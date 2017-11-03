Scott Timlin

Scotty T Completely Changes Up His Look With This Striking New Haircut

The Geordie Shore lad is unrecognisable after getting his "barnet" chopped and styled.

Tuesday, November 14, 2017 - 15:38

We're all about the drastic hair changes over here, but it's usually the Geordie Shore gals who run away with the competition and switch up their hair in the most fascinating ways.

Roll up the Prince of the Toon, Scotty T, who has now done away with the shaved sides and wavy top combination that most fans recognise him for. 

Let's all get checking out what the Geordie Shore parents look like IRL, purely because we're all nosy af...

Instead, the 29-year-old has opted to pull the front right off his face, with the whole 'do seeming a lot smoother and slicked back than we're used to seeing it.

Naturally, people had mixed responses to the shiny new style - with some fans being all about a drastic change and others just wishing it could remain the same for all time.

Cheers for the Barnet chop woe kid @rjamesong1982!! @obbarbers ✂️😎

Cheers for the Barnet chop woe kid @rjamesong1982!! @obbarbers ✂️😎

A post shared by Scotty T (@scottgshore) on

"Something new!" one person wrote, while another fan commented: "So sexy man! Love this haircut! Love you 😍." 

On the other hand, one fan out there started seeing literal creatures running around in Scotty's barnet: "Thought that was a bird there," they confessed.

Still not seeing it, if we're totally honest. 

@hera #HERA

@hera #HERA

A post shared by Scotty T (@scottgshore) on

Looking slick, Scotty. Let us know your thoughts on this new 'do with a tweet over @MTVUK. 

 

 

More From Scott Timlin

Scotty T Completely Changes Up His Look With This Striking New Haircut

9 MTV Reality TV Stars With A Secret Music Talent, From Holly Hagan And Zahida Allen To Joel Corry And Pauly D

11 Unlikely Reality TV Star And Musician Friendships, From Scotty T And Ellie Goulding To Cheryl And Kim Kardashian

This Is Why Sophie Kasaei Doesn’t Think Scotty T Should Get Engaged Yet

Scotty T Sparks Engagement Rumours With *This* Mysterious Instagram Caption

Scotty T drops an exit bombshell on his Geordie Shore radgies

Geordie Shore Spoiler Video: Scotty T Admits He's 'Pure Gutted' As He Tells The Radgies He's Leaving The House For THIS Reason

Scotty T Denies Threesome Rumours With Jemma Lucy And Weighs In On Celebrity Big Brother

Geordie Shore’s Gaz Beadle And Scotty T Reveal Their Biggest Fashion Faux Pas Were Those ‘F*cking V-Neck Tops’ - EXCLUSIVE

TV Shows

Geordie Shore Season 15 Cast Tease Naked Hot Tub Parties, Mortal Nights Out And Plenty Of Tashin' On As MTV Start Date Confirmed

Celebrity

Chris Hughes Reaches Out To Scotty T After Alluding To Split With Love Island's Olivia Attwood

5 Celebrities who have been Catfished

5 Celebrities Who Have Been Catfished

Celebrity

Scotty T Gets Shut Down By Caroline Flack After His Twitter Flirting Spectacularly Fails

Trending Articles

2017 MTV EMA: Craziest Outfits On The Red Carpet

The MTV EMA Nominees Incredible Transformations Since Their First Time At The Awards

Throwing It Back To When Just Tattoo Of Us Star Chloe Khan Auditioned For The X Factor

Eminem performs on stage during the MTV EMAs 2017 held at The SSE Arena, Wembley on November 12, 2017 in London, England
Music

2017 MTV EMA: Eminem Blows Us Away With Powerful 'Walk On Water' Performance

2017 MTV EMA: Best Dressed On The Red Carpet

U2 Performing At MTV Presents Trafalgar Square In London

MTV Presents Trafalgar Square: U2 & David Guetta Play Once-In-A-Lifetime Show In London

2017 MTV EMA: Celeb After Party Pics

Sophie Kasaei Appears To Confirm Split From Joel Corry After Five Years

You'll Never Guess The Career Route Marnie Simpson Wants To Go Down Next

Just Tattoo Of Us Host Charlotte Crosby Admits She 'Felt Sorry' For Teen Mom UK's Naomi Konickova And Her 'Saggy Boobs' Tattoo - EXCLUSIVE

Just Tattoo Of Us Spoiler Video: Ex On The Beach Star Chet Johnson Rages As He Sees His 'Horrible' Jesus Sandal Tattoo For The First Time

All The Geordie Lasses' Incredible Transformations