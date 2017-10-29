Scarlett Moffatt

Scarlett Moffatt's Vomit-Filled Halloween Weekend Sounds Absolutely Hellish

The reality star has not had a good weekend

Sunday, October 29, 2017 - 15:55

While many have been out celebrating Halloween, Scarlett Moffatt has been enduring a hellish weekend for other reasons.

The reality beauty has been left throwing up at home after eating some bad chicken.

Poorly Scar Mo has been keeping all her fans updated, however, and giving some, erm, delightful details of her situation.

She first indicated that she wasn’t well on Sunday shortly after midnight when she simply stated that she was feeling: “So ill."

After throwing up, she was then left wondering if she had food poisoning - turning to Twitter for advice.

"Google isn’t helping. If you eat dodgey chicken then vomit 12 hours later is that food poisoning or just a coincidence,” she tweeted.

She hinted the sickness was ruining her weekend, stating: "When you stay in because you have to be up early, have one drink, go to bed by 9 yet you’re still spending your morning ill."

But, amazingly, she even made being violently sick sound not so bad.

"Spending my day in a onesie, in bed, drinking water, sweating this bug out... fun times,” she tweeted, adding “happy Sunday everyone”.

