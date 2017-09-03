Scarlett Moffatt Has Chopped Her Hair And Fans Are Absolutely Loving It

Scarlett Moffatt has shown off a daring new haircut – and fans are absolutely loving it.

The reality star turned TV presenter has chopped her locks into a dramatic dark bob.

And she even got her boyfriend to do the cut for her.

Sharing an update on Instagram, Scar showed off the new style, writing: “Talk about being impulsive. Eeeek shortest hair I've ever had! I've gone for the bob!”

She added: “Decided last night at 10pm after a glass of wine and got the boyfriend to cut it for me.”

Fans of the star flooded her Instagram comments section to give her a load of positive reactions.

One fan typed: “stunning your deffo a bob girl your look amazing.”

While another thought the change summed up the ex-Gogglebox star completely, writing: “Love it, brave to let the bf cut it but that's you, brave.”

