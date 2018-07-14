Scarlett Johansson Dropped From Transgender Movie Role After Backlash

Scarlett Johansson will no longer be playing a transgender character following criticism of the decision.

The A-list actress had been cast in an upcoming drama Rub & Tug to play the role of a transgender man, which understandably received backlash from the LGBTQ+ community and beyond.

In a turn of events she has now released a statement revealing that she has left production and will no longer be involved in the movie.

“In light of recent ethical questions raised surrounding my casting as Dante Tex Gill, I have decided to respectfully withdraw my participation in the project,” she said in the statement, released to Out magazine.

“Our cultural understanding of transgender people continues to advance, and I’ve learned a lot from the community since making my first statement about my casting and realize it was insensitive.”

This move is very good and certainly the right decision as it will hopefully encourage Hollywood and filmmakers around the world to think twice about their decisions when it comes to storytelling.

While LGBTQ+ stories are slowly being given a place in mainstream entertainment, the lack of actual LGBTQ+ actors involved is most definitely a problem, with the highly successful Call Me By Your Name being just one example.

There’s no word on who will replace Scarlett in the film but we hope to see a transgender actor play the part, as it makes much more sense than a cis person doing it.

More of this, please!

Words: Ross McNeilage