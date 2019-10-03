Scott Disick

The Reason Why Fans Think Sofia Richie And Scott Disick Might Have Broken Up

People are assuming the worst

Tuesday, May 19, 2020 - 09:47

Fans think Sofia Richie and Scott Disick might’ve broken up after she’s been spotted hanging out with another guy.

TMZ published images of her in the company of a mystery man, with the publication claiming that she’s been staying with this person “day after day after day” at a property in Malibu.

Thursday’s are... exciting
View this post on Instagram

Thursday’s are... exciting

A post shared by Sofia Richie (@sofiarichie) on

Even though there’s no official indication that Sofia and Scott have separated, some people are jumping to conclusions about her friendship with this new man. One person reacted: “I really hope that’s not true, I finally was shipping those two.”

Earlier this month, Scott checked into a rehab facility for a short time before leaving due to a violation of his privacy. His rep released a statement saying that he was still dealing with grief after the loss of his parents in 2013 and 2014.

Getty

An insider recently told E! News that his relationship with Sofia is actually stronger than ever: “They have been through a lot together and Sofia has seen Scott go through very rough patches with his mental state over the years.

“She was very proud of him when he agreed to get help and expressed that she would be there for him through every step of the way…. They have a solid relationship and Sofia wouldn’t walk away from him when he is in a vulnerable state like this.”

ello govna
View this post on Instagram

ello govna

A post shared by Scott Disick (@letthelordbewithyou) on

With no comment from Scott or Sofia on the break-up rumours, we’re going to assume that this new guy is nothing more than a close friend.

Latest News

Love Island’s Molly-Mae Hague Reveals Why She’s Told Tommy Fury Not To Propose
The Reason Why Fans Think Sofia Richie And Scott Disick Might Have Broken Up
Love Island’s Camilla Thurlow And Jamie Jewitt Are Expecting A Baby
Justin Bieber Wishes He’d Stayed Celibate Before Marrying Hailey Baldwin
Kendall Jenner Seemingly Breaks Lockdown Rules To Visit Kylie Jenner’s Mansion
Khloe Kardashian And Tristan Thompson Threaten Legal Action After Paternity Claim
MTV Asks Madison Beer
Get Your Fan Questions In For Madison Beer
Love Island’s Finley Tapp Opens Up About His Plans To Marry Paige Turley
Justin Bieber Opens Up About How Cystic Acne Damaged His Self-Confidence
Get To Know Eric IV
Get To Know: Eric IV
Charli And Dixie D’Amelio Have Officially Left The TikTok Hype House
Fans Are Praising Kylie Jenner For Showing Off Her Stretch Marks Online
MTV Asks Craig David
Get Your Fan Questions In For Craig David!
Joe Jonas Reveals Who He And Sophie Turner Forgot To Invite To Their Wedding
David Dobrik Has The Final Word On Rumours He’s Dating Natalie Mariduena
Hailey Bieber Opens Up About Fans Comparing Her To Selena Gomez
Khloe Kardashian Is Accused Of Being ‘Insensitive’ For A Toilet Paper Prank
Fans Think Zayn Malik Is Dropping Clues That He’s Engaged To Gigi Hadid
Cara Delevingne And Ashley Benson Have ‘Split’ After Two Years Together
Liam Gallagher: MTV Unplugged
Liam Gallagher Announces New Release Date Of MTV Unplugged Live Album

More From Scott Disick

The Reason Why Fans Think Sofia Richie And Scott Disick Might Have Broken Up
Scott Disick Just Bought Sofia Richie The Most Extravagant 21st Birthday Present
Kourtney Kardashian Has A Theory That She And Scott Disick Are Soulmates
Sofia Richie Had The Best Response When A Troll Told Her To Split With Scott Disick
Sofia Richie Reveals Whether She’ll Star On Keeping Up With The Kardashians
Sofia Richie And Scott Disick Would ‘Rather Have A Baby Than An Engagement’
The Kardashians Apparently Think Sofia Richie Is A ‘Great Influence’ On Scott Disick
Sofia Richie Gushes About Scott Disick Relationship For The First Time
Halsey, G-Eazy, Gigi Hadid, Zayn Malik, Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake
7 Celeb Couples Whose 'Breakups' Were Over Before They Even Began: Including Zayn Malik And Gigi Hadid
Khloe Kardashian Hints She Wants Scott Disick And Kourtney Kardashian To Get Back Together
Sofia Richie Is 'Living With Scott Disick Again' Following Break-Up Reports
Scott Disick And Sofia Richie Have 'Split' Amid Rumours That He Cheated On Her

Trending Articles

Love Island’s Molly-Mae Hague Reveals Why She’s Told Tommy Fury Not To Propose
The Reason Why Fans Think Sofia Richie And Scott Disick Might Have Broken Up
Justin Bieber Wishes He’d Stayed Celibate Before Marrying Hailey Baldwin
21 Types Of People You'll Find In Every Friendship Group
10 Things Your Heartbroken Friend Needs To Hear
Celebrity
10 Celebrities Who Have Some Seriously Kinky Sex Likes In The Bedroom
Love Island’s Camilla Thurlow And Jamie Jewitt Are Expecting A Baby
Life
What Can Masturbation Do To Your Mental Health?
Kendall Jenner Seemingly Breaks Lockdown Rules To Visit Kylie Jenner’s Mansion
Jake Paul Goes Fully Naked Online As Tana Mongeau Jokes About Filming A Sex Tape
Charli And Dixie D’Amelio Have Officially Left The TikTok Hype House
Rihanna laughing.
8 Celebs Who've Got Real About STIs