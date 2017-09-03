Scarlett Moffatt

Scarlett Moffatt Has Chopped Her Hair And Fans Are Absolutely Loving It

The stars followers are going wild for her new 'do

Sunday, September 3, 2017 - 12:34

Scarlett Moffatt has shown off a daring new haircut – and fans are absolutely loving it.

The reality star turned TV presenter has chopped her locks into a dramatic dark bob.

Getty

And she even got her boyfriend to do the cut for her.

Sharing an update on Instagram, Scar showed off the new style, writing: “Talk about being impulsive. Eeeek shortest hair I've ever had! I've gone for the bob!”

Instagram

She added: “Decided last night at 10pm after a glass of wine and got the boyfriend to cut it for me.”

Fans of the star flooded her Instagram comments section to give her a load of positive reactions.

Instagram

One fan typed: “stunning your deffo a bob girl your look amazing.”

While another thought the change summed up the ex-Gogglebox star completely, writing: “Love it, brave to let the bf cut it but that's you, brave.”

WATCH! 7 Celebs Who Took PDA Too Far

Latest News

Yolanda, Gigi, Zayn, and Trisha

Zayn, Gigi, And The Malik And Hadid Families Are Too Cute As They Celebrate Muslim Holiday Together

Megan McKenna has been trolled over the size of her lips after posting make up tutorial

Megan McKenna's Country Singing Dream Threatened By Bronchitis In Tense Trailer

Taylor Swift and Abigail Anderson

Taylor Swift Just Made The Most Gorgeous Bridesmaid At Her BFF’s Wedding

Vicky Pattison Drives Fans Wild With Sizzling Shower Photo

Scarlett Moffatt Has Chopped Her Hair And Fans Are Absolutely Loving It

Liam Payne Has Been Talking About Marriage And More Babies With Cheryl

Ex on the Beach and Celebs Go Dating star Charlotte Dawson

Charlotte Dawson Slams Reports She Had A Lesbian Affair With Jemma Lucy

Casey Johnson and Marnie Simpson

Is Marnie Simpson Ready For Marriage And Kids With Casey Johnson Already?

Kendall Jenner Finally Talks About Her Reaction The Pepsi Advert Controversy, “It feels like my life is over”

Kendall Jenner Finally Talks About Her Reaction To The Pepsi Advert Controversy

Kim Kardashian is reportedly jealous of Kylie Jenner&#039;s success and money

Is Kim Kardashian Secretly Jealous Of Kylie Jenner’s Success And Huge Fortune?

Zayn Malik reveals the artwork for his new single with Sia, Dusk Till Dawn

Zayn Malik Has Just Revealed The Artwork For His Collaboration With Sia And It Looks Epic

Sophie Kasaei reveals she has a big argument with Chloe Ferry in the next episode of Geordie Shore

Sophie Kasaei Reveals Big Argument With Chloe Ferry In Upcoming Geordie Shore Episode

Marnie Simpson spent Friday night in bed with new boyfriend Casey Johnson

Marnie Simpson Spent Her Friday Night In Bed With New Boyf Casey Johnson

Love Isand’s Chloe Crowhurst Dating Ex On The Beach Star Dean Ralph

Is Love Island’s Chloe Crowhurst Dating This Ex On The Beach Star…

Geordie Shore&#039;s Chloe Ferry admits she&#039;d look &#039;totally different&#039; if she wasn&#039;t on the show

Geordie Shore's Chloe Ferry Explains Why She'd Look 'Totally Different' If She Wasn't On The Show And It Involves Surgery - EXCLUSIVE

Megan McKenna surprises fans with her amazing voices as she sings live on TV

Megan McKenna Totally Shocks Fans As She Sings Live On TV

Jemma Lucy shares teaser images from 2018 calendar

Celebrity Big Brother’s Jemma Lucy Teases New Calendar With Sexy Lingerie Pics

Look What You Made Her Do: Taylor Swift Gets First UK Number 1

Fergie's Visual Album Trailer Is Absolutely Insane In The Best Way Possible

Zayn Malik Is Now Officially A Part Of The Hadid Family

More From Scarlett Moffatt

Celebrity

Scarlett Moffatt Has Chopped Her Hair And Fans Are Absolutely Loving It

Beauty School Cop Outs | Where Are They Now?

Scarlett Moffatt keeps it real with hilarious sun bathing selfie
Celebrity

Scarlett Moffatt’s Sweaty Sunburnt Selfie Is So Relatable

Celebrity

Scarlett Moffatt Brands Zayn Malik A "Tw*t" And A "D**khead" For Treatment Of Perrie Edwards

scarlett moffatt
Celebrity

Scarlett Moffatt Has Made Her First Million And Here's How…

Celebrity

Scarlett Moffatt's Family Have Been Dumped From Gogglebox

Celebrity

Scarlett Moffatt Reveals How She Got Sweet Revenge On Her Childhood Bully

Celebrity

Scarlett Moffatt Has Split Up With Boyfriend Luke Crodden

Style

Vicky Pattison, Marnie Simpson, Scarlett Moffatt And More Celebs Slay The NTAs Red Carpet

Celebrity

Marnie Simpson Thinks Scarlett Moffatt Has Lost Too Much Weight: ‘She’d Look Better With A Little Bit More On’

Celebrity

Scarlett Moffatt Just Landed Two Massive TV Presenting Roles

Celebrity

Scarlett Moffatt Will Present A Brand New Series Of Streetmate

Trending Articles

Scotty T drops an exit bombshell on his Geordie Shore radgies

Geordie Shore Spoiler Video: Scotty T Admits He's 'Pure Gutted' As He Tells The Radgies He's Leaving The House For THIS Reason

Love Isand’s Chloe Crowhurst Dating Ex On The Beach Star Dean Ralph
Celebrity

Is Love Island’s Chloe Crowhurst Dating This Ex On The Beach Star…

Sophie Kasaei reveals she has a big argument with Chloe Ferry in the next episode of Geordie Shore
Celebrity

Sophie Kasaei Reveals Big Argument With Chloe Ferry In Upcoming Geordie Shore Episode

Geordie Shore&#039;s Chloe Ferry admits she&#039;d look &#039;totally different&#039; if she wasn&#039;t on the show

Geordie Shore's Chloe Ferry Explains Why She'd Look 'Totally Different' If She Wasn't On The Show And It Involves Surgery - EXCLUSIVE

TV Shows

Check Out These Proper Mint Spoilers From Geordie Shore Series 15 Episode #2!

Celebrity

Vicky Pattison Drives Fans Wild With Sizzling Shower Photo

Marnie Simpson spent Friday night in bed with new boyfriend Casey Johnson

Marnie Simpson Spent Her Friday Night In Bed With New Boyf Casey Johnson

Teen Mom UK’s Mia Boardman Responds After Shocking Feud With Manley Geddes: ‘There Are Two Sides To Every Story’

Zayn Malik Is Now Officially A Part Of The Hadid Family

Jemma Lucy shares teaser images from 2018 calendar

Celebrity Big Brother’s Jemma Lucy Teases New Calendar With Sexy Lingerie Pics

Megan McKenna surprises fans with her amazing voices as she sings live on TV
Celebrity

Megan McKenna Totally Shocks Fans As She Sings Live On TV

Casey Johnson and Marnie Simpson
Celebrity

Is Marnie Simpson Ready For Marriage And Kids With Casey Johnson Already?