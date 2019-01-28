Scotty T Pulled The Ultimate Romantic Gesture For His Girlfriend Chloe Elizabeth

We never thought we'd be saying this but Geordie Shore lad Scotty T has just proved he's serious boyfriend material with his latest romantic gesture for his girlfriend, Chloe Elizabeth.

The lad wasn't able to be with his lady over the weekend, but he made sure she knew he was thinking of her with a very special delivery.

Chloe took to her Instagram story on Sunday night to show off what he'd sent to her door, and tbh the whole thing looks like heaven.

Scotty only went and had all her fave desserts delivered, along with a cute single rose.

"When your boyfriends away and this turns up at ur door. Love u @scottgshore @dessertsdelivered [sic]," she captioned the picture of TONS of desserts.

He knew Scotty could navigate his way to a girls heart with such finesse?!

The babe certainly didn't go hungry, with a kinder cake, profiteroles and chocolate covered strawberries. Talk about a sweet surprise.

Never mind diamonds, or trips away, we all know what girls really need is chocolate, and lots of it.

The pair have been serving us all the cuteness ever since making their relationship Insta official at the start of the year.

And it looks like their love isn't slowing up any time soon. Keep the dessert coming, Scott!