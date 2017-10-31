Scott Disick Admits He Only Hung Out With Bella Thorne To Make Kourney Kardsahian Jealous

We've all finally had a bit of clarification about what was actually going down between Bella Thorne and Scott Disick over the Summer and it turns out the whole situation was a big fat nothing.

The rumours that these two were dating kicked off after the pair were spotted at Cannes Film Festival back in May. A few more meetings on the DL solidified their status as a potential celeb couple.

But a recent episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians revealed that Bella was actually telling the truth when she described their friendship as being "legit nothing."

While on the phone to Kendall Jenner, sister Kim Kardashian blasted Scott's decision to rock up to LAX alongside Bella as "desperate" and "not a good look." Ouch.

Opening up about the situation, Kendall then recalled the moment Scott told her that he was only hanging out with the 20-year-old to make Kourtney "mad."

This follows Bella's claim that the pair were “never involved sexually," which does seem to stack up with Scott's revelation about having a motive for their friendship.

All in all, it looks like Scott managed to fool the entire world into thinking he and Bella were an item, when the reality was actually the complete opposite. Consider us fooled.

