images

The Instagram featured the hashtag #ScarsOnDisplay and is just one of many times the 27-year-old has opened up about the effects of the condition on her physical appearance. 

She previously called out bodyshamers for their constant criticism of her figure, writing: “I don’t mind when you say that I look pregnant. Or fat. Because I know that my face is swollen from medication that is saving my life.”

Instagram/SarahHyland

On National Selfie Day, she shared an image of herself in hospital with a swollen face, pointing out: “Sometimes a selfie is more than just a good angle or feelin cute. This time for #NationalSelfieDay, I’ve decided to share my truth. As painful as it is.

“So here is my face that was torn from work against my will. But I’m very grateful it was. Health should always come first.”

Instagram/SarahHyland

Sarah also reached out to her fans for recommendations on products that will help her thinning hair: “Help, help, help. What hair-care products are out there for thinning hair? This 27-year-old would like to know.”

Props to Sarah for getting candid about her experience and for simultaneously raising awareness around the condition itself.

 

Latest News

MK - Press Pic
Playlist | MK Picks Out His Fave Tunes This Summer
Three Lions
‘Three Lions’ Eyes The UK No.1 Spot Again Because It’s Coming Home
Justin Bieber predicted his engagement to Hailey Baldwin in 2016
Justin Bieber Predicted His Engagement To Hailey Baldwin Way Back In 2016
Sarah Hyland Shows Off Her Kidney Transplant Scars In This Empowering Selfie
Holly Hagan Brands THIS Love Island Relationship ‘Embarrassing’ And Fans Are Divided
Drake Performs At Wireless Festival 2018
Wireless Festival 2018 Day 3 Highlights: Drake, Giggs, Rae Sremmurd, Lil Uzi Vert
Geordie Shore star Chloe Ferry goes out in black lace plunge and latex skirt as she&#039;s joined by Abbie Holbourn.
Chloe Ferry Leaves Us Speechless In Deep Plunging Leotard And Skin-Tight Latex Skirt
Cheryl’s Ex ‘Brands Liam Payne ‘A Little Man’’ Amid Claims He Wants Her Back
twenty one pilots
twenty one pilots Signal Return With Cryptic Emails & Tweets
THIS Geordie Shore Star Just Announced She's Pregnant
Kylie Jenner Reveals Baby Stormi Hasn’t Inherited The One Thing She’s Insecure About
Questions You’ve Always Wanted To Ask A Body Piercer
Justin Bieber and Hayley Baldwin spotted with a diamond ring on a date night in NYC
Hailey Baldwin's Dad Totally Confirms Justin Bieber Engagement And Here's Your First Look At The Ring
Ariana Grande Tweets And Deletes Message About Justin Bieber And Hailey Baldwin’s Engagement
From Kylie Jenner To Gigi Hadid: 8 Celebrities Doing The Instagram Pose That’s All Over Your Feed Rn
From Kendall Jenner To Lili Reinhart: 7 Celebrities Who Refuse To Give Anything Away About Their Love Lives
Kim Kardashian Shared Some TMI Advice And Fans Are Calling Her Out On It
Wireless Festival 2018
Wireless Festival 2018 Day 2 Highlights: Stormzy, Migos, Krept X Konan
Love Island&#039;s Alex insists he wasn&#039;t played by Muggy Megan
Love Island’s Alex Miller Has His Say On Claims Muggy Megan ‘Played’ Him
Gigi Hadid Reveals What It’s *Really* Like Working In The Same Industry As Bella Hadid

More From Sarah Hyland

Sarah Hyland Shows Off Her Kidney Transplant Scars In This Empowering Selfie
Sarah Hyland And Dominic Sherwood Have Split After Two Years Together
Life
Sarah Hyland Responds To Body Shaming Trolls Claiming She Is 'Promoting Anorexia'

Trending Articles

THIS Geordie Shore Star Just Announced She's Pregnant
Geordie Shore star Chloe Ferry goes out in black lace plunge and latex skirt as she&#039;s joined by Abbie Holbourn.
Chloe Ferry Leaves Us Speechless In Deep Plunging Leotard And Skin-Tight Latex Skirt
Sam Gowland Bites Chloe Ferry's Bum As She Wears World's Most See-Through Trousers
Holly Hagan Brands THIS Love Island Relationship ‘Embarrassing’ And Fans Are Divided
Justin Bieber and Hayley Baldwin spotted with a diamond ring on a date night in NYC
Hailey Baldwin's Dad Totally Confirms Justin Bieber Engagement And Here's Your First Look At The Ring
From Kylie Jenner To Gigi Hadid: 8 Celebrities Doing The Instagram Pose That’s All Over Your Feed Rn
Gigi Hadid Reveals What It’s *Really* Like Working In The Same Industry As Bella Hadid
Ariana Grande Tweets And Deletes Message About Justin Bieber And Hailey Baldwin’s Engagement
The Weeknd Double Tapped Bella Hadid’s Fire IG Post and We’re Confused
Kylie Jenner Reveals Baby Stormi Hasn’t Inherited The One Thing She’s Insecure About
Kim Kardashian Shared Some TMI Advice And Fans Are Calling Her Out On It
Cheryl’s Ex ‘Brands Liam Payne ‘A Little Man’’ Amid Claims He Wants Her Back