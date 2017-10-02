Scott Disick And Sofia Richie Prove Their Relationship Is Here To Stay With Cute Pic

Scott Disick and Sofia Richie may have been dating for a few months now, but it meant nothing to 2017 unless it was all over Instagram.

Which is exactly why the couple decided to make the bold (okay not that bold but bear with us) decision to share a really quite cute couple snap on Insta earlier this week, meaning it is ON. Their relationship, that is.

Opting to use Sofia’s page to tell the world that they’re a thing, the pair are seen with their arms around each other as they continue to enjoy their never-ending vacation.

And yes, while they have both featured on each others Insta stories, this is totally different because it lasts FOREVER. Well, unless they just delete it.

This comes after a source recently told People that the pair are ‘inseparable’ after spending basically all of their time together.

"Since returning to L.A., Scott and Sofia are inseparable. They are spending every day together. Sofia seems smitten," the source said.

"It's obvious that she looks up to Scott. She constantly giggles around him. They are very flirty." They added, "Scott takes care of her, opens the car door and pays for everything."

Fine, we’ll stop shipping Kourtney and Scott if we have to.