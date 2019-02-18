Scotty T And Chloe Elizabeth Wilson Split: 'Sometimes You Just Can't Be Good Enough'

It seems that Geordie Shore star Scotty T and Chloe Elizabeth Wilson have decided to part ways less than two months after going Instagram official.

Makeup Artist Chloe Elizabeth confirmed the split on her story on Sunday, revealing that she hopes to find the right lad for her one day.

While Scott is yet to confirm the split himself, Chloe hinted that he may not have been faithful to her.

A fan asked her: "What's happened with you and Scott," to which she replied: "Just gonna leave this here."

Instagram/cchloelizabethh

Chloe then dropped in a screenshot of a picture that appears to show Scotty from afar with a person's arm around his neck, alongside the caption: "Scotty T Cheating."

It's difficult to tell what's going on in the snap, and there's no evidence to suggest Scotty was cheating on Chloe at that moment.

Instagram/scottgshore

Regardless, Chloe confirmed the end of the relationship in a further Instagram story.

"Thank u for all the messages, what's happened has happened, sometimes you just can't be good enough for someone but it's not the end of the world," she wrote.

"I'm sure I'll find my human one day," she added.

Instagram/cchloelizabethh

We have no doubt that the mega babe will have a queue of lads waiting for her, and she'll 100% find the right human for her in the future.

We wish them both all the best in moving on from the relationship.

