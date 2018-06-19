Scott Disick

Sofia Richie Is 'Living With Scott Disick Again' Following Break-Up Reports

So the rumours may not have been entirely accurate.

Tuesday, June 19, 2018 - 10:34

Despite multiple sources claiming otherwise, it looks like Scott Disick and Sofia Richie have properly risen from the dead to give their relationship another chance.

Keeping Up With The Kardashians fans were left scratching their heads when rumours first broke that the model had moved out of her boyfriend’s house only for him to immediately be pictured flirting with another woman. 

Let's get checking out a bunch of celebrities who decided to get back with an ex... 

At the time, TMZ reported that the 35-year-old made no secret of his single status at a listening party for Kanye West’s new album in Wyoming. Images of him getting close with a mystery guest at the event were said to have “disappointed” Sofia. 

A separate source claimed that the 20-year-old “wouldn’t talk to Scott for a couple of days” following the incident before adding that the pair eventually “hashed it out and smoothed things over like everyone expected.”

Getty

In true celebrity style, neither Scott or Sofia made any public comment about their rumoured split and were even spotted grabbing lunch at Nobu (seriously) while the speculation about their relationship hit fever pitch.

It now looks like they’ve worked through whatever rough patch they were going through, with People reporting that the pair are living together again and are determined to give their romance another chance. 

Getty

“Sofia again lives with him. Everything seems good now. It’s back to normal,” the source said. 

File this one under minor blip.

Sofia Richie Is 'Living With Scott Disick Again' Following Break-Up Reports
