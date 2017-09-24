Scarlett Moffatt Just Had Her Time-Travel Theory Endorsed By Professor Stephen Hawking

Scarlett Moffatt could be a lot smarter than most people think – after Professor Stephen Hawking approved of her time-travel theory.

Scar Mo was mocked when she appeared on I’m A Celebrity last year when she suggested the pyramids of Egypt were built by someone from the future.

Explaining her bonkers theory to her campmates, the Beauty School Cop Outs star suggested: “In order to travel back in time we have to go faster than light.

“The speed of light is the same latitude point as the tip of the great pyramid. So I think someone from the future realised we’d need the pyramids and went back in time and built them.”

Now it turns out science expert Stephen Hawking thinks Scar’s theory could be accurate.

“Scarlett tried to contact him before the jungle, but got no reply,” a source told The Sun on Sunday.

“So she was staggered when, after she spoke, he got in touch and admitted her theory could well be right,” they revealed.

Maybe we should start calling her Professor Scarlett Moffatt?

