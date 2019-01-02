Geordie Shore's Scotty T Goes Instagram Official With Girlfriend Chloe Elizabeth Wilson

Geordie Shore star Scotty T is starting the New Year by letting everyone know that he is well and truly spoken for.

The lad introduced the world to his bae, makeup artist and Instagram influencer, Chloe Elizabeth Wilson.

Chloe already has quite the name for herself with an impressive 273k followers on Insta and her own eyeshadow palette collaboration with makeup brand Hebe Cosmetics.

Both Chloe and Scott ended 2018 by making their relationship official with a mirror pic.

"My human 🖤," the Geordie babe captioned the pic.

Meanwhile, Scotty wrote: "Selfies and snouts!! 🔥💙."

Smoking is bad kids, but we're so here for the love.

Clearly, Scotty has found himself a total worldie, and Chloe feels the same: "Me bf just sent me a photo of him all ready to go out and I genuinely can't believe I managed to pull myself an absolute 20/10. Wow go me 😍," she wrote on Twitter.

Scotty's upload comes after last week he shared a pic of Chloe in bed alongside the caption: "Paradise 💙."

So it looks like Turbo T and his 4ft 10 lass are ready to let the world know they're a couple.

It's not clear when they got together, but Scotty dropped a fair few comments on her Insta pics throughout December, mainly conveying his thoughts through emojis.

"💦💦💦💦💦😁," he commented on one snap, to which Chloe replied: "so romantic x."

And he dropped plenty of hearts and a few side eye emojis on more of her fire 'gram pics.

2019 is already looking mint for these two radgies <3.