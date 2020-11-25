How Kourtney Kardashian Reportedly Feels About Scott Disick Dating 19-Year-Old Amelia Hamlin

Kourtney Kardashian reportedly has “no issue” with Scott Disick dating Amelia Hamlin as she believes he’s a “more responsible parent” when he’s in a relationship.

According to TMZ, she’s pleased with how Scott is currently parenting their three children; 10-year-old Mason, five-year-old Reign, and eight-year-old Penelope.

Instagram/AmeliaHamlin

An insider opened up to E! News about Scott and Amelia’s romance: "[He’s] having a good time. He's getting to know Amelia and enjoying her company. They are spending a lot of time together but it's nothing serious. He's having fun with it."

Scott is believed to have met the 19-year-old through her mum, Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna, who happens to be a close friend of Kris Jenner.

Getty

A source told The Sun: “Lisa isn’t going to acknowledge this publicly for now because she’s still trying to wrap her head around it and thinks this is a phase. But when she does speak about it, she’ll keep her cool, but really, she’s worried. That’s her youngest kid.”

Scott’s three-year relationship with ex Sofia Richie is said to have ended in August. According to Entertainment Tonight, their romance hit a dead end when Sofia realised she wasn’t ready to become a stepmum to Scott’s children.

Getty

This comes amid reports that Sofia has unfollowed Amelia on social media, with a source telling MailOnline: “She feels betrayed that Amelia is now dating Scott as they were family friends."

Do you think Scott and Amelia are good together?