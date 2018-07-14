Scarlett Johansson

Scarlett Johansson Dropped From Transgender Movie Role After Backlash

The actress has withdrawn from the movie...

Saturday, July 14, 2018 - 11:45

Scarlett Johansson will no longer be playing a transgender character following criticism of the decision.

The A-list actress had been cast in an upcoming drama Rub & Tug to play the role of a transgender man, which understandably received backlash from the LGBTQ+ community and beyond.

In a turn of events she has now released a statement revealing that she has left production and will no longer be involved in the movie.

Find out the latest with MTV News below...

“In light of recent ethical questions raised surrounding my casting as Dante Tex Gill, I have decided to respectfully withdraw my participation in the project,” she said in the statement, released to Out magazine.

“Our cultural understanding of transgender people continues to advance, and I’ve learned a lot from the community since making my first statement about my casting and realize it was insensitive.”

This move is very good and certainly the right decision as it will hopefully encourage Hollywood and filmmakers around the world to think twice about their decisions when it comes to storytelling.

Getty

While LGBTQ+ stories are slowly being given a place in mainstream entertainment, the lack of actual LGBTQ+ actors involved is most definitely a problem, with the highly successful Call Me By Your Name being just one example.

There’s no word on who will replace Scarlett in the film but we hope to see a transgender actor play the part, as it makes much more sense than a cis person doing it.

More of this, please!

Words: Ross McNeilage

Latest News

Justin Bieber Confirms His Engagement To Hailey Baldwin With Instagram Statement
Jelena to Jailey: Justin Bieber's Relationship Timeline
Love Island Fans Are Angry About This Samira Scene Being Cut Out
Scarlett Johansson Dropped From Transgender Movie Role After Backlash
Celebrities who&#039;ve wowed us with their transformations from brunette hair to blonde
People Are Donating Money To Help Kylie Jenner Become A Billionaire
Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin on Instagram, 2018
Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin Get Cosy In Hot Tub Snap
Childish Gambino performing live
New Music Round-Up: Childish Gambino, Ariana Grande, Sigrid
From Ariana Grande And Pete Davidson to Hailey Baldwin And Justin Bieber: 8 Celeb Couples Whose Exes Reacted To Their Engagements
Marnie Simpson strips naked for Instagram
Marnie Simpson Strips Completely Naked In Cheeky New Snap
Selena Gomez
Selena Gomez Breaks Her Social Media Silence Following Justin Bieber And Hailey Baldwin's Engagement
Ariana Grande goes topless on the God Is A Woman cover
Ariana Grande Goes Topless Wearing Nothing But Paint For The Cover Of Her New Song 'God Is A Woman'
Gaz Beadle shares cute moment with his son Chester
Gaz Beadle Shares The Cutest Moment With His Son Chester
Henry Cavill Apologises For Controversial Comments About The #MeToo Movement
This Is Apparently How Selena Gomez Really Feels About Justin Bieber’s Engagement
Fans Are Mistaking Marnie Simpson For Another Geordie Shore Star In This Peachy Shot
B Young
Get To Know: B Young
This Love Island Star Has Just Quit The Villa Because ‘It’s The Right Thing To Do’
Charlotte Crosby Does The Most Brutal Thing To Get Over Her Ex Boyfriends
This Is How Much Money Kim Kardashian Earns From A Single Instagram Post
Marnie Simpson reveals she got a VHC piercing
Marnie Simpson Admits To Piercing THIS Very Delicate Body Part And Talks Casey Johnson's 'Size'
Childish Gambino performing live at Lollapalooza 2014
Childish Gambino Drops “Summer Pack” Surprise Singles

More From Scarlett Johansson

Scarlett Johansson Dropped From Transgender Movie Role After Backlash
Black Widow
Marvel CONFIRMS Black Widow Solo Movie
Avengers
Scarlett Johansson Reveals “Devastating” Avengers 3 Moment
Rough Night
Rough Night
MTV Movie Spotlight: 'Rough Night'
Scarlett Johansson
Ghost In The Shell
MTV Movies Spotlight: 'Ghost In The Shell' - Pt. 2
Ghost In The Shell
Scarlett Johansson Gives Avengers: Infinity War Hint And A Black Widow Marvel Spinoff
Ghost In The Shell
Scarlett Johansson
Ghost In The Shell Cast Reveal Funniest Moments Behind The Scenes
Ghost In The Shell
Ghost In The Shell
Ghost In The Shell GEISHA FIGHT Behind The Scenes With Scarlett Johansson
Ghost In The Shell
Ghost In The Shell
7 Behind-The-Scenes Secrets Of 'Ghost In The Shell'
Ghost In The Shell
Ghost In The Shell
MTV Movies Spotlight: ‘Ghost in the Shell’ - Pt 1
Life
Scarlett Johansson Just Threw MAJOR Shade At Ivanka Trump
Ghost In The Shell
Movies
Scarlett Johansson Goes Full Badass In New SuperBowl Teaser For Ghost In The Shell

Trending Articles

This Is Apparently How Selena Gomez Really Feels About Justin Bieber’s Engagement
Marnie Simpson strips naked for Instagram
Marnie Simpson Strips Completely Naked In Cheeky New Snap
Vicky Pattison Reveals Heartbreaking Reason Behind Those John Noble Split Rumours
THIS Geordie Shore Star Just Announced She's Pregnant
Geordie Shore&#039;s Aaron Chalmers defends his decision to get a blacked out tattoo on his arm
Aaron Chalmers Bites Back After Trolls Go In On His Tattoos In This Pic
Charlotte Crosby Does The Most Brutal Thing To Get Over Her Ex Boyfriends
Selena Gomez
Selena Gomez Breaks Her Social Media Silence Following Justin Bieber And Hailey Baldwin's Engagement
Ariana Grande goes topless on the God Is A Woman cover
Ariana Grande Goes Topless Wearing Nothing But Paint For The Cover Of Her New Song 'God Is A Woman'
Fans Are Mistaking Marnie Simpson For Another Geordie Shore Star In This Peachy Shot
Gaz Beadle shares cute moment with his son Chester
Gaz Beadle Shares The Cutest Moment With His Son Chester
Celebrities who&#039;ve wowed us with their transformations from brunette hair to blonde
People Are Donating Money To Help Kylie Jenner Become A Billionaire
Love Island Fans Are Angry About This Samira Scene Being Cut Out