Scarlett Moffatt

Scarlett Moffatt Laughs Off Wardrobe Mishap After 'Boobies' Appear On Her Dress

The reality babe can always see the funny side

Sunday, November 5, 2017 - 16:08

Scarlett Moffatt got everybody talking on Sunday thanks to the dress she decided to wear on a morning TV appearance.

The reality babe donned an impressive outfit to appear on the Channel 4 show Sunday Brunch.

The light peach coloured dress had an exciting print that included planets and spaceships.

However the design also had swirls and dots positioned in a way that gave and unfortunate side-effect – they looked like boobs.

Channel 4

The star laughed off the style mix-up, however, with fellow Sunday Brunch star Johnny Vegas drawing a pair of breasts on his own top.

She posed alongside Johnny for a Twitter snap – and later took to Twitter to defend her own dress.

Channel 4

“Love my little boobie dress,” she tweeted – alongside a crying with laughter emoji.

And we’ve got to say – we kind of love the dress ourselves.

