The Reason Why Fans Think Sofia Richie And Scott Disick Might Have Broken Up

Fans think Sofia Richie and Scott Disick might’ve broken up after she’s been spotted hanging out with another guy.

TMZ published images of her in the company of a mystery man, with the publication claiming that she’s been staying with this person “day after day after day” at a property in Malibu.

Even though there’s no official indication that Sofia and Scott have separated, some people are jumping to conclusions about her friendship with this new man. One person reacted: “I really hope that’s not true, I finally was shipping those two.”

Earlier this month, Scott checked into a rehab facility for a short time before leaving due to a violation of his privacy. His rep released a statement saying that he was still dealing with grief after the loss of his parents in 2013 and 2014.

Getty

An insider recently told E! News that his relationship with Sofia is actually stronger than ever: “They have been through a lot together and Sofia has seen Scott go through very rough patches with his mental state over the years.

“She was very proud of him when he agreed to get help and expressed that she would be there for him through every step of the way…. They have a solid relationship and Sofia wouldn’t walk away from him when he is in a vulnerable state like this.”

With no comment from Scott or Sofia on the break-up rumours, we’re going to assume that this new guy is nothing more than a close friend.