Scott Disick

Scott Disick’s Reality TV Show Has Been Cancelled Before Actually Making It On To TV

Scott Disick won’t be the lord of his own reality TV show after it was too boring for TV

Saturday, August 12, 2017 - 15:55

Nearly every Kardashian has featured in their own reality TV show at some point, but Scott Disick (not technically a Kardashian we know, but he does share three kids with Kourtney Kardashian so he qualifies) isn’t going to be one of them.

Copyright [Getty]

The Lord was given the opportunity to make his own show, but it won’t actually ever make it on to TV because it’s been cut after just the pilot episode. 

“Scott was given £45,000 to shoot a taster of what the show would be. But the final product was so boring and flat, it was shut down immediately,” a source has told The Sun. 

Copyright [Getty]

“The shots were Scott going around houses and doing them up but it was so dull. He doesn’t know enough about renovating to sustain a whole show, let alone a series,” the insider added.

But we all loved Scott on Keeping Up With The Kardashians, right? Well, yeah - but apparently out on his own he’s just dull.

“On Keeping Up With The Kardashians, Scott was popular on screen because he had a minor role and was really funny to watch. But watching just him and his two mates on screen, there was no spark or chemistry.”

And then there was Scott’s infamous partying to add to the mix, “Scott didn’t stop his partying during filming either which left producers worried about the effect it would have on the show,” the source explained. 

We’re a little sad Scott’s show didn’t work out. 

Words: Olivia Cooke

These facts about this year’s CBB housemates are so shocking you gotta to watch….

 

Latest News

Teen Mom UK 2: Check Out These Exciting Spoilers From Episode 4

Scott Disick&#039;s own reality show has been cancelled for being too boring

Scott Disick’s Reality TV Show Has Been Cancelled Before Actually Making It On To TV

Trisha Pastas has walked out of Celebrity Big Brother despite being saved by the public vote

Trisha Paytas Quits The Celebrity Big Brother House After Being Saved From Eviction

Jemma Lucy Brands Paul Danan A ‘Snaky Rat’ After He And Sarah Harding Make Up

Celebrity Big Brother’s Jemma Lucy Brands Paul Danan A ‘Snaky Rat’ After He Makes Up With Sarah Harding

Chantelle Connelly shows off huge new tattoo on Instagram, but it&#039;s just been sprayed on

Geordie Shore’s Chantelle Connelly Transforms Her Look With Incredible Spray-On Tattoos

Vicky Pattison and off to boot camp in Wales for a week and she&#039;s giving up gin!

Vicky Pattison’s Giving Up Gin And Make Up For A Week On Boot Camp Holiday

Holly Hagan is &#039;definitely&#039; up for a Geordie Shore reunion

Holly Hagan Is ‘Definitely’ Up For A Proper Geordie Shore Reunion According to BFF Sophie Kasaei

Calvin Harris 2017

Calvin Harris, Pharrell Williams, Katy Perry and Big Sean Score This Week's UK Number 1 Single

Groove Armada

These Are Groove Armada's Dance Floor Weapons - Listen!

Britney Spears Concert Disrupted By Man Charging Onstage

Louisa Johnson Reveals Dream Hip-Hop Collaboration For Debut Album, Coming "Soon"

New Music Round-Up: Kesha, P!nk, Fifth Harmony and More...

Zedd Announces Collaborations With Sigrid and Khalid

Is Celebrity Big Brother’s Jordan Davies A Sex Addict? Reality Star Reveals All In Brand New Celeb Sex Pod - VIDEO EXCLUSIVE

Inside Kylie Jenner’s 20th Birthday Party, Inappropriate Naked Ice Sculpture Included

Yet Another Love Island Star Could Be Set To Enter I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!

The Sexiest Spoilers From Ex On The Beach Series 7 Episode #9

Becca D&#039;s DEADLY x MTV At Strawberries &amp; Creem Festival 2017

Becca Dudley Grills Shaggy, Wiley & More As She Takes DEADLY To Strawberries & Creem Festival

Zedd Admits He Couldn’t Handle Dating Selena Gomez Because Of All The Attention

Celebrity Big Brother 2017: Vicky Pattison Brands Sam Thompson An 'Entitled Little Rat'

More From Scott Disick

Scott Disick&#039;s own reality show has been cancelled for being too boring
Celebrity

Scott Disick’s Reality TV Show Has Been Cancelled Before Actually Making It On To TV

Celebrity

Kourtney Kardashian And Scott Disick Are Back On Track So Go Ahead And Breathe That Sigh Of Relief

Celebrity

Bella Thorne Has Her Eye On A Certain Someone And No, It’s Not Scott Disick

Bella Thorne denies her and Scott Disick are sexually involved.
Celebrity

Bella Thorne Explains Her And Scott Disick 'Were Never Involved Sexually'

Bella Thorne and Blackbear go on romantic date night.
Celebrity

Bella Thorne Ditches Scott Disick For Rapper Blackbear On Date Night

Did Scott Disick Just Send Bella Thorne A Huge Bouquet Of Flowers Or What?

Bella Thorne And Scott Disick ‘Have An Understanding’ When It Comes To Their Relationship

It Looks Like Bella Thorne And Scott Disick Might Be Hanging Out Again

Bella Thorne Gets Real About Why Things Between Her And Scott Disick Didn't Work Out

Celebrity

Sofia Richie Denies Romance With Scott Disick After They Get Flirty In Cannes

Celebrity

Scott Disick Has Already Ditched Bella Thorne As He’s Spotted Getting His PDA On With Former Flame

Celebrity

Scott Disick And Bella Thorne Get Their PDA On As They Hang Out In Cannes Next To Kourtney Kardashian And Her New Boyf

Trending Articles

TV Shows

Ex On The Beach Spoiler Video: Twin Sisters Che And Leonie McSorley Go Head-To-Head In A Savage Fight Over The New Ex Arrival

TV Shows

New Ex On The Beach Hunk David Hawley Reveals X-Rated Sexy Secrets Following Jemma Lucy Romance - EXCLUSIVE

Chantelle Connelly shows off huge new tattoo on Instagram, but it&#039;s just been sprayed on
Celebrity

Geordie Shore’s Chantelle Connelly Transforms Her Look With Incredible Spray-On Tattoos

Celebrity

Sophie Kasaei Opens Up About The Shocking Extent Of Her Hair Loss

Celebrity

Celebrity Big Brother 2017: Vicky Pattison Brands Sam Thompson An 'Entitled Little Rat'

TV Shows

9 Celebrity Children Who Look EXACTLY Like Their Mums

Celebrity

Chantelle Connelly On The Truth Behind Her Split From 'Evil Bitch' Jemma Lucy

Holly Hagan is &#039;definitely&#039; up for a Geordie Shore reunion
Celebrity

Holly Hagan Is ‘Definitely’ Up For A Proper Geordie Shore Reunion According to BFF Sophie Kasaei

TV Shows

The Sexiest Spoilers From Ex On The Beach Series 7 Episode #9

Celebrity

Marty McKenna Chips In On Jemma Lucy And Sarah Harding's Celebrity Big Brother Feud

TV Shows

Ex On The Beach's Leonie McSorley Hits Back At Nasty Trolls Over Skin Condition On The Show: 'I'm Not Perfect'

Celebrity

Teen Mom UK’s Mia Boardman Defends Relationship With Manley Geddes After Fans Say She ‘Deserves Better’