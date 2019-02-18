Scott Timlin

Scotty T And Chloe Elizabeth Wilson Split: 'Sometimes You Just Can't Be Good Enough'

It looks like the Geordie Shore star and his MUA bae have parted ways.

Monday, February 18, 2019 - 09:50

It seems that Geordie Shore star Scotty T and Chloe Elizabeth Wilson have decided to part ways less than two months after going Instagram official.

Makeup Artist Chloe Elizabeth confirmed the split on her story on Sunday, revealing that she hopes to find the right lad for her one day.

Play the video to see Chloe's hottest snaps...

While Scott is yet to confirm the split himself, Chloe hinted that he may not have been faithful to her.

A fan asked her: "What's happened with you and Scott," to which she replied: "Just gonna leave this here."

Instagram/cchloelizabethh

Chloe then dropped in a screenshot of a picture that appears to show Scotty from afar with a person's arm around his neck, alongside the caption: "Scotty T Cheating."

It's difficult to tell what's going on in the snap, and there's no evidence to suggest Scotty was cheating on Chloe at that moment.

Instagram/scottgshore

Regardless, Chloe confirmed the end of the relationship in a further Instagram story.

"Thank u for all the messages, what's happened has happened, sometimes you just can't be good enough for someone but it's not the end of the world," she wrote.

"I'm sure I'll find my human one day," she added.

Instagram/cchloelizabethh

We have no doubt that the mega babe will have a queue of lads waiting for her, and she'll 100% find the right human for her in the future.

We wish them both all the best in moving on from the relationship.

Watch The Charlotte Show Wednesdays at 9pm on MTV or catch up on the latest episode on the MTV Play app, download for 30-day free trial on the App Store or Playstore now.

 

 

 

Latest News

Monkeykraft
10 Video Games To Download That Are Perfect For Playing on The Loo
Monsta X Have Made A Comeback With The Music Video For ‘Alligator’
The 3 Online Workout Programmes Everyone Needs In Their Lives
Ariana Grande’s ‘thank u, next’ Debuts As Biggest Streaming Week Ever For A Pop Album
Everything You Need To Know Before Running A Marathon
MTV Push Live At Tape London
Apply For Guest List For MTV PUSH Live At Tape London!
Gaz Beadle shirtless selfie
Fans Thirst Over Gaz Beadle's Abs In Shirtless Selfie
the-twisted-tree
Ghosts, Legends And Darkness With Author Of The Twisted Tree Rachel Burge
Sofia Richie Reveals Whether She’ll Star On Keeping Up With The Kardashians
Teen Mom UK Spoiler: Megan Salmon-Ferrari Is Fuming With Dylan Siggers After She Finds Out He’s Been With Ree-Ane Again
Shawn Mendes Breaks The Internet With Thirst Trap Calvin Klein Campaign
Scotty T and his girlfriend split
Scotty T And Chloe Elizabeth Wilson Split: 'Sometimes You Just Can't Be Good Enough'
Lewis Capaldi
Lewis Capaldi Reveals Genius Debut Album Title & New UK Tour Dates
Charlotte Crosby Weighs In On Holly Hagan’s Khloe Kardashian Inspired Hair
Sophie Kasaei Has Officially Found The ‘Best Ever Photo Of Charlotte Crosby’
Singer Katy Perry (L) and actor Orlando Bloom attend the 2017 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Graydon Carter at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 26, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom Reportedly Ready to Start A Family Following $5 Million Engagement
Charlotte Crosby Talks Returning To Geordie Shore As She Says She ‘Regrets F**k All’
Charlotte Crosby Gets Real About Holiday Carbs and It’s Too Relatable
9 Times J-Hope Was The Cutest Member Of BTS
Ariana Grande
Ariana Grande Makes UK Chart History With ‘thank u, next’
Piers Morgan drags Little Mix over &#039;Strip&#039; single teaser.
EXCLUSIVE: Little Mix's 'Think About Us' Directors Bradley & Pablo Talk 'Bad Role Models', Choreography & More

More From Scott Timlin

Scotty T and his girlfriend split
Scotty T And Chloe Elizabeth Wilson Split: 'Sometimes You Just Can't Be Good Enough'
Love Island&#039;s Megan and Wes split and Scotty T offers to be stepdad
Scotty T Reaches Out To Megan Barton-Hanson Following Wes Nelson Split And People Are SHOOK
Scotty T and his girlfriend Chloe Elizabeth
Scotty T Pulled The Ultimate Romantic Gesture For His Girlfriend Chloe Elizabeth
Scotty T&#039;s girlfriend Chloe Elizabeth
Chloe Elizabeth Reveals Just How Happy She Is With Scotty T As She Shares Surgery Results
Geordie Shore and Just Tattoo Of Us star Scotty Timlin goes totally naked in mirror selfie
Scotty T Reportedly Pulled Out Of Adults-Only Panto Last Minute For This Reason
Geordie Shore cast 10 year challenge
Geordie Shore's Marnie Simpson, Scotty T and Vicky Pattison Share Ten Year Challenge Throwbacks
Scotty T Shares snap of new girlfriend on Instagram
Scotty T Serenades New Girlfriend Chloe Elizabeth As They Step Out In Matching Shoes
Scott Timlin
Scotty T's Girlfriend Chloe Elizabeth's Hottest Pics | MTV Celeb
Scotty T girlfriend Chloe Elizabeth
Geordie Shore's Scotty T Goes Instagram Official With Girlfriend Chloe Elizabeth Wilson
Scotty T Shares snap of new girlfriend on Instagram
Did Scotty T Just Show Off His New Bae On Instagram?
Gary Beadle, Aaron Chalmers and Scotty T
Gaz Beadle, Aaron Chalmers And Scotty T Reminiscing About Geordie Shore Is The Sweetest Thing
Scotty T
Scotty T Unveils Questionable New Tattoo After Losing A Bet To Charlotte Crosby

Trending Articles

9 Times J-Hope Was The Cutest Member Of BTS
Teen Mom UK Spoiler: Megan Salmon-Ferrari Is Fuming With Dylan Siggers After She Finds Out He’s Been With Ree-Ane Again
Scotty T and his girlfriend split
Scotty T And Chloe Elizabeth Wilson Split: 'Sometimes You Just Can't Be Good Enough'
Dylan Sprouse Is Offended By Cole Sprouse’s Cute Message For Lili Reinhart
Sophie Kasaei Has Officially Found The ‘Best Ever Photo Of Charlotte Crosby’
Gaz Beadle shirtless selfie
Fans Thirst Over Gaz Beadle's Abs In Shirtless Selfie
Charlotte Crosby Weighs In On Holly Hagan’s Khloe Kardashian Inspired Hair
Hailey Baldwin Reveals The “Scariest” Part Of Being Married To Justin Bieber
Holly Hagan and Jacob Blyth celebrate Valentine&#039;s Day
Holly Hagan's Boyfriend Jacob Blyth Went To The Extreme For Her On Valentine's Day
Sofia Richie Reveals Whether She’ll Star On Keeping Up With The Kardashians
Charlotte Crosby and Josh Ritchie on Valentine&#039;s Day
Charlotte Crosby Poses Topless With Beautiful Flowers From Josh Ritchie
balloon-animals
Life
Record-Breaking Sex: 10 Sex Records That Will Make You Think WTF