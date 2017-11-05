Scarlett Moffatt Laughs Off Wardrobe Mishap After 'Boobies' Appear On Her Dress
The reality babe can always see the funny side
Scarlett Moffatt got everybody talking on Sunday thanks to the dress she decided to wear on a morning TV appearance.
The reality babe donned an impressive outfit to appear on the Channel 4 show Sunday Brunch.
Celebs love a bit of surgery, don't they. But what happens when ops go wrong? Watch:
The light peach coloured dress had an exciting print that included planets and spaceships.
However the design also had swirls and dots positioned in a way that gave and unfortunate side-effect – they looked like boobs.
The star laughed off the style mix-up, however, with fellow Sunday Brunch star Johnny Vegas drawing a pair of breasts on his own top.
She posed alongside Johnny for a Twitter snap – and later took to Twitter to defend her own dress.
“Love my little boobie dress,” she tweeted – alongside a crying with laughter emoji.
And we’ve got to say – we kind of love the dress ourselves.