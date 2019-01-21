Scott Timlin

Chloe Elizabeth Reveals Just How Happy She Is With Scotty T As She Shares Surgery Results

Geordie Shore lad Scotty T's bae took to Instagram to answer questions from her fans.

Monday, January 21, 2019 - 17:26

Instagram influencer and makeup artist Chloe Elizabeth has revealed just how happy she is with her new lad, Geordie Shore star Scotty T.

The babe let her followers fire questions at her, also revealing her surgery journey after undergoing a Brazilian butt lift and breast surgery to help lift her confidence.

Play the video to see Chloe's hottest Insta snaps...

Replying to a fan who wanted to know when she'll be dumping Scott and letting them take her out, she let them know that won't be happening any time in the foreseeable future. 

"I'm too happy with ma man to even be thinking am ever gonna be single again [sic]," she replied.

Instagram/scottgshore

Which means Scotty and Chloe are in it for the long-haul people.

Another fan asked Chloe: "What surgery did you have done and do you have any before & afters?" 

Chloe then linked the fan to her previous post from summer 2018, detailing her Brazilian Butt Lift results.

Instagram/cchloelizabethh

"So my before and after results have been so so so requested so as much as im embarrassed by my before I want to show how amazing my results have been! I completely understand I was never the ‘fat’ but I was unhappy. I lost all my shape and I was so uncomfortable having my body on show," she wrote in June.

The lass added: "I used to constantly edit my waist on photos as I was so unconfident. I reached out to @comfortzonesurgeryofficial to discuss if I’d be able to achieve my goals and they told me it was possible!"

Instagram/cchloelizabethh

She revealed she had a BBL and breast surgery, which has left her feeling more confident.

Chloe did make a point of saying she doesn't encourage others to have surgery, and is simply documenting her own journey.

"P.S. im not trying to make anyone feel the need to get surgery, you are all beautiful! I just want to make people aware it’s very important you choose a company which have amazing results and care)," she wrote.

Instagram/cchloelizabethh

While surgery is not for everyone, it's admirable that Chloe has been open and honest about hers, and has been careful to encourage everyone to look into it properly.

To learn more about the risks of plastic surgery, check out what the NHS had to say.

