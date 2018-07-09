Sarah Hyland Shows Off Her Kidney Transplant Scars In This Empowering Selfie

Sarah Hyland has proudly put her kidney transplant scars on full display after sharing an image of herself in a bikini.

The Modern Family actor has opened up about being born with a condition called kidney dysplasia, having undergone a transplant from her dad back in 2012 in order to combat the problem.

Getty Images

The Instagram featured the hashtag #ScarsOnDisplay and is just one of many times the 27-year-old has opened up about the effects of the condition on her physical appearance.

She previously called out bodyshamers for their constant criticism of her figure, writing: “I don’t mind when you say that I look pregnant. Or fat. Because I know that my face is swollen from medication that is saving my life.”

Instagram/SarahHyland

On National Selfie Day, she shared an image of herself in hospital with a swollen face, pointing out: “Sometimes a selfie is more than just a good angle or feelin cute. This time for #NationalSelfieDay, I’ve decided to share my truth. As painful as it is.

“So here is my face that was torn from work against my will. But I’m very grateful it was. Health should always come first.”

Instagram/SarahHyland

Sarah also reached out to her fans for recommendations on products that will help her thinning hair: “Help, help, help. What hair-care products are out there for thinning hair? This 27-year-old would like to know.”

Props to Sarah for getting candid about her experience and for simultaneously raising awareness around the condition itself.