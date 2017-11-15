Scarlett Moffatt

Scarlett Moffatt Hits Back At Bodyshaming Trolls With The Perfect Metaphor

The I'm A Celeb Extra Camp host has had enough of people taking aim at her fluctuating weight.

Scarlett Moffatt has come through with some words of wisdom for anyone going through a tough time at school and she's basically poured cold water on the secret aim of every bully out there. 

In an interview in celebration of her role on ITVs Extra Camp, the former Gogglebox star came clean about how she managed to turn her bad experience at school into motivation to succeed. 

Explaining that what she endured as a child has only made her a stronger adult, Scarlett said: "Bullies are like sandpaper - the more they wear you down, the more polished you end up becoming"

As for the lessons she's managed to take from her experience, she added:  "It’s taught me to never make anyone feel how those bullies made me feel."

Scarlett also addressed her recent single status: "It feels weird but exciting," she explained. "I don’t mind whether the next person I date is a celebrity or someone normal - as long as they’re a nice person. I’m not really fussy at all."

This isn't the first time Scarlett has opened up about her struggles at school. In an interview on This Morning, she discussed her reaction when a former school bully tried to gloss over her past behaviour. 

“I was in Asda and I see this girl I hadn’t seen in ten years and all of a sudden all the feelings of fear came back. I walked up and she was like ‘Oh hi Scarlett. My children think I am really cool because I am friends with you.’”

At the time, she responded: “'We were never friends. I had to move school because of you and your girl gang'. I said 'I hope your kids never meet any one like you at school.'”

Keep on fighting the good fight, Scarlett. 

