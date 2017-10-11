Scarlett Moffatt

Scarlett Moffatt Unveils Incredible Transformation After Booking Herself In For Procedure

Scarlett Moffatt has revealed the incredible results of a new procedure after booking herself in to get a set of temporary veneers fitted to her teeth. 

The Gogglebox and I'm A Celeb star has always been upfront about her insecurities with her gnashers after explaining that it was one of the things bullies picked on her about at school. 

Teasing her transformation on Instagram, she said: "So, I thought I’d do a little video because I like having a chat with yous all. And I don’t know if you can notice anything different about us? It’s not that I’ve waxed me tash or got new makeup on…” 

"I have got temporary veneers in because yesterday I went to the Welbeck clinic and the beautiful Dr Ilarty who, you know - I’m very anxious about the dentist - has reassured me and I feel like I’ve got faith again.”

Going into detail about a a biking accident she endured as child that left her with smahed teeth, Scarlett said the incident left with her with a whole heap of insecurites. 

"Because when I was 11, some of yous might know I was in a bike accident and smashed my front teeth, which left me with black teeth seeing as the nerves had to come out.

"I’ve had caps on and crowns and all sorts, but I have never wanted to smile so much in my life.

Notice anything different about me 😁😂 #smile Thanks again for making me want to smile again @thewelbeckclinic ❤️

She added that the proper veneers will be fitted in due course: "These are just the temps… so I’ll keep yous updated and in a couple of weeks when I get the proper veneers on, I’ll do another little picture. Have a good day!”

Looking fantastic Scarlett!

 

