Sofia Richie And Scott Disick Would ‘Rather Have A Baby Than An Engagement’

Scott Disick and Sofia Richie have been dating for a solid two years now and it sounds like the pair are on the same page about what the future holds for them.

Even though there’s been ~some~ speculation about an imminent proposal, it’s now been revealed that the couple are less focused on buying a fancy ring and more interested in expanding the size of their family.

According to an insider who spoke to Us Weekly, nobody would be hugely surprised if the 20-year-old decided to have a baby with Scott: “It’s more likely that she gets pregnant before they get engaged,” the source said.

It’s already clear that Sofia has been welcomed into the Kardashian-Jenner fold after she joined the gang on their family holiday in Aspen aswell as the beach break they all took together before Christmas.

For now, the couple have their hands full with Scott and Kourtney Kardashian’s children; Reign, Penelope, and Mason: “Sofia spends time with Scott’s kids and she even has a relationship with his ex, [Kourtney Kardashian].”

While Sofia knows that she and the KUWTK star will “never be best friends,” an insider who spoke to the same publication in December said the pair have reached a nice “understanding” of each other and are on good terms for the sake of the children.

Just last week, Kourtney told Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live that she’d respond with a simple “Congratulations” if Scott ever did decide to get down on one knee and ask Sofia to be his wife.