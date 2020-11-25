Scott Disick

How Kourtney Kardashian Reportedly Feels About Scott Disick Dating 19-Year-Old Amelia Hamlin

Is she on board with the romance?

Wednesday, November 25, 2020 - 09:35

Kourtney Kardashian reportedly has “no issue” with Scott Disick dating Amelia Hamlin as she believes he’s a “more responsible parent” when he’s in a relationship.

According to TMZ, she’s pleased with how Scott is currently parenting their three children; 10-year-old Mason, five-year-old Reign, and eight-year-old Penelope.

Instagram/AmeliaHamlin

An insider opened up to E! News about Scott and Amelia’s romance: "[He’s] having a good time. He's getting to know Amelia and enjoying her company. They are spending a lot of time together but it's nothing serious. He's having fun with it."

Scott is believed to have met the 19-year-old through her mum, Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna, who happens to be a close friend of Kris Jenner.

Getty

A source told The Sun: “Lisa isn’t going to acknowledge this publicly for now because she’s still trying to wrap her head around it and thinks this is a phase. But when she does speak about it, she’ll keep her cool, but really, she’s worried. That’s her youngest kid.”

Scott’s three-year relationship with ex Sofia Richie is said to have ended in August. According to Entertainment Tonight, their romance hit a dead end when Sofia realised she wasn’t ready to become a stepmum to Scott’s children.

Getty

This comes amid reports that Sofia has unfollowed Amelia on social media, with a source telling MailOnline: “She feels betrayed that Amelia is now dating Scott as they were family friends."

Do you think Scott and Amelia are good together?

Latest News

Love Island’s Maura Higgins And Chris Taylor Finally Confirm Their Relationship
How Kourtney Kardashian Reportedly Feels About Scott Disick Dating 19-Year-Old Amelia Hamlin
Scott Disick Addresses The DM He Sent Love Island’s Megan Barton-Hanson About Eyal Booker
Rihanna attends Rihanna&#039;s 4th Annual Diamond Ball benefitting The Clara Lionel Foundation at Cipriani Wall Street on September 13, 2018 in New York City
The Truth Behind Rumours Rihanna Is Set To Join The Black Panther 2 Cast
Addison Rae And Bryce Hall Reveal Who Said “I Love You” First In Their Relationship
Zara McDermott And Sam Thompson Are ‘Back Together’ Following Her Cheating Scandal
Madison Beer Addresses “Bullying” Comments Accusing Her Of Copying Ariana Grande
Charli D’Amelio Breaks Down Over Death Threats As James Charles And Bryce Hall Offer Support
Dixie D’Amelio Speaks Out After She And Charli Were Criticised For Being “Rude” To Their Chef
MTV PUSH UK &amp; IRE 2021
Meet Our MTV PUSH UK & IRE 2021 Shortlist...
Zendaya Opens Up About Black Representation In Hollywood: “We’re On A Really Good Path”
Get To Know Dylan Fraser
Get To Know: Dylan Fraser
Hailey Bieber Talks Jealousy And Arguments In Her Marriage To Justin Bieber
Harry Styles Once Dogsat For The Crown’s Emma Corrin And It Could've Gone Better
Harry Styles Receives Support Online After Candace Owens Criticised Him For Wearing A Dress
Addison Rae Shares The First Images From The Set Of Her Upcoming Movie He’s All That
Billie Eilish Shares Behind-The-Scenes Footage Of Her Therefore I Am Music Video
Dixie D’Amelio Shuts Down Claims She And Noah Beck Crave Attention In Public
Demi Lovato Reveals She’s Taken Up Photography During Coronavirus Lockdown
Kendall Jenner Opens Up About Overcoming Her “Brutal” Struggle With Acne

More From Scott Disick

How Kourtney Kardashian Reportedly Feels About Scott Disick Dating 19-Year-Old Amelia Hamlin
Sofia Richie Celebrates Her 22nd Birthday With Friends Amid Scott Disick Split Rumours
Did Kourtney Kardashian Shade Scott Disick Amid Sofia Richie Reunion Rumours?
Kourtney Kardashian Reportedly Played A Role In Scott Disick And Sofia Richie’s Split
The Reason Why Fans Think Sofia Richie And Scott Disick Might Have Broken Up
Scott Disick Just Bought Sofia Richie The Most Extravagant 21st Birthday Present
Kourtney Kardashian Has A Theory That She And Scott Disick Are Soulmates
Sofia Richie Had The Best Response When A Troll Told Her To Split With Scott Disick
Sofia Richie Reveals Whether She’ll Star On Keeping Up With The Kardashians
Sofia Richie And Scott Disick Would ‘Rather Have A Baby Than An Engagement’
The Kardashians Apparently Think Sofia Richie Is A ‘Great Influence’ On Scott Disick
Sofia Richie Gushes About Scott Disick Relationship For The First Time

Trending Articles

How Kourtney Kardashian Reportedly Feels About Scott Disick Dating 19-Year-Old Amelia Hamlin
Love Island’s Maura Higgins And Chris Taylor Finally Confirm Their Relationship
Addison Rae And Bryce Hall Reveal Who Said “I Love You” First In Their Relationship
21 Types Of People You'll Find In Every Friendship Group
10 Things Your Heartbroken Friend Needs To Hear
18 Most Naked Of Naked Moments To Have Ever Hit Geordie Shore
Celebrity
10 Celebrities Who Have Some Seriously Kinky Sex Likes In The Bedroom
Scott Disick Addresses The DM He Sent Love Island’s Megan Barton-Hanson About Eyal Booker
Charli D’Amelio Breaks Down Over Death Threats As James Charles And Bryce Hall Offer Support
MTV PUSH UK &amp; IRE 2021
Meet Our MTV PUSH UK & IRE 2021 Shortlist...
Rihanna attends Rihanna&#039;s 4th Annual Diamond Ball benefitting The Clara Lionel Foundation at Cipriani Wall Street on September 13, 2018 in New York City
The Truth Behind Rumours Rihanna Is Set To Join The Black Panther 2 Cast