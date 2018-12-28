Did Scotty T Just Show Off His New Bae On Instagram?

We all know that Geordie Shore star Scotty T is a celebrated bucking squad alumni, but now it seems he's taken a massive step and shown a special someone off on his Instagram.

The lad took to Instagram stories on Thursday night to reveal he's in 'Paradise' alongside a snap of a brunette gal in bed.

Scotty shared the cosy photo late on Thursday, with the lass in the snap laying on the bed in a t-shirt and knickers while acknowledging the camera with a cheeky middle finger.

"Paradise," he wrote alongside a blue love heart. Cayuuute.

In the past, the lad has been reluctant to go public with his partners, and he opened up about a 'toxic relationship' earlier this year.

Speaking to Star! Magazine in May, Scotty revealed that he was single at the time: "I was in a relationship and I loved her, but it got toxic and my head went a bit," he revealed.

"Normally when I break up with a girl I go wild, but this time I've been focusing on work and staying in and chilling out instead. I've got a really busy summer, but I've been speaking to a couple of people," he added.

Well, summer is well and truly over now and we're wondering if the lad has decided he wants to settle down in time for the New Year.

