Scotty T Gushes About His Date With TOWIE's Chloe Sims

We've all heard the news that Scotty T will be back on our screens as Anna's right-hand man when Geordie Shore returns in October... but who knew he's totally bossing his dating life as well.

The lad was set up on a date with TOWIE's Chloe Sims, and by the sounds of things sparks were flying.

Closer magazine set up the intimate date after 36-year-old Chlo hasn't been linked to anyone since Elliot Wright in 2015, and obvs they thought our 30-year-old lad would be the perfect lad to break the dry spell.

Both got grilled after the date, with Scotty revealing: "I don't go out on many dates, but it went really well. I brought the fun. I could tell she liked me. I do fancy her, I'm not going to lie. She's a very pretty girl."

Scotty admitted he liked her "eyes" and "smile" before proclaiming (in true Scotty fashion): "F**king hell, her tits are pure ridiculous."

He began: "And there was only one semi-awkward moment, as the lad explained: "I did pull my pants down and show her the tattoo I had done on Just Tattoo Of Us and then she asked me about the tattoo on my knee and ermmm..."

"She touched my knee. Then whipped her hand away because she thought she'd gone too far. But I think it was a sign she felt comfortable," he continued.

"I like to think that I'm a nice kid. She felt that she'd known me for a long time because we got on so well," he added.

And Chloe had glowing reviews about Scotty's courtship too.

"I knew Scotty was going to be a nice guy because I watch Geordie Shore and I've seen him at events, but we've never actually spoken," she began.

She revealed he: "opened up about two serious relationships he'd had. He even dated someone for four years."

And it looks like there was a lot of touching going on, as Chloe admitted: "I didn't mind. I felt comfortable and if I didn't I would have gone stiff and said 'get off'."

"I liked it, I was flattered," she said before dropping the H-bomb: "Scotty might be my future husband!"

And as for date numero dos, it looks like it's a go.

"I'm really fussy, but I found him charming. I would definitely see him again - if he asks me, I would go out with him. But I want him to decide where we are going on a date - I think he needs to figure it out."

She added: "It's early days, so he needs to make the effort."

No pressure, Scotty!

