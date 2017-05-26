Scarlett Moffatt’s Sweaty Sunburnt Selfie Is So Relatable
Saturday, May 27, 2017 - 17:21
Scarlett Moffatt’s post-sunbathing Instagram pic is how we all look after a day spent baking in the sun.The totally down to earth and super relatable TV star is keeping it real and giving us all the lols after posting a picture of her sunburnt selfie next to a shot of US super model Emily Ratajkowski, who is posing sexily on the beach.
While Emily is looking all sun kissed and pouty, Scarlett is - in her words - a bit sweaty and red.
“Other girls sexy summer face vs my sexy summer face (sweaty and red) #summer #sunbathing,” Scarlett captioned the post.
Super models really aren’t like the rest of us. In that they have a whole glam squad on hand to make sure their hair/make up/skin looks completely perfect in every single Insta snap they post. At least that’s what we’re telling ourselves.
Words: Olivia Cooke
