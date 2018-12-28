Scott Timlin

Did Scotty T Just Show Off His New Bae On Instagram?

The Geordie Shore lad was in 'Paradise' with a gal.

Friday, December 28, 2018 - 13:36

We all know that Geordie Shore star Scotty T is a celebrated bucking squad alumni, but now it seems he's taken a massive step and shown a special someone off on his Instagram.

The lad took to Instagram stories on Thursday night to reveal he's in 'Paradise' alongside a snap of a brunette gal in bed.

Play the video to see Marnie Simpson and Casey Johnson argue over who's better in bed...

Scotty shared the cosy photo late on Thursday, with the lass in the snap laying on the bed in a t-shirt and knickers while acknowledging the camera with a cheeky middle finger.

"Paradise," he wrote alongside a blue love heart. Cayuuute.

Instagram/ScottyGShore

In the past, the lad has been reluctant to go public with his partners, and he opened up about a 'toxic relationship' earlier this year.

Speaking to Star! Magazine in May, Scotty revealed that he was single at the time: "I was in a relationship and I loved her, but it got toxic and my head went a bit," he revealed.

"Normally when I break up with a girl I go wild, but this time I've been focusing on work and staying in and chilling out instead. I've got a really busy summer, but I've been speaking to a couple of people," he added.

Instagram/ScottyGShore

Well, summer is well and truly over now and we're wondering if the lad has decided he wants to settle down in time for the New Year.

Can this cute lassy tame Scotty? Let us know in a tweet @MTVUK.

Latest News

Vanessa hudgens and Zac Efron
Where Are 2009's Cutest Couples Now? Including Miley Cyrus And Liam Hemsworth
Scotty T Shares snap of new girlfriend on Instagram
Did Scotty T Just Show Off His New Bae On Instagram?
Geordie Shore&#039;s Marnie Simpson and Chloe Ferry in Newcastle
Charlotte Crosby Hilariously Questions This Picture Of Marnie Simpson And Chloe Ferry
Sophie Kasaei at Christmas
Sophie Kasaei Bravely Lets Fans Decide Her Fate From Now Until The New Year
Olivia Buckland And Alex Bowen Talk 2019 Baby Plans
Marnie Simpson and Casey Johnson skinny dip
Marnie Simpson And Casey Johnson Play Hilarious Game Of Mr And Mrs
Vicky Pattison and Paul Burns
Vicky Pattison Pays Touching Tribute To Late Best Friend Paul Burns
Zahida Allen and Abbie Holborn
Abbie Holborn And Zahida Allen Wear World's Most Extra Rave Outfits
Chloe Ferry, Marnie Simpson And Sophie Kasaei Reunite For Wild Boxing Day Party
duracell battery quiz
How Long Can You Last With a Low Battery?
Charlotte Crosby
Charlotte Crosby Is Considering A Major Life Change In 2019
Geordie Shore’s Sophie Kasaei Puts Her Toned Bum On Display In This Peachy Bikini Shot
Miley Cyrus Sent Ariana Grande The Cutest Text After Her Split From Pete Davidson
Vicky Pattison Proves The LBD Is History In This Knockout Lime Green Dress
Marnie Simpson Removes Her “Smile Lines” And She’s Thrilled With The Results
Cardi B performing at the Electric Holiday festival in San Juan, Puerto Rico in December 2018
Cardi B and Offset 'Very Much A Couple' As They Reunite In Puerto Rico
Charlotte Crosby and Josh Ritchie in Dubai in December 2018
Charlotte Crosby's Christmas Vacay to Dubai Is Everything We Needed
Sam Gowland
Fans Can't Get Over How Hot Sam Gowland's Mum Is
Animal Crossing
6 Of The Best Games To Make You Feel Christmassy Feels
Geordie Shore: Everything You Need To Know About Series 18

More From Scott Timlin

Scotty T Shares snap of new girlfriend on Instagram
Did Scotty T Just Show Off His New Bae On Instagram?
Gary Beadle, Aaron Chalmers and Scotty T
Gaz Beadle, Aaron Chalmers And Scotty T Reminiscing About Geordie Shore Is The Sweetest Thing
Scotty T
Scotty T Unveils Questionable New Tattoo After Losing A Bet To Charlotte Crosby
Scotty T
Scotty T Nearly Choked "To Death" In Terrifying CBB Moment
Scotty T Admits To Once Kissing Ellie Goulding
Scotty T Has Returned To Geordie Shore So Let's Relive His Classic Turbo Moments
Geordie Shore&#039;s Scotty T Dates TOWIE&#039;s Chloe Sims
Scotty T Gushes About His Date With TOWIE's Chloe Sims
Geordie Shore lad Scotty T tries out trans and drag practice tucking
Geordie Shore's Scotty T Strips Naked To Show Off His Tucking Skills
Geordie Shore&#039;s Scotty T reveals massive bulge in where&#039;s wally costume
Geordie Shore's Scotty T Utterly Shocks Fans With His Huge 'Turbo' Bulge In Skintight Costume
Charlotte Crosby Reveals The Nation’s Favourite Geordie Shore Duo And You Might Be Surprised
Geordie Shore and Just Tattoo Of Us star Scotty Timlin goes totally naked in mirror selfie
Scotty T Comes Dangerously Close To Revealing His Package In Completely Naked Selfie
Geordie Shore and Just Tattoo Of Us Star Scotty T Goes topless and his abs are insane.
Geordie Shore's Scotty T's Bod Drive Fans ABSolutely Wild In Topless Snap

Trending Articles

Geordie Shore&#039;s Marnie Simpson and Chloe Ferry in Newcastle
Charlotte Crosby Hilariously Questions This Picture Of Marnie Simpson And Chloe Ferry
Zahida Allen and Abbie Holborn
Abbie Holborn And Zahida Allen Wear World's Most Extra Rave Outfits
Scotty T Shares snap of new girlfriend on Instagram
Did Scotty T Just Show Off His New Bae On Instagram?
Charlotte Crosby
Charlotte Crosby Is Considering A Major Life Change In 2019
Chloe Ferry, Marnie Simpson And Sophie Kasaei Reunite For Wild Boxing Day Party
Vicky Pattison and Paul Burns
Vicky Pattison Pays Touching Tribute To Late Best Friend Paul Burns
Marnie Simpson and Casey Johnson skinny dip
Marnie Simpson And Casey Johnson Play Hilarious Game Of Mr And Mrs
Olivia Buckland And Alex Bowen Talk 2019 Baby Plans
Sophie Kasaei at Christmas
Sophie Kasaei Bravely Lets Fans Decide Her Fate From Now Until The New Year
Vanessa hudgens and Zac Efron
Where Are 2009's Cutest Couples Now? Including Miley Cyrus And Liam Hemsworth
The Girl On The Train
Movies
The Girl On The Train Cast Reveal The Secrets Behind THAT Steamy Sex Scene
balloon-animals
Life
Record-Breaking Sex: 10 Sex Records That Will Make You Think WTF