Saweetie Tells Us What She Wants For Christmas & Who Her Dream Musical Collab Is In Our Exclusive Q&A!

Tuesday, December 8, 2020 - 11:27

As Saweetie launches her third collection with PrettyLittleThing, she gave us an inside look at her inspiration for the collection, her Christmas wishlist, and her dream collaborator.

“The collection is just so fitting for this era of my life. I’m currently working on my album (Pretty B*tch Music), so to have a collection that mirrors the emotions of my evolved sound gets me so excited.” - Saweetie

What’s the inspiration behind your latest collection with PrettyLittleThing?

Fall, sheek and grown. I wanted something you can wear everyday for the fall and winter season.

What item from your collection would make the best Christmas gift?

Everything.

What’s on your Christmas list this year?

A bugatti.

What’s the most memorable Christmas gift you’ve ever gotten?

A play kitchen, when I was like 6 years old I used to wake up and pretend to cook breakfast every morning. It was the best thing ever.

Who is your biggest fashion inspiration?

The girls on pinterest.

What’s your stay-at-home style?

It depends on my mood. Sometimes I am comfortable and sporty and sometimes I might just put on a club fit to go cook dinner.

What’s the one clothing item you could never live without?

A matching sweat suit outfit.

Aside from Tap In, what’s your favourite TikTok dance right now?

I don't know. Let me go see what the kids are doing lol.

Who would your dream musical collab be?

Rihanna.

What’s next for you in 2021?

Taking over!

