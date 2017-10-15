Scarlett Moffatt

Scarlett Moffatt Reveals Her Terrifying Cancer Scare From When She Was A Child

The star had a huge health scare just after being diagnosed with Bell's palsy

Sunday, October 15, 2017 - 15:10

Scarlett Moffatt has revealed she believed she endured a terrifying cancer scare when she was just a child.

The reality star-turned-TV presenter has just released her autobiography Me Life Story: Sofa So Good!.

In her writings she reveals that there was a time that it was believed she might have leukaemia after being diagnosed with Bell’s palsy.

"We were all crammed in a very small hospital room when my dad started to cry,” she recalls in her book.

"I had just been diagnosed with Bell’s palsy, a facial paralysis,” she continued - she was just 11-years-old at the time.

"The doctor said to me: 'If you can take your socks and shoes off, Miss Scarlett O’Hara, I just need to explain something to your parents about why we need to do some blood tests. It’s nothing to be scared of, it will only feel like a scratch,” she explained.

"We need to do these tests as, on rare occasions, Bell’s palsy can be an early manifestation of acute lymphoblastic leukaemia,” she wrote.

"I had no idea what any of the words meant. It’s only now I understand why my parents got so upset. My dad had recovered from a rare skin cancer just four years before. So the thought of his little girl having tests for that awful C-word – cancer – was heartbreaking,” she detailed - explaining her dad broke down in tears over the scare.

Fortunately the whole scare proved to be nothing more than just a scare and she was given the all clear after a nail biting three hour wait.

Scarlett went on to star in MTV’s very own Beauty School Cop Outs before featuring on Gogglebox and then reaching huge success on I’m A Celeb in 2016.

