Scott Disick’s Reality TV Show Has Been Cancelled Before Actually Making It On To TV

Nearly every Kardashian has featured in their own reality TV show at some point, but Scott Disick (not technically a Kardashian we know, but he does share three kids with Kourtney Kardashian so he qualifies) isn’t going to be one of them.

Copyright [Getty]

The Lord was given the opportunity to make his own show, but it won’t actually ever make it on to TV because it’s been cut after just the pilot episode.

“Scott was given £45,000 to shoot a taster of what the show would be. But the final product was so boring and flat, it was shut down immediately,” a source has told The Sun.

Copyright [Getty]

“The shots were Scott going around houses and doing them up but it was so dull. He doesn’t know enough about renovating to sustain a whole show, let alone a series,” the insider added.

But we all loved Scott on Keeping Up With The Kardashians, right? Well, yeah - but apparently out on his own he’s just dull.

“On Keeping Up With The Kardashians, Scott was popular on screen because he had a minor role and was really funny to watch. But watching just him and his two mates on screen, there was no spark or chemistry.”

And then there was Scott’s infamous partying to add to the mix, “Scott didn’t stop his partying during filming either which left producers worried about the effect it would have on the show,” the source explained.

We’re a little sad Scott’s show didn’t work out.

Words: Olivia Cooke

These facts about this year’s CBB housemates are so shocking you gotta to watch….