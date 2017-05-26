Scarlett Moffatt

Scarlett Moffatt’s Sweaty Sunburnt Selfie Is So Relatable

Saturday, May 27, 2017 - 17:21

Scarlett Moffatt’s post-sunbathing Instagram pic is how we all look after a day spent baking in the sun. 

Copyright [Getty]
The totally down to earth and super relatable TV star is keeping it real and giving us all the lols after posting a picture of her sunburnt selfie next to a shot of US super model Emily Ratajkowski, who is posing sexily on the beach.

While Emily is looking all sun kissed and pouty, Scarlett is - in her words - a bit sweaty and red.

A post shared by Scarlett Moffatt (@scarlett_moffatt) on

“Other girls sexy summer face vs my sexy summer face (sweaty and red) #summer #sunbathing,” Scarlett captioned the post. 

Super models really aren’t like the rest of us. In that they have a whole glam squad on hand to make sure their hair/make up/skin looks completely perfect in every single Insta snap they post. At least that’s what we’re telling ourselves. 

Words: Olivia Cooke 

Watch: MTV news | Baywatch’s Dwayne Johnson Wants To Run For President And Liam Payne Admits P Diddy Laughed In His Face When They Met

Scarlett Moffatt's Sweaty Sunburnt Selfie Is So Relatable

