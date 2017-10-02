Scott Disick

Scott Disick And Sofia Richie Prove Their Relationship Is Here To Stay With Cute Pic

We thought the day would never come.

Tuesday, October 3, 2017 - 09:14

Scott Disick and Sofia Richie may have been dating for a few months now, but it meant nothing to 2017 unless it was all over Instagram.

Which is exactly why the couple decided to make the bold (okay not that bold but bear with us) decision to share a really quite cute couple snap on Insta earlier this week, meaning it is ON. Their relationship, that is.

Watch! All of the latest celeb news you need in your life right now >>>

Opting to use Sofia’s page to tell the world that they’re a thing, the pair are seen with their arms around each other as they continue to enjoy their never-ending vacation.

And yes, while they have both featured on each others Insta stories, this is totally different because it lasts FOREVER. Well, unless they just delete it.

🌱

🌱

A post shared by Sofia Richie (@sofiarichie) on

This comes after a source recently told People that the pair are ‘inseparable’ after spending basically all of their time together.

"Since returning to L.A., Scott and Sofia are inseparable. They are spending every day together. Sofia seems smitten," the source said.

"It's obvious that she looks up to Scott. She constantly giggles around him. They are very flirty." They added, "Scott takes care of her, opens the car door and pays for everything."

Fine, we’ll stop shipping Kourtney and Scott if we have to.

Latest News

Zoella, Caspar Lee And More YouTube Faves Chat HelloWorld In This Exclusive 360° Campervan Interview

Jesy Nelson Takes To Insta To Introduce New Boyf To The World

Demi Lovato's Pre-Disney Debut Single Is On The Internet and It's Insane

Taylor Swift And Harry Styles Fans Are Convinced That They’re About To Reunite

American Rock Singer Tom Petty Dies Aged 66

Scott Disick And Sofia Richie Prove Their Relationship Is Here To Stay With Cute Pic

Celebrities Pay Tribute To The Victims Of The Las Vegas Concert Shooting

SZA Shares Incredible Unreleased 'Love Galore' Verse on Instagram

Justin Bieber Stans 'Havana' and Camila Cabello's Reaction Is Priceless

11 Of The Pettiest Fights Reality TV Stars Have EVER Had

The Pussycat Dolls Might Be Reuniting Next Year

Little Mix

Little Mix Are Re-Releasing 'Glory Days' With Brand New Songs

All The Geordie Lasses' Incredible Transformations

The Emotional Hellscape Of Falling In Love With Your Friends Bf/Gf

Just Tattoo Of Us Spoiler Video: Charlotte Dawson Breaks Down As She Sees Her Sentimental New Tattoo For The First Time

Charlotte Crosby Finally Comes Clean About Stephen Bear Engagement Rumours After Being Spotted With A Ring

9 Celebrities You Didn’t Know Were Vegetarian

11 Meals You’ve Definitely Suffered Through If You’re Vegetarian

Justin Bieber's Manager Says His Breakdown Was 'Worse Than People Realised'

Khloe Kardashian's Boyfriend Tristan Thompson May Have Just Dropped A HUGE Hint That She's Pregnant

More From Scott Disick

Scott Disick And Sofia Richie Prove Their Relationship Is Here To Stay With Cute Pic

Scott Disick And Sofia Richie Are Instagram Official After Confirming Their Relationship

Scott Disick And Sofia Richie Spotted Kissing As They Confirm Romance

Scott Disick&#039;s own reality show has been cancelled for being too boring
Celebrity

Scott Disick’s Reality TV Show Has Been Cancelled Before Actually Making It On To TV

Celebrity

Kourtney Kardashian And Scott Disick Are Back On Track So Go Ahead And Breathe That Sigh Of Relief

Celebrity

Bella Thorne Has Her Eye On A Certain Someone And No, It’s Not Scott Disick

Bella Thorne denies her and Scott Disick are sexually involved.
Celebrity

Bella Thorne Explains Her And Scott Disick 'Were Never Involved Sexually'

Bella Thorne and Blackbear go on romantic date night.
Celebrity

Bella Thorne Ditches Scott Disick For Rapper Blackbear On Date Night

Did Scott Disick Just Send Bella Thorne A Huge Bouquet Of Flowers Or What?

Bella Thorne And Scott Disick ‘Have An Understanding’ When It Comes To Their Relationship

It Looks Like Bella Thorne And Scott Disick Might Be Hanging Out Again

Bella Thorne Gets Real About Why Things Between Her And Scott Disick Didn't Work Out

Trending Articles

Sophie Kasaei And Chloe Ferry Display Incredible Weight-loss As Geordie Shore Gets Back To Filming

Charlotte Crosby Finally Comes Clean About Stephen Bear Engagement Rumours After Being Spotted With A Ring

All The Geordie Lasses' Incredible Transformations

Charlotte Crosby Goes To The Dark Side With This Drastic Hair Transformation

Heidi Montag And Spencer Pratt Welcome Baby Boy As They Reveal His Unique Name

Style

Every Single Time Chloe Ferry Proved She Was Queen Of The Crop Top

Just Tattoo Of Us Spoiler Video: Charlotte Dawson Breaks Down As She Sees Her Sentimental New Tattoo For The First Time

This Is Why Sophie Kasaei Doesn’t Think Scotty T Should Get Engaged Yet

Fifty Shades Freed
Movies

Watch Ana Become MRS GREY In The First Teaser Trailer For Fifty Shades Freed

Definitive Proof That Chloe Ferry Didn't Photoshop Her Bum In That Geordie Shore Group Pic

Geordie Shore Spoiler Video: Gaz Beadle And Abbie Holborn Have An Awks Confrontation As He Rates Their Norty Rome Neck On To Her Face

Justin Bieber Stans 'Havana' and Camila Cabello's Reaction Is Priceless