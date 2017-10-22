Scarlett Moffatt

Scarlett Moffatt Just Admitted Doing Something Pretty 'Weird' In The Bathroom

The star has a very different way of unwinding when she is all by herself

Sunday, October 22, 2017 - 14:14

We’ve all probably guilty of a bit of singing in the shower - but Scarlett Moffatt has revealed she takes her bathroom singing to a whole new level.

The reality star has recently broken up with her on-off boyfriend Luke Crodden.

Getty

And it sounds like she could be singing a few more sad songs as a result.

So far, nothing too strange, but it seems Scar loves to go the distance when it comes to acting out a sad ballad while in the bath.

Copyright [Getty]

“One of the things I like to do that makes us laugh, I like to go in the bath, put mascara on so it runs down my face and just listen to sad songs. It is so much fun,” she told The Sun on Sunday.

Turns out listening to Adele’s Someone Like You is one of her favourite ones.

Instagram

“And then I have a mirror there and I look in and sing: ‘Never mind, I’ll find . . . ’ Is that weird?” she asked as she explained her bathroom antics in more detail.

Weird? Maybe. But we’re up for grabbing some mascara and creating an extreme bathroom karaoke experience of our own.

